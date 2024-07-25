Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Do you expect Cushing to figure out the starting OL sooner rather than later so they can build continuity together? I know that the previous regime would mix and match pretty much up until the season started. (fsag)

A: That’s a real interesting question. I would think he’d want continuity established, so that makes me think that the first two weeks of camp would be for competition and then you start really getting into the gameplanning and stuff like that.

But let’s look at what coach Cushing has to deal with: He has an established left tackle (Trey Zuhn), a clear front-runner at left guard (Chase Bisontis) and his guy at right guard (Ar’maj Reed-Adams). But he’s got competition at center and right tackle. Are those things that can be settled in two weeks? I hope so, but it may be asking a lot.

Q: IYHO, what's the greatest movie soundtrack of all time or each decade? (Big Smoothie)

A: Empire Strikes Back soundtrack is, to me, easily the best ever.

Q: What are some detailed changes you anticipate seeing in our offensive play calling and scheme? (SilverFox73)

A: I don’t know if this qualifies as “detailed”, but I do expect more motion and players used in specialized roles. The fullback is gone, and will be replaced by an H-Back – a tight end in the backfield. There will probably be a lot of two tight end sets, and Collin Klein is going to want to run a good bit. But instead of just going with one set scheme as Jimbo did, I think we’ll see adjustments week to week.

Q: How do you keep track of the ins/outs of the portal, rosters, player profiles?

Are you a techie, or just have a bunch of notebooks with clippings? (Richard23)

A: No, it’s all online stuff. I do my best to memorize the A&M roster early on into fall camp. But as I get older, I’m writing more stuff down.

Q: If you would, talk where we go with WR recruiting as it appears one of our top targets is now leaning orange.

A: I think that if Lockett goes to Texas, your best option at this point would be Jerome Myles out of Utah. I think this may be a position where they do some serious work in the portal, and I’m not opposed to that.

Who is Elko's most under-the-radar coach/asst./analyst/GA that has done the most good? (Tsip Despiser)

A: I’m not sure what you’d call Matt Salvaggio, but he’s probably the answer. But since he’s purely a front office guy, I’ll go with Tony Jerod-Eddie if you want someone involved on the field. The other assistants get a lot more publicity, but TJE has been quietly effective on the recruiting front.

Q: Why has Jacoby Matthews not landed anywhere?

A: I think you know the answer to that question already. A bunch of major programs looked at him and backed away, and he performed just fine on the field last year. So it must be something off the field.

Realistically what can we expect from our WR corps this year? I feel like we don't really have a game changer (Ag_2000)

A: I don’t think that’s necessarily correct. When Noah Thomas has been healthy, he’s been very much a game-changer. It’s keeping him healthy that’s been the trick. I think Jahdae Walker could do some big things. Cyrus Allen averaged 18 yards a catch over two seasons, and that certainly qualifies as a game changer. I’d say that it’d probably be smarter to let the season really get going before applying labels.

Q: Who are you expecting a big season from in the tight end room after Donovan Green? Looks like a quietly elite unit with a ton of potential. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I absolutely am. As long as playing at 265 isn’t too heavy for him, he could be a real threat in this offense.

Q: Do you have any idea who might win the battle to be our center? (h273)

A: Either Koli Faaiu or Mark Nabou. I think they brought Faaiu in to be the starter, but he has to win that job on the field. But it’ll be one or the other.

Q: With Prager coming back now, can you predict what our starting pitching rotation might look like next year, assuming they can all stay healthy? (deckers40)

A: I can, and it looks like the college version of an embarrassment of riches (health permitting, as you noted). It’s also lefty heavy: Prager, Shane Sdao and Justin Lamkin will be in there, but so will new arrival Myles Patton. It would be insane to think that Lamkin, who pitched so well in the College World Series, would be a mid-week starter, but that could happen. You’ve also got Troy Wansing, who missed nearly all of last year but was a weekend starter in 2023. I think those are your four, but if they need a fifth, you can look to Kaiden Wilson, Weston Moss or Isaac Morton. They not only have starters, but relievers who would start almost anywhere else and can go multiple innings at a time.

Q: Will A&M get more WR commits? (Ag20)

A: Yes, but it may be someone who is totally not on the radar screen right now. That’s happened several times in recent years.

Q: When the good guys have a top five finish this year, are there players that may flip to Aggies?

A: There are definitely players who will give it serious consideration, and that’s why it’s always smart to keep lines of communication open until NILs get signed.

Regarding mail bag.

What are your favorite type of questions?

Hmm. I guess I like the ones that really make me think. Some questions I’m able to answer really quick, because it’s info I already know. But if there’s one that requires some extra pondering, those are fun.

What questions do you loathe?

Any one that demands percentages, like “What percentage chance would you give player X in committing?” Percentages are arbitrary (read: bulls**t) and can change at any time. I mean, why are people saying “85%”? Why not 83 or 87%? And who seriously knows?

I also hate ones where people clearly think the sky is falling because of whatever reason, and it’s annoying when we talk about something on Monday, again on Tuesday, and someone posts a question asking about what we’ve been discussing on Wednesday.

Historically speaking

Which Aggie coach would you like to have an one on one interview with the most? (Spar2cus)

If we’re talking anytime, Billy Gillispie. No doubt. I think his story would be fascinating.

If we’re talking current coaches only, Mike Elko. He’s intelligent and I’d like to pick his brain about all sorts of things.

Q: Who is running the grill this weekend? (thompsonryans)

A: No idea. I just know it’s not me.

Q: What's up with our inability to land big time OT recruits? It's not like we have a logjam at the position. (BVOSUX)

A: (Looks up at the answer to questions I loathe)

Ok, let’s look at this from a very wide viewpoint. A&M’s offensive line has sucked the past two seasons. Let’s not sugarcoat it. Their results have been pitiful in comparison to the talent they have. You’re going to have at least three players that are either new or at new positions this fall. Adam Cushing has not coached in the SEC and he was behind the curve because other programs had six months to a year head start in the recruiting process.

In spite of that, they have five offensive linemen committed, including three 4-stars. One of them, Jonte Newman, is seriously underrated. One of the two 3-stars, Tyler Thomas, they really like as an interior lineman.

You want the blue chips? Go out there and perform. Steve Addazio’s groups didn’t, and now Cushing is paying the price for that incompetence. And if they don’t feel like waiting until 2026, they can hit the portal in December.

Now, about the logjam – that’s 100% true. That’s my biggest overall concern with this football team, the lack of depth at offensive tackle. I’m fine with Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover and Deuce Fatheree, but the lack of clarity after that is scary. I guess freshman Robert Bourdon would be in that mix, but after that, what is there? Bisontis back outside? That’s not a situation I’d want to see.



