AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com!
Q: Since you’re in Omaha I will keep it in your wheelhouse. What does the pitching staff look like next year?
Who is returning?
A: Ok, that's hard to say until after the draft and the transfer portal closes on July 2. But here are the guys who I think should or could be back, along with the guys who almost certainly will be back:
LHP Shane Sdao
LHP Justin Lamkin
LHP Kaiden Wilson
RHP Eldridge Armstrong
RHP Isaac Morton
LHP Troy Wansing
RHP Tanner Jones
RHP Brad Rudis
RHP Josh Stewart
Stewart, Rudis, Jones, Wansing and Armstrong are all draft-eligible. But, with the exception of Stewart, I don't see them getting taken high enough to justify their leaving -- and the odds of Stewart being taking that high aren't that good. It just depends on whether someone has gotten enamored with his slider this week. Wansing will get a redshirt for this year and could be a rotation piece next season.
Ryan Prager and Chris Cortez are gone. Both should be taken in the first three rounds of the draft.
Who are we bringing in?
Again, we have to wait until the portal closes to know that for sure. A&M has 10 pitchers committed for the 2025 class, but the big name -- literally and figuratively -- is Sam Cozart. A longtime Mississippi State commit, Cozart flipped not all that long ago. He's 6-foot-7, 235 pounds and has a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that is already in the low 90s and is picking up speed as he matures.
Who are we recruiting?
Baseball recruiting is not as well-covered as football, so I'm thinking they have most of the guys they want already committed. But the portal is the big thing right now.
Thank you again for all the good information. (Spar2cus)
Q: More of a grind: March Madness or College World Series.
Assuming you make it to the final game. (Richard23)
A: That's a great question that I can't answer yet because I haven't gotten past the first weekend with basketball. But I've got to think March Madness is worse, because you go to a couple of games, go home, come back to another city, maybe go home or go to the next city, and you're in each place for maybe four or five days. At least here, I'm in the same place, though I'm moving hotels four times.
Yesterday, in the press box, we were talking about losing track of what day it was. It does seem like we're in some kind of time vortex where we just forget the date.
Q: Let’s say the Ags go 10-3(bowl win), Elko’s 1st season.
What are your thoughts for the 2026 team to becoming elite, or should we temper our excitement? (Big Smoothie)
A: I think that, by now, most people know I'm going to say "Let's wait and see what happens." If the Aggies go 10-3, that's probably a playoff spot or a very good bowl at the worst. The recruiting class is already good and will get better.
But who's going to leave? 10-3 probably means Conner Weigman had a great season, and he could go. Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad are gone after this year. Nic Scourton will probably be drafted very high. You don't know who's going in the portal. So it's extremely hard to say what to expect until you see all that work itself out. The core should return, which would lead to optimism, but as we've seen the last couple of years, strange things can happen.
Q: How does A&M train for a pitcher throwing 105 (Tennessee)Public batting cages? (LTGrenader)
A: Thankfully, that guy is the MLB's problem now. Ben Joyce is now throwing gas with the Angels. But Tennessee does have some big arms, and Nate Snead can touch 100. Just got to recognize it early and sit dead red.
Q: Will the new women’s equestrian assistant bring us another national title? (Wick)
A: New mailbag, who dis?
Q: With some of the ‘26 QB dominos falling, is there any we are warm on or is the staff not concerned with that yet? (AggieAppraiser)
A: They're starting to look around. They've had a few on campus recently. Historically, the Aggies tend to move on quarterbacks the spring of their junior year. They did that with Weigman, they did that with Miles O'Neill and they did that with Husan Longstreet. So right now, I think they're sifting through their primary targets and will really start to recruit hard here in the next couple of months.
Q: How many are on the baseball roster?
A: 42 players.
How many either never played this year or very little?
A: I counted 14 that I would say met that criteria, and you could make the argument for a few more.
How many do you expect to be gone as Schloss retools? (DentonAg80)
A: I put nine guys in the "out of eligibility or drafted" category along with the 14 already mentioned. That would be 23, or more than half.
Q: Under what ideal circumstances would it take for ATM to lose coach Schlossnaggle to the Longhorns? He has working relationship with their AD. (RacerRod)
A: Oh, for crying out loud. Here we are, with the Aggies two wins from a national title, and we're talking about losing a coach to Texas. This is Battered Aggie Syndrome at its absolute worst, and it's not just one person doing it. Some people either just can't help it, or enjoy being defined by it.
Let's get this settled. Right now. Texas A&M is a top 10 national program, in terms of success and in terms of attractiveness to a coach. You can make an argument it is a top five program. It's about to get $80 million in renovations and improvements to its facilities.
