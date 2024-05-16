Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: When does practice start this summer? Anybody you’re not expecting to be ready to go? (98 Percenter)

A: Good first post. Keep ‘em coming.

They haven’t set a date yet, but it’s normally between 10 days to two weeks after SEC Media Days, which would put it around the end of July.

As for anybody not being ready to go, I don’t know if Jabre Barber will. Outside of that, I think they should be good to go — but there’s always someone who sneaks under the radar and you’re like, “Hey, why isn’t he out there?” At the start of camp.





Q: Will Thursday Arkansas baseball happen on Friday? (Tschaar)

A: No, Friday baseball will.





Q: What does the baseball team need to do to secure a super regional host spot? (BC93)

A: Win their regional. Barring a sweep by Arkansas and a clunker in the SEC Tournament, they’re going to be a top 8 seed.





Q: Jordan Peterson - he seems to really be making a difference in the DB world of recruiting. Am I looking through maroon specs or am I right on?

A: He got Cobey Sellers and Jamar Beal-Goines, so he’s definitely having an impact. A lot of guys who liked him at Kansas are giving him a much longer look now that he’s at A&M.





It's early, but can you give us a 30k foot overview of the matchup with the green papists? (Tip despiser)

A: A lot depends on Riley Leonard, who was Mike Elko’s quarterback at Duke. He missed a lot of spring with a foot injury, so that may put him behind. They’re pretty solid across the board and very experienced on defense, but not dominant. Their offensive line has some question marks.





Q: Per your reporting this week, the football team is back to 85 scholarships (give or take 1-2). How many on the team are new to A&M since the last bowl game? How many have not played a down in a real game? (Gigem85)

A: They have added 40 players since the bowl — 23 transfers and 17 high school signees. All but two of the transfers have played in a real game, so that means 21 have played and 19 haven’t.





Q: Did the Astros cheat again? (Map87)

A: Rosin and sweat is the official story and MLB hasn’t refuted it. Just on a basic level, I hope not because Ronel Blanco has been one of the feel-good stories of the year.





Q: What are your thoughts about two sport players on the football team?

A: I like athletic players. But I don’t like guys who don’t place their emphasis on the sport that is paying them to be there.

How do you think Coach Elko sees the two sport player on his team?

A: See above.

How much has transfer portal changed HS basketball recruitment? (Spar2cus)

A: It’s changed it a lot. How much it’s changed it depends on what team you’re looking at. Some teams use it as a backfill to add talent where they’re short, while others live in the portal and ignore high school entirely now.





Q: What style of cowboy hat would you wear and what would it say about you? (Richard23)

A: I’m not cool enough to wear a cowboy hat. I would love to be cool enough to wear a fedora, but I’m just a baseball hat kind of guy.















