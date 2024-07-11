Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What’s the status of Earley’s staff. Did he fill it out?

A: He did. Jason Kelly is the pitching coach, Caleb Longley is the hitting coach and Will Fox is the final coach on the staff.

Did Schlooser and CDC finally wake the sleeping giant? Are we moving into a new phase of A&M athletics? (EliCrow)

It’s too early to really say, but I hope that fans remember the anger and embarrassment caused by it and the donors keep their wallets open. I mean, it should be a breaking point. The frustration and rage, I hope, pushes us beyond the still way too prevalent idea that if the old boys gave it a good fight, it’s ok. Or that we show up on Saturday to talk about the good ol’ days and to see the band. If Aggies truly develop a killer instinct, then everything will be in place.

Q: How many players are currently committed play baseball for the Ags next season? I know there can only be 40 when the season starts. (AgNok)

A: They have 12 high schoolers committed. They've picked up 10 transfers, at least. With the players they have coming back, they're probably at about 44 players right now, with decisions for a few still to be determined.

Q: Approximately when should the 2025 conference baseball schedules be released?

A: Probably sometime in the early fall.

Any insight as to where the tu series will be played?

A: No idea.

Will you be joining us on our adventure to Austin should the series be played in that cesspool? (HeadleyG2)

A: Maybe. We'll see how I feel when it gets a little closer.

Q: TJ Shanahan was one of my favorite recruits. Is he a year away? He and Bisontis on the interior would be nasty. (Richard23)

A: It looks like he may be a year away solely because of Armaj Reed-Adams. The veteran lineman from Kansas was excellent in the spring and looks like he is in good shape to be Layden Robinson's replacement at right guard. But one thing to look for is Shanahan at center. That job is not secured by anyone and he was working there in the spring.

Q: Now that the dust has settled, what are your thoughts about the success of the Baseball program going forwards next year and beyond?

A: I don't know if the dust has settled yet and won't know until after the draft next week. But this team looks very potent and I would not be surprised if it is the preseason #1.

Has the amount of NIL funds increased with the current success that Elko is having? Can we “get back in” with more high profile recruits?

A: I'm pretty sure he's gotten a boost in the NIL department, but I'm not sure which high-profile recruits you mean. The only 5-star that they were initially after that they're out on is Devin Sanchez, and that's not for lack of effort. Ohio State was his favorite school for a long time and they got him early.

With regards specifically to Oregon’s NIL funds, strategically how does A&M go toe to toe with Phil Knight? (Big Smoothie)

A: Have a bunch of very rich Aggies decide they're willing to counter whatever he's doing and continue to do so until he dies.

Q: I read an article saying that they dropped the rule limiting the number of coaches on the field to 11. According to the article, GAs and analysts will now be allowed to coach from the sidelines. Have you heard this discussed and what are your thoughts about any impact this may have? (Hogtide)

A: Yeah, we've talked about it some and I think it's a good idea, even though the sidelines will get more crowded. It allows for more instruction during the game and, in some cases, ensures that the voice players hear the most in practice is down there with them.

Q: I was late getting this in on the last one. So here goes. This is in relations to Early and the future. What did Schlossnager do different than what Childress was doing to take A&M to Omaha 2 our of 3 years coaching at A&M. (FbFan222)

A: For one thing, he recruited better. But he also created more complete teams. Childress was so obsessed with pitching that some of his offenses were, for college standards, anemic. And, for his manifest flaws, Schlossnagle was able to find another gear for his teams that Childress never did.

Q: What are the key matchups we need to win to defeat Notre Dame? (h273)

A: Win the lines of scrimmage. That may sounds bluntly SEC, and it is, but A&M should have the advantage with their defensive front against a Notre Dame line that will start three newcomers. If A&M's line is up to the task and allows Conner Weigman time, then he'll get the offense down the field.

Q: A Landyn thread earlier today seemed to imply we are in good shape with Lockett. Do you think there's a good possibility we land him?

A: You guys know I'm pretty conservative when it comes to making predictions with recruits and Landyn is certainly more willing to make a prediction faster than I am, but yeah, I think they have a very real shot at getting Lockett.

