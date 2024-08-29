Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: If you had to guess - and I know it would only be a guess - what would you imagine the first scripted plays would be? (Richard23)

A: Run to the left behind Zuhn and Bisontis, then a couple of quick passes to the tight ends and wideouts.





Q: Prior to fall camp I noticed most national analysts being cautious of us. Rightfully so considering last year. Speaking of last year, I never really saw buy-in from the national heads pre-season but many acknowledged we had potential. However over the past week or so I’ve seen more bullish sentiment over the direction of the program, so much so some are taking a hard stance that they don’t believe Notre Dame can come into Kyle Field and win in Week 1. Granted many still expect it to be a close game. What can you say attributes the most to that analysis from the media’s perspective? Is it due to fall camp reports, injuries on Notre Dame’s side or a mix of other data out there not easily accessible to the public? (MC9008)

A: Honestly, I have ignored the national media to this point. But I think the impact of Mike Elko and his plans for a disciplined program, combined with a more talented roster, have made an impression.





Q: What is the difference between a graduate assistant and an offensive/defensive analyst? As in what exactly are they hired to do and are they involved in recruiting? Do you have any idea what they are paid? (H273)

A: Graduate assistants are usually younger guys who are working towards their Master’s. Analysts usually have much more experience, likely coordinators or head coaches at lower levels. And I have no idea what they get paid.





Q:Looks like both teams may be strong defensively, with unproven offensive lines. How do our punt/return guys compare with theirs? (TAMU-83)

A: Terry Bussey may be the most explosive guy on the field on either side, so I think that A&M could have an advantage there — as long as he catches the ball. Tyler White is booming punts, so that’s another plus for the Aggies.

Q: Weigman has a TALL order in game one. Coming off a long-term injury, maybe a little rust, and up against a really good D on paper.

Do you think he’s going to throw for more than 200?

Yes.

2. Will he pull the ball down at times and run, and if so, will that be effective?

I think that him running the ball will be part of the gameplan. Walker Howard ran a good bit last year at K-State.

3. Do you see shorter throws mostly and then take a couple of shots down field to stretch the field and hopefully catch ND’s Deb’s looking in the backfield or short? (Tip despiser)

A: Schematically, that looks looks like a pretty good assumption.

Q: Are there any new rule changes?

A: There’s now a 2 minute warning, in-helmet communication (for one player on each side of the ball) and they can have computer tablets on the sidelines. Horsecollar tackles outside the tackle box are also personal fouls. There’s also this: If a passer is ruled down or out of bounds prior to throwing a pass and the replay official has indisputable video evidence that the ball was released prior to the dead ball ruling, replay can rule on the immediate continuing action. If the pass is caught by either team, they are awarded possession at that spot with no advance. If the pass is incomplete, the down counts.

Ranking teams by strength of schedule in the SEC I have read that Florida has the toughest schedule but where do all the other teams rank? (LTGrenader)

A: Florida’s got the toughest schedule, but Mississippi State and Georgia also have very tough ones too. The SEC didn’t do OU any favors, either. A&M’s is considered to be in the lower middle of the pack, meaning it’s easier than most. Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Mizzou are considered to have the easiest. Looking at Ole Miss’ first six weeks — their schedule is stupid easy.

Q: Trying something here. I name a stat that will happen in the game. You tell me if that stat means a ND win or TAMU win along with any commentary you wish to share. Avoiding TO margin and Special Teams scoring as those often indicate a winner.

Riley Leonard rushes for 100+ yards?

Aggie Defense has 5 sacks?

Aggie RB's total 150+ yards?

Terry Bussey has 6 catches?

ND passes for 200+ yards?

Taurean York leads TAMU in tackles?

Weigman throws for 250+ yards?

ND punts fewer than 5 times?

ND has 5 False start penalties? (brAG)





A: Riley Leonard rushes for 100+ yards? — Notre Dame wins

Aggie Defense has 5 sacks? A&M wins

Aggie RB's total 150+ yards? A&M wins

Terry Bussey has 6 catches? Could go either way

ND passes for 200+ yards? Notre Dame likely wins

Taurean York leads TAMU in tackles? — A&M wins

Weigman throws for 250+ yards? — A&M wins

ND punts fewer than 5 times? — Notre Dame wins

ND has 5 False start penalties? — A&M wins

My mindset is pretty simple: if A&M breaks out either on the ground or in the air, the Domers won’t be able to keep pace against the Aggie defense. At least, that’s what I think will happen.