And we've seriously got people losing sleep because Jim Schlossnagle and Chris Del Conte used to work together at TCU?
I'm going to steal a line from Ulysses S. Grant and change it a little bit. I am heartily tired of hearing about all the things Texas is going to do to A&M. Let's talk about the things A&M is going to do them.
Q: How many balls do they start a baseball game with? (J.)
A: There is no answer to this that will not draw juvenile snickers.
Q: After reading an article, it appears the NCAA wants to do away with walkons due to cost. How are walkons an expense to NCAA or even the school? (FBFan222)
A: You have to feed them. They could take up space on a plane or a bus or...something. It's an absolutely moronic idea that the coaches all hate. I don't think it has any chance of passing.
Q: Best guess to start game 1 on Saturday? (Maroon1)
A: Ryan Prager.
Q: Do we win the first two, or two out of three?
A: I don't care how they do it, just do it. But it will be tough to win the third game if it goes that far.
Was Elko in Omaha? (Hogtide)
A: He was indeed.
Q: The past is known with Jeff Kent as a player. No way any parent can sit in his seat seemingly unimpressed by his son's play in the CWS. (See clips of Jeremy Pena's parents during his run) What gives? (Staubach1972)
A: You'll have to ask him. But I've seen parents who have been like that before, especially if they've been there and done that. Still, not many.
Q: Will you be able to provide us with an interview with Jeff Kent about his role in Kaeden’s play and development? (HeadleyG2)
A: Don't count on it. And I know you were laughing when you typed this.
Q: Is Elko and crew planning a large recruiting weekend similar to what the prior staff did with the pool party? (Aggdaddy)
A: Nothing's been said yet, but I would have to think so.
Q: Since you have been a fan on the beat, how does it feel to be able to Watch A&M in the championship game? (LufkinAg)
A: So far, I'm just keeping it business. I got a little excited after the Kentucky win, but to this point it's been work and stress. Hopefully, if they can win two more, I'll be able to get excited when it's done.
Q: What is the deal with the NCAA and the bubbles? (DentonAg80)
A: I have no idea. They're harmless, so what's the big deal?
Q: Are you in the same Hilton as the ball team?
A: For the next two days, I am. This is my third move. The Hilton is dirt cheap for the next two days, then is -- and I'm not kidding -- $5000 a night over the weekend.
Remind us of the timeframe for the makeover Olsen/Blue Bell? (Tsip despiser)
A: I don't they've set one yet. At least, I haven't heard it.
Q: What's the wind forcast for this weekend? Which team benefits more with the wind blowing out, our Ags or UT? (Mark93)
A: Saturday will be nice, with winds between 10 to 15 mph. Sunday will be warmer with virtually no wind. Monday will be hot -- 97 degrees -- and no wind.
If the wind is blowing out, it favors Tennessee. They are the power-hitting team in college baseball.
Q: Although MCWS has been a great time, any timeline on commitments of some of the guys we are after FB wise-Fasusi, Williams, Terry, Cure, Lockett, Rogers, et al? (Docc)
A: The only one that has a set commitment date is Taz Williams, and that's July 14. The rest will likely take it later into the summer or into the fall.
Q: How do we stand with the elite Texas OL tackles? What’s you guess, do we land any of them? (ThepassAg)
A: I think they've got a good shot with Michael Fasusi. I think Ty Haywood has been leaning OU for a long time and still is.
Q: One thing i like i about Fisher, is his understanding of a dominant DL in the SEC, so he always managed bring in at least one top recruit for every class had. DJ Sanders appears to be a developmental guy; besides him are in on any top DL? (idiallo4440)
A: I don't know if he's that much of a "developmental guy", to be honest. And they must not feel like it's a horrible concern because they're not really in on all that many others.
Q: What does the schedule look like for the team’s days off? (martij3)
A: They'll practice a little bit, but I think the goal is mostly to keep them off their feet.
Q: Just heard Caruso to OKC. Fan or foe of the move? (6.William.Bs)
A: For OKC, I love it. I think that's the kind of player they needed to go to the next level. As a Rockets fan, I absolutely hate it.
Q: Hate even asking about a player not doing good, but are there not any other options other than Chestnut? Answering my own question; if there was, coach would have made a move.
A: You're limited with how many players you can carry, and they don't have many options. Also, I'm a firm believer in you dance with the girl that brung ya. If you're 8-0, avoid making changes that are unnecessary.
Also, do you get frustrated with some Ags always seeing the negative? (Gmalone)
A: Abso-friggin-lutely.