It's a great pleasure to announce a new sponsor the mailbag: Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville! Aggie owned and operated, they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Can kids who have signed LOIs, either early or on NSD, portal off to another school at the end of the spring semester even if they don't enroll early and have never set foot on a college practice field or in a college classroom? (I assume that early enrollees can leave after just attending for the spring semester.)





In other words, does an LOI mean anything at all? (Battalion Ex)

A: No, they have to actually enroll in order to enter the portal. If they don’t, they can just request that their NLI be voided (good luck). So you have to actually be there, in college, to get into the portal. But once you are, nothing’s stopping you from going in once it reopens.





Q: Do you think not having named a DC was the reason we lost any commits, or why some commits are signing later? (Phastman)

A: No, I don’t think so. What probably cost them some commits was getting a new DC and new position coaches. It’s one of the things that frequently happens when a new coaching staff comes in.





Q: Are there still a lot of transfer portal options available to fill out the roster for 2024 season? (Ag20)

A: Oh, definitely. Several hundred, at least.





Q: I don't have the time to keep up, like some on this board, regarding commits so I was wondering:

How many commits that we had when Jimbo was fired decommitted, and who? Only asking about High School kids, not portal related.

A: This is a tricky question, because it includes players who definitely decommitted a few that were told it might be smart for them to. Cam Coleman, Jaylan Hornsby, Debron Gatling, TyAnthony Smith, Anthony Maddox, Coen Echols and Gabriel Reliford.

2. How many commits did we get after Jimbo was fired, and who? I know of at least two on signing day. High School only. (SYoungblood)

A: Three.





Q: Any validity to piggy's accusation about our staff just dropping the ball (effort wise) on the kid that signed with Tenn? (Ringdunker93)

A: They goofed it up. I’ll just say that. It happens, but the timing and the player make it a bigger deal.





Q: TJ Shanahan, is he fully recovered from his knee surgery? Will he crack the 2 deep in the spring? He was a road grader in high school, will it translate to the sec? (Jakeh05)

A: Yeah, he was playing at season’s end.





Q: Best player in class?

A: Terry Bussey, but he hasn’t signed yet.

Player with the most potential?

A: Solomon Williams.

Will Rivals start ranking portal signing classes? (BC93)

A: I think they do.





Q: Would you recap the non-coaching hires made by Elko? G.M., Director of FB Ops, etc? (Oldarmy72)

A: They seem to be solid, but it’s hard to really say until we see some of their actual work.





Q: What’s the latest on us going after EJ Smith? Any developments there like a visit? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: He’s supposed to visit early in the new year, and just spitballing, I think A&M is in solid shape to get him.





Q: Signing a LOI seems like a kind gesture of intent with the portal. How soon can a player enter? Tomorrow ? Does he have to have graduated HS? Does he ever have to set foot on campus?

A: He has to be on campus and registered as a student. So the guys who signed this week will have to wait until the spring at the earliest.





You said the coaches really only minded 2 players going into the portal and one was Bisontis. Who was the other? (Eyecutter98)

A: Jake Johnson.





Q: You listed 9 OTs on the roster for 2 positions and 6 OG/C for 3 positions. Would a couple of those OTs be able to move inside? Bisontis? Erb? If not, add interior line to RB and CB as areas where we still have some work to do. (Chrisholsomback)

A: I do think you’ll see guys like Bisontis and Erb move inside eventually, but since they’re at tackle right now, I left them there for the time being





Q: Are there any receivers in the portal that a&m are looking at to replace Evan Stewart as an instant starter? (Robbiemtz12)

A: No.





Q: Coen Echols didn’t sign. Would we try to get him back? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: I doubt it.





Q: You reported that Elko mentioned in the press conference that’s some commits were cut loose. Can you expand on which recruits were advised to look elsewhere?

A: No, I’m not going to do that. You can take a look at the decommits and time them up with when Elko arrived and draw your own conclusions.





Which current players in the portal were encouraged to give it a shot? (SouthernAg)

A: Again, not going to do that. That’s just insulting to the player and it would be unprofessional on my part.





Q: Your assessment of the DTs per SEC standards, especially the new ones? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: They have some talent there, but they need depth now in a big way. And, considering there aren’t any new DTs, that just compounds the issue.





Q: Between our remaining unsigned commits, if you could only take one who would it be? (MC9008)

A: With all due respect to the other guys, Bussey. No question.





Q: If Elko delivers us a championship and Jimbo introduced us to Elko, was Jimbo’s contract ultimately worth it? (Reggiep47)

A: It will be for him!