Q: Should we be at all worried about the Run D vs Notre Dame? I want to believe we will be stout with Run D, but with Jackson and Raikes gone could this be a concern? (Jrperez1979)

A: They’ve got plenty of size across the board, including ends (Nic Scourton at 285, Shemar Stewart, 290). And they have a lot of quality depth. I’m not really worried them.

Q: In high school, and when he arrived, Conner always had a very good ability to scramble/ run with the ball. I even remember someone on this board commenting that he moved like JFF. Anyway, do you think Conner still has that same ability he arrived with, or has the injury really affected his scrambling ability? (Aggdoc)

A: I’m going to say now what I said then: he doesn’t run like Johnny and making that comparison is just dumb. He runs perfectly fine, but only a handful of people in college football history ran like Johnny. After seeing him this summer, I’m not worried about Weigman running. He’s probably the slowest of the three quarterbacks, but so what? That doesn’t make him slow. I expect quarterback runs to be installed as part of the regular offense.

Q: Over/under on the # of A&M OL who play vs ND.

A: 7.

Over/under on A&M CBs

A: 4. If it goes over, something’s wrong.

Over/under on A&M WRs (sgilmore)

A: 6.

Q: Curious if you know which coaches will be on the sideline and which will be in a booth? (Geb)

A: Both coordinators will be in the booth. Beyond that, I don’t know.

Q: Can you tell us which team you think has the advantage:

A&M Receivers & TEs vs. ND Secondary

A: Notre Dame.

A&M Running Backs vs. ND Linebackers

A: A&M.

A&M OL vs. ND DL

A: Notre Dame.

ND Receivers vs. A&M Secondary

A: A&M.

ND Running Backs vs. A&M Linebackers

A: A&M.

ND OL vs. A&M DL

A: A&M.

Assuming you will choose the D in every instance except maybe our Linebackers. If that's the case, what do you think will be the difference in the game? Does it come down to big plays and turnovers?

A: Well, that’s real easy to say, but having an advantage does not mean you win every time. A&M knocked Jalen Milroe on his butt repeatedly last year, but he got a few big passes off and that was enough. If a team can put together a prolonged drive or two, that could be all they need.

I heard that the FSU vs. GT game resulted in only 7 possessions for each team. There was a bunch of rushing and long drives in the game, but how much did the rule changes shorten the game? Are there any rule changes that you are particularly looking forward to? Any that drive you crazy?

A: The rule changes to keep the clock moving in most instances has shortened the game, there’s no question. As for rule changes, I’m glad they’ve added in-helmet communication. Outside of that, I don’t really care.

When I watch the game (from end zone seats), I tend to focus on the line play to get a sense of what is happening and then turn my attention to the ball carrier or the pass once it is beyond the LOS. I enjoy seeing the plays develop this way. Where do you tend to focus your attention?

A: I don’t really have any particular habits (that I know of). But from the press box we can see everything pretty well.

The ND Dline seems very undersized, at least by SEC standards. They're ends will be giving up 60-70 pounds each, and their tackles 30-40 pounds. You mentioned speed in your comparison, but how much of ND's success at the line last year came vs much smaller opponents? What's stopping us from a down hill smash mouth game? Surely we can move the LOS every play. (Elicrow)

A: Playing smaller and less talented opponents definitely helped, but no, they can’t just push them around every play. That’s part of the speed element; they can get through gaps and control the line of scrimmage that way.

Q: What are your observations on Elko and his staff coaching and preparing the team for games? Seems like Jimbo and his staff relied on yelling and a** chewing whereas Elko and his staff is more on teaching players, and mental preparation on what to expect. (GCJC)

A: I do think that there’s less yelling and more instruction in practice. That’s not to say there’s no yelling; it’s just not the thing you hear the most. But now that they’re into serious game prep, we’re not allowed to be there anymore.

Q: Assuming we will play for the MNC and have the extra games, how will our depth do by that time versus other programs to withstand playing the extra games at end of season (69Ag)

A: If you get to that point, everyone’s depth will be tested. I don’t think you can compare one to the other.

Q: This is the first time Elko will be down coaching on Kyle field, as opposed to coaching up in the box. Do coaches get a better feel for the game on the sideline or from a higher vantage point?

A: They tend to, which is why Klein and Bateman will be up there Saturday.=

How does Hugh freeze can recruit so well? (Big Smoothie)

A: He’s an affable, personable guy that people trust. I don’t think he is trustworthy, but that’s not my decision to make.

Q: If someone, say a season ticket holder, hasn’t read through all the practice updates, depth charts, position analysis, etc this year but is now fired up ready for the season but needs a crash course, which article could they read for the best I’ve been paying attention all summer long and am now an expert analysis?

Asking for my wife. (Tailgate Ag)

A: You’re screwed.



















