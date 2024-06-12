Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Shall we break bread together in Omaha? My treat of course. Several places I have earmarked to hit. (HeadlyG2)

A: Absolutely, if you get up there. I saw you were having trouble with the trailer. I'll have to check the roll call, but I was thinking of maybe an AY Happy Hour Friday.

Q: What are your thoughts on Texas’s (and OU) use of offering a fleet of Lamborghini’s NIL deal to lure recruits? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don't care. But I think that it could be more of a risky proposition than they think. They can sit there and be like, "We can buy you", and some guys will jump at that. Others will be like, "I don't care about this crap right now, can you develop me?"

But they're smart. They must think it works.

Q: How did you get a room in Omaha? (Richard23)

A: The NCAA has a block of rooms for reporters. Otherwise, I was probably up a creek, because hotel prices are absolutely insane.

Q: Technology improvements to the Rivals site is expected when? (BC93)

A: Soon. I should know more later in the month.

Q: I think we have 3 potential tight ends with offers, which one do you think will commit first? And is 1 all we’re after? (H273)

A: No, there are four: Linkon Cure, who visited last weekend; Kiotti Armstrong, Nick Townsend and Cade Loftin, all of whom are in this weekend. I don't know who will commit first, but they want two. First two get in.

Q: What is College Station missing in terms of amenities, that would bring it up to speed with our SEC rivals?

what else can we possibly still upgrade to bring it to an elite level , across baseball, basketball, football? (Fatrobby)

A: I think they're pretty much there. If a recruit wants a big, wild city, he's not going to come to A&M or many other SEC schools. I can think of just one that fits that bill (and you can too). But College Station has just about everything now. Maybe a nicer lake.

In terms of facilities, they could improve Reed. They're going to upgrade Olsen or build a new facility, so that's taken care of. Kyle Field is top of the line, as are the football facilities. Now, it's a matter of developing talent and winning.

Q: I watched all of the Kansas St Offensive snaps from last year this past week. Got me pretty excited about what Klein brings to A&M. Conner and the RB’s should have monster years, as long as the O-line can block! Any worries that his scheme may not translate well to the SEC? (Jrperez79)

A: Not really. Klein and Elko are different from what we're used to because they'll adapt from week to week, and aren't like "this is my offense, we're doing it this way." They'll look for weaknesses to exploit. This is the most talent, by far, that he's had. If the guys pick up the scheme and the O-line is solid, the offense should be effective.

Q: I know we have gone over this, but with some recent visits it looks like this offensive line class could be a great one.

Some guys on board might be OT's but a better fit for inside OL? We have 2-3 very highly rated OT's that we are in on. Can you summarize? (Richard23)

A: How's this work?