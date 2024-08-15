Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: With Reed-Adams getting some work at RT that leads to me think 3 options.

1- he is so dynamic as an offensive lineman, they have to get him at a very key position.

2- coaches are concerned about the job performance of the two vying for the right tackle position

3- simple cross training in case injuries hit.





Which of those three would you lean, or maybe just a combination of them all. (Naytch)

A: I firmly land on 2. It may be a little of 1, and it is not 3.

Q: To piggy back, any insight on (Deuce) fatheree? Still hurt or just not the same after the injury? I was so excited for this kid and it sucks to see his career take a shift like this (Pharm11)

A: I can’t give you an honest answer, but it sure seems like they’re not really thrilled with what they’ve seen from him or Dametrious Crownover. I thought he was on his way to big things as well, so I’m certainly disappointed.

Q: It appears from your practice reports that the team is getting actual instruction this year compared to last year where they got hollered at and disciplined like high schoolers. Is that a fair assumption? (H273)

A: Yeah, I believe it is. I think the wideouts got more instruction in a day from Holmon Wiggins than they did in six years with Daymeune Craig.





Q: After essentially blocked out of watching practices for years, why do you think Elko and his coaches have taken a different path? I would imagine that getting in longer and more often is a bit motivating for you!

A: I think it definitely helps how we cover the team, because we have a better understanding of what he’s looking at. I don’t think there will be many surprises for me this year when the two-deep comes out. As for why he did it, I have no idea. I just appreciate that he has.

Any updates on Owen's injury? (DentonAg80)

A: No. Look at it from the view that, if we see him this year, we’ll be fortunate.

Q: What is the current status of Enai White and Bravion Rogers? (Phastman)

A: White has not practiced, so far as we’ve seen. Rogers is playing nickel, with Tyreek Chappell and Jaydon Hill.

Q: What happened to Fatheree? His freshman year he looked very good, but then got hurt last year and hasn't retaken the right tackle position. With Reed-Adams moving over to RT it appears he is not going to reclaim the position. Did the injury set him back? (GCJC)

A: Let’s keep one thing in mind: they still have a scrimmage and two weeks of real practice to go before Notre Dame, so things can change. But it certainly seems like missing time and reps has affected him. Knees and shoulders can be really big problems for offensive linemen.

Q: 1) If Reed-Adams slides over to RT, who are you seeing as our 2 best options at RG?

A: Mark Nabou and Kam Dewberry.

2) It has sounded like Nabou has put a stranglehold on the Center position. Has Faioli (sp) looked good there, or at other positions? (Maddog83)

A: Actually, he doesn’t. He’s been getting more time at right guard, while Faaiu has moved in at center.

Q: Just how worried should we be about the offensive line? Right now, would you say, they look better at pass blocking or run blocking? (Aggdoc)

A: I would be worried because it’s the only position group where we have serious concerns. But, having said that, the duo of Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis on the left side look really good. I really think they wanted Reed-Adams at right guard, but if he’s the best right tackle, then they have options at guard. I don’t think they’ll be great, but they can be capable. And that would be a vast improvement.

Q: Can you give us 3 bold predictions for this team? (MC9008)

A: One of the defensive linemen, at least, will get double digit sacks.

If he remains healthy, Conner Weigman will throw for 3,000 yards.

A wideout will have more receiving yards than any did during the Jimbo era. (Jhamon Ausbon, 872 yards in 2019)

Q: With OC Klein's offense, will our base formation include two TEs with some motion to establish the run? (SilverFox73)

A: I don’t know about 22 being the base formation (22 = 2 tight ends, 2 receivers), but we’re going to see a lot of it.

Q: Summarize the transfer TE's and what we might expect to see from them. (DriverD)

A: Tre Watson — the most athletic of the group and the best receiver. Likely starter.

Shane Calhoun — Physical, tough blocker. Likely will have that role (blocking first) in this offense.

Q: We've heard rumblings about the install of the new offense, still toying with the offensive line, and such.

Where do you think we are in installing and fine tuning the new offense?

Are we going into the week before ND still learning? (Richard23)

A: They definitely aren’t sharing that information with us, but I think that, by this point, installation is probably largely done. You use the two weeks before a game to refine it. But it’s certainly a good question to pose to Collin Klein on Saturday when we talk to him.

Q: Now that we have lost our no-hitter, can you review at a high level the injuries to all the SEC teams, with a focus on our SEC opponents? (USNAAggie)

A: Texas is down two running backs and is looking for bodies to fill out that depth chart.

Florida has lost defensive lineman Jamari Lyons for the year with a knee injury. RB Montrell Johnson has suffered a knee injury as well, and it’s not clear he’ll be ready to go when A&M comes visiting in mid-September.

LSU WR Jelani Watkins suffered an ankle injury this week but shouldn’t miss too long.

South Carolina has not reported any serious injuries.

Arkansas is missing starting left guard Patrick Kutas, who hurt his back early in camp. He hasn’t been seen since. Wideouts Andrew Armstrong (hamstring) and Tyrone Borden (turf toe) went down early in camp and haven’t returned.

Auburn has lost CB Tyler Scott for the season. RB Brian Battie’s career is over after he was shot in the head in the offseason.

Mississippi State appears to be largely healthy.

Mizzou is also healthy.

Q: Gonna beat the dead horse a little more.

Have you seen Reed-Adams at RT during practice? If so, what does he do well and where does he need a little more work? Are you able to breakdown each RT option and some general thoughts about each player?

I was somewhat optimistic about the ND game. Now I am pretty concerned with us trying to lock down our starting 5 at OL against a strong ND DL. (OferAg)

A: Since he’s now been seen on video, yes, I have seen Reed-Adams at right tackle. He’s been there for two weeks. As for specifics, we don’t see that much that matters. He seems to hold up better against the pass rush than Crownover and Fatheree, and he’s certainly a superior run blocker. But that’s about all I can tell you.

Q: What is the most enjoyable team you have covered? (Spar2cus)

A: The 2012 football team was, of course, fun. But I also really liked this year’s baseball team. They played for each other and showed extraordinary leadership, top to bottom.

Q: It seems our offense, particularly our OL & WR's have been extremely disappointing so far. On a scale from 1 - 10, 10 being very potent and 1 being abysmal, what are your expectations of our offense to start the season? (Thepassag)

A: This kills me. Absolutely kills me. Every year, as soon as I say that something isn’t perfect, it automatically means things are going to hell. And that is NOT the case here. The receivers are solid; they’re looking for more explosiveness. That doesn’t mean they suck. The offensive line has been able to move the ball against the defense, and there’s no question that the defense is very good. So I expect them to be at least a 6 to start the year.

Q: I think you've done this once/week, but what does the OL 2-deep look like at this 10 seconds?

A: I’m going to do a full breakdown tomorrow in Tidbits.

Also, I was reading about Aggies’ 3-headed monster at RB before Owens went down. Does Smith step in to this 3=back rotation now or is it likely just more carries for Moss and Daniels? (98 Percenter)

A: No, he’s going to get some carries, but Moss and Daniels will get the lion’s share.



