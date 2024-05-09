Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

This may have been asked before...

Since you started covering (or even following) Aggie football, which team or season do you consider as 1) The biggest overachiever in terms of talent on the roster, and consequently 2) The biggest underachiever?

Reasons for what happened to cause each of those would be insightful too. (Bear_P_I)





A: The overachiever? Easy. Travis Labhart. Going from walk-on to scoring touchdowns in a major bowl game makes this a no-brainer.

The underachiever? Evan Stewart. No desire, no hustle, no want-to. He could have dominated, but he just didn’t care. Maybe he will at Oregon, but I got tired of the act.





Q: When is the last time we have been so optimistic about all sports (football, tennis, golf, baseball, track, basketball, equestrian, squidich, etc.





After being so pessimistic such a short time ago?





This is not a yes/no question. (Richard23)





A: Every year?

Seriously, it’s been a long time since all the sports were good at the same time. So that puts the pressure on Mike Elko this fall. But he’s off to a good start in terms of succeeding in everything that doesn’t involve keeping score. We’ll have to wait on that part.





Q: The portal window has closed, and it looks like we are still over the limit on scholarships, and we are also still pursuing players in the portal. Obviously we can’t keep everyone, so what happens to those that don’t make the cut? They can’t transfer to another team, so do they just have to take a year off football? Maybe stop playing entirely? (Travster23)

A: Two guys have already done that (stopped playing), so more may do so. Or some may just find they don’t have a spot come late August and either get in the portal then or in December. It’s a tough business.





Q: I know you don't like predictions, or is it percentages, but what are our honest chances against Notre Dame? (H273)

A: I need to learn more about their team before I make an assessment. But if Riley Leonard is limited or can’t go, that really shifts things in A&M’s favor.





Q: How much will our long ball hitters be effected (if any) by the depth of the fences in Omaha?





What would the overall effect be on our offensive effort? (J.)





A: The dimensions at TD Ameritrade Park are: Left - 335 feet; Left-Center - 375 feet; Center - 408 feet; Right-Center - 375 feet; Right - 335 feet.

The dimensions at Olsen are 330 feet to left and right; 375 feet to left center and right center and 400 feet to straightaway center. In other words, they are almost identical. It will be hot, and most games are played during the day, so there shouldn’t be any effect. Opposing pitching would be the differentiator.





Q: When Elko was hired, I felt we hired an excellent “X’s” and “O’s” type coach, but I assumed our recruiting would take a significant hit and the days of top 5 recruiting classes were behind us. As I read recruiting updates, I’m continuously surprised to see several very highly rated recruits having us very high on their list, even futurecasted to us. Although there’s a long way to go, it seems with a little luck, this could be a multi 5 star, top 5 class. Have you been as surprised and impressed as me with this staff’s apparent recruiting skills? (thepassAg)

A: I have been very impressed so far, and it’s not just recruiting of the 2025 class — it’s the guys they got out of the portal AND the ones they convinced to stay. Some of the “big” losses in the winter were essentially given their walking papers because they didn’t seem like they’d fit with the new way of doing things. I thought Elko and his bunch would be able to get a top 15, top 20 class, but they’re looking like they’ll blow that out of the water.





Q: OL still poses a problem, but a FEW new faces will help. Can you organize an interview with our new Center from Utah? Like to know a little about him and his impressions. (AginAfIII)

A: If he wants to talk, we’ll talk.





Q: After Ainias Smith has been drafted by the Eagles I was wondering, Who is most loathed?

A) Sith Lord

B) Eagles fans

C) A person pretending to be an Eagles fan

D) Ian McDiarmid (Spar2cus)





A: Being a Redskins fan, Eagles fans. Sith Lords are to be feared; someone pretending to be an Eagles fan should have their head examined. Ian McDiarmid is just a badass.





Q: NIL is having a big impact on football and basketball. How much so for baseball? Schloss has made magic on the portal, getting Montgomery and the Ivy League players next year.

After the season, which players do you see will be big losses to the roster? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: The turnover will be significant. In addition to Montgomery, 1B Ted Burton, SS Ali Camarillo, 2B Travis Chestnut, OF Hayden Schott, C Jackson Appel and pitchers Ryan Prager, Evan Aschenbeck, Tanner Jones, Zane Badmaev and Chris Cortez (to name a few) will be draft eligible. So if you want to make a run with these guys, you have to do it right now.

As bleak as it seems, though, they’ll go into 2025 with more returning weapons than they had last year when the season ended. They can build around LaViolette (again), OF Caden Sorrell and 3B Gavin Grahovac. That’s three huge bats to anchor a lineup right there.





Q: How's your dad doing?

A: He’s doing better, I guess. Physically, he’s fine. Mentally…he’s not. He has good days and bad days. That’s just the new normal, I suppose. I know many people have dealt with the same thing, but you don’t realize how depressing it is until it’s your turn.





How are you doing?

A: I have definitely been better. Money issues remain, my back is killing me, my wife is really having a tough go of it…basically, normal life, I guess.





Thinking about the upcoming football season, on a scale of 1 -10 with 10 being best, how excited are you compared to other years? (Tsip despiser)

A: Right now, I’m more curious than excited. I think this could be a very good team, but I want to see the finished product on the field. If it’s close to what I think it’ll be, everyone will be excited.





Q: 1 to 5, best position groups? (JustAvgIllini)





Defensive line

Safety

Corner

Quarterback

Linebacker