Do you know how Jahre Barber’s recovery is going? Is there any hope he’ll be ready to go when the season starts? He seems like he could play a big role. (ThePassAg)

A: Great question, and one that I may ask coach Elko at SEC Media Days. I'm cautiously optimistic that he'll be able to go, but we'll have to wait and see.

Q: When will we know if Aschenbeck is returning? (AgNok)

A: That's an NCAA decision, and reading their minds is like ... shoot, I don't know. Like reading an alien language, I guess. Whenever they feel like it, I guess.

Q: Can you explain how the NIL process works, are their agents involved, contracts, negotiations? Who starts the bidding, the players or the coaches? Is it like getting an offer for a car at a dealership then go down the street and see if someone can match or beat it? Seems like a lot of strategy involved for coaches if they are the ones making offers knowing there is a limited pot of money for multiple players… (gopbw)

A: It's hard to say because each situation is different. Some players come in and they have already laid out how much they want, when and how often. Others can be more subtle. But you're right, it is a tough juggling act for coaches to figure out how to value players in comparison to what they have to work with.

Q: Dumb question: I assume with NIL that scholarship limits are not such a big deal anymore, just roster limits? (6.William.Bs)

A: Not a dumb question. I wouldn't say they're "not such a big deal", but at schools where there's a lot of NIL being thrown around, 105 can become more important than 85. All the same, you've got to figure out how to make it all work, who travels and everything else.

Q: I drive by Olsen everyday. They removed the stands in the outfield. What does this mean? Are they replacing them or beginning renovations? If renovations, where are the plans? (js1105)

A: Most of those were this there for the postseason. The more permanent ones are likely getting renovated and improved. But the overall renovation project has not started and probably will not for another year.

Q: What happened w/ Fasusi?

A: Nothing. He's still out there.

Who are our OT targets?

Fasusi and Ty Haywood are the big ones right now.

Update on Jonah Williams & Keylen Moses? (mozilla)

Williams is getting a big push from Oregon, but most people I talk to think A&M remains in a favorable position. Moses is still committed to LSU, but told me he's still seriously looking at A&M and currently plans to be back for a game weekend in the fall.

Q: On the tackle recruiting, I realize we'll stay in on the guys however current trends might be pointing, that said, is there a timeline where you believe the staff starts expanding the front? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I don't think they expand the front at all. They have several players they clearly feel positive about already committed. If you can't get someone like Michael Fasusi, save the scholarship and see who comes available in the portal in December.

Q: How’s the OT and WR recruiting going?

A: OT recruiting is ok. They have several guys already and are after the really big fish now. Wideout recruiting could take off as soon as the next couple of days.

Should we be concerned? (Spar2cus)

A: Nope.

Q: When does the portal for football reopen?

A: December.

Lets say it magically opened today - what position of need outside of WR would you add to if you were a coach? (ChampKindKHOU11)

Maybe offensive and defensive tackle. That would be about it.

Q: Do you have an opinion on Weigman not attending SEC Media days? I have no argument with the selections, but Weigman is going to be the big media draw this year. (brAg)

A: Is he? That's discounting Nic Scourton, who could be a top 10 pick, pretty hard. Weigman has the advantage of playing the marquee position. But there are other guys who will, and should, draw attention.

Q: What percentage of SEC fanbases have realized that letting tu in was a horrible idea and that they’re fans now place bama fans a distant second on the arrogance scale.

A: They've only been in for two weeks. A lot of people aren't paying attention yet. Let's revisit this after media days.

Any major changes to your post spring game position reviews? I didn’t see one on kickers. How are we looking there?

A: No changes. I'll do a pre-fall camp series starting in a week or so. As for kicker, Randy Bond goes in with a considerable edge. At punter, Tyler White has it on lockdown.

It seems we’re in good shape with our starters. Can you rank the position groups based on quality depth? (elicrow)

1) Quarterback

2) Cornerback

3) Safety

4) Tight end

5) Defensive end

6) Running back

7) Interior offensive line

8) Linebacker

9) Wide receiver

10) Defensive tackle

11) Offensive tackle







