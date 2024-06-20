Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Since you’re in Omaha I will keep it in your wheelhouse. What does the pitching staff look like next year?

Who is returning?

A: Ok, that's hard to say until after the draft and the transfer portal closes on July 2. But here are the guys who I think should or could be back, along with the guys who almost certainly will be back:

LHP Shane Sdao

LHP Justin Lamkin

LHP Kaiden Wilson

RHP Eldridge Armstrong

RHP Isaac Morton

LHP Troy Wansing

RHP Tanner Jones

RHP Brad Rudis

RHP Josh Stewart

Stewart, Rudis, Jones, Wansing and Armstrong are all draft-eligible. But, with the exception of Stewart, I don't see them getting taken high enough to justify their leaving -- and the odds of Stewart being taking that high aren't that good. It just depends on whether someone has gotten enamored with his slider this week. Wansing will get a redshirt for this year and could be a rotation piece next season.

Ryan Prager and Chris Cortez are gone. Both should be taken in the first three rounds of the draft.

Who are we bringing in?

Again, we have to wait until the portal closes to know that for sure. A&M has 10 pitchers committed for the 2025 class, but the big name -- literally and figuratively -- is Sam Cozart. A longtime Mississippi State commit, Cozart flipped not all that long ago. He's 6-foot-7, 235 pounds and has a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that is already in the low 90s and is picking up speed as he matures.

Who are we recruiting?

Baseball recruiting is not as well-covered as football, so I'm thinking they have most of the guys they want already committed. But the portal is the big thing right now.

Thank you again for all the good information. (Spar2cus)

Q: More of a grind: March Madness or College World Series.

Assuming you make it to the final game. (Richard23)

A: That's a great question that I can't answer yet because I haven't gotten past the first weekend with basketball. But I've got to think March Madness is worse, because you go to a couple of games, go home, come back to another city, maybe go home or go to the next city, and you're in each place for maybe four or five days. At least here, I'm in the same place, though I'm moving hotels four times.

Yesterday, in the press box, we were talking about losing track of what day it was. It does seem like we're in some kind of time vortex where we just forget the date.

Q: Let’s say the Ags go 10-3(bowl win), Elko’s 1st season.

What are your thoughts for the 2026 team to becoming elite, or should we temper our excitement? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think that, by now, most people know I'm going to say "Let's wait and see what happens." If the Aggies go 10-3, that's probably a playoff spot or a very good bowl at the worst. The recruiting class is already good and will get better.

But who's going to leave? 10-3 probably means Conner Weigman had a great season, and he could go. Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad are gone after this year. Nic Scourton will probably be drafted very high. You don't know who's going in the portal. So it's extremely hard to say what to expect until you see all that work itself out. The core should return, which would lead to optimism, but as we've seen the last couple of years, strange things can happen.

Q: How does A&M train for a pitcher throwing 105 (Tennessee)Public batting cages? (LTGrenader)

A: Thankfully, that guy is the MLB's problem now. Ben Joyce is now throwing gas with the Angels. But Tennessee does have some big arms, and Nate Snead can touch 100. Just got to recognize it early and sit dead red.

Q: Will the new women’s equestrian assistant bring us another national title? (Wick)

A: New mailbag, who dis?

Q: With some of the ‘26 QB dominos falling, is there any we are warm on or is the staff not concerned with that yet? (AggieAppraiser)

A: They're starting to look around. They've had a few on campus recently. Historically, the Aggies tend to move on quarterbacks the spring of their junior year. They did that with Weigman, they did that with Miles O'Neill and they did that with Husan Longstreet. So right now, I think they're sifting through their primary targets and will really start to recruit hard here in the next couple of months.

Q: How many are on the baseball roster?

A: 42 players.

How many either never played this year or very little?

A: I counted 14 that I would say met that criteria, and you could make the argument for a few more.

How many do you expect to be gone as Schloss retools? (DentonAg80)

A: I put nine guys in the "out of eligibility or drafted" category along with the 14 already mentioned. That would be 23, or more than half.



