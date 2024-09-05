Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Can you please provide some reasons why we shouldn’t be worried about either Florida or Arkansas? (MC9008)

A: Outside of the fact neither of them are any good? Florida's in a ton of turmoil right now and DJ Lagway is starting this weekend because Graham Mertz is out. But they've got bigger problems: their defense sucks and their offensive line is bad -- the same problems they had last year.

Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff last weekend. APB was 2-10 last year and got smoked by very average FCS teams. It's not like they were playing Montana or North Dakota State; they were getting smashed by Southern and Alcorn State. Their two wins were by a total of 2 points, and one of the teams I've never heard of. In other words, Arkansas crushed a horrible team. We will know more about them after this weekend when they play in Stillwater.

Q: So our starting center is out for the season with a leg injury- we’re told that much. What’s the reasoning for not saying exactly what has happened to him? Fracture, torn ligaments, etc. why the big secret? (lubag)

A: That is a college coach thing. They seem to think that knowing how a player is hurt will affect their opponents' gameplanning. Or something.

Q: Forever it seems our offense has been passive rather than aggressive, struggling for every first down. Tell me ND was just that good, and things will still be different this year, and why. (TAMU-83)

A: They're very good defensively, but we'll know more after the first half this weekend.

Q: Besides going undefeated, every goal is still in front of this team. Winning their conference. Playing in the playoffs. Winning a championship. It’s all there.

All they have to do is move on, figure it out, and go play like the talent and rankings suggest they should. Mark, do you get a sense that this team, and the these coaches, can keep this thing on the rails? How’s the mood and temperament around the team? (crupitch03)

A: I think everyone's disappointed that they lost and surprised at how they lost. Like I said, we'll know more after Saturday. If they come out and play with real effort and desire against a lesser opponent, then you know they're still heading in the right direction. If they don't, then it's time to be concerned.

Q: Why were there no mid game adjustments to Conners foot work? (JonnyrocketAg)

A: You can't make adjustments like that mid-game. That's something for practice. He doesn't have his quarterback coach with him on the field and the other coaches don't have time.

Q: Why are we mired in mediocrity as a program? Since 2000 our record is 155-98 (.612) average of 7.3 wins a year - why can’t we take the next step as a program? (BC93)

A: Part of it -- maybe most of it -- is due to self-inflicted wounds. The university has hired a bunch of morons to be the AD, until recently. Rich Houston Aggies and rich Dallas Aggies butt heads all the time instead of working together. Fran was the hottest name on the market in 2003, but A&M didn't even seriously do a search because one bunch of BMAs wanted him. Then another group wanted to go back to the R.C. era and pushed for Sherman and Sumlin. And then they panicked and seriously overpaid Jimbo in 2021.

For a long time, the football program wasn't funded well enough. We're past that now. But that cost them good assistants, quality recruiters and, of course, players. We're still stuck with the reputation as a program that can't take the next step, and haven't proven that wrong yet. I'm hoping we're finally getting away from the idea that 7-5, 8-4 is acceptable and games are for more than march-in and watching the band.

Q: How many of people on this board think they can coach better than Elko?

A: Probably quite a few.

How many of people on this board actually could coach better than Elko?

A: Not many.

How many of them would you like to put in that position just so you could fire them? (Spar2cus)

A: I'm going to withhold comment on that one.

Q: How much of an ass does Klein have after reviewing film with Elko?

A: It's probably missing a few chunks.

Any idea why Klein only targeted his beloved TE’s like once, which was the longest pass play of I’m not mistaken?

A: Theo Ohrstrom was targeted twice and Shane Calhoun once. All three were incomplete.

Does EJ Smith get more practice and in game reps this week?

A: Probably not.

I see us running the ball far more this week to try and exert our will. Do you see it that way and will that open up the passing game? (tsip despiser)

A: I want to see the offense be aggressive right out of the gate. Get some confidence for Weigman going. But they should be able to run the ball successfully.

Q: Which transfers stood out in a positive way and look like they will be important contributors? I don’t know their names yet but on D I was really impressed with 3 and Scooby. 9 seemed to pop too. On O 55 was solid too. Tre Watson looks like a player as well.

A: 3 is Marcus Ratcliffe, and he was pretty solid. Dezz Ricks did ok. Nic Scourton was a beast. Scooby played well. Will Lee did a good job at corner. Offensively, Reed-Adams (55) fit the bill. Koli Faaiu played pretty good at center when he came in. I would like to see Watson get some more looks.

Also, do you think transfers sometimes have a shorter leash than HS players? (aggiewoo)

A: I do and they should. These guys were brought in to be immediate assets, not players that you're looking to develop. If they can't get it done, then there's not much hope of them suddenly improving.

Q: With all the negative press, including most Aggies, how do we bounce back if we go 7-5 in recruiting?

Is there a chance that NIL dries up?

Do we hold this class together?

Do you believe in Elko and this coaching staff to win a SEC championship? (Big Smoothie)

A: Wow. How about we chill out a little bit? We're one game into the season and we're discussing disaster? That's premature.

So, in the other direction, is discussion of an SEC championship. It looks like a good staff, but again, we're one game in.

Q: On a serious note, Mark you seem to have a lot of football knowledge. Have you ever coached? would you have the desire to coach? Just a curious question. (majorOgden44)

A: I have never coached football and don't think I ever will. Baseball is a different story. I look at it like this: can I actually help kids improve their skills if I coach? In football, I couldn't. In baseball, maybe I can.

Q: What yardage, completion percentage, etc should be the goal of Conner Weigman against McNeese? Anything below ____ is a disappointment?

A: I would hope he could throw for 200 to 250 yards without too much trouble. I watched McNeese's first two games, and they just aren't very good. And I mean that they're not a good FCS team, not a subpar FBS team.

Do you anticipate Klein giving Weigman more ‘in the pocket’ looks OR the read option, (don’t throw the ball more than 10 yds downfield) offense he wanted to run against ND? Giving Weigman some throws from the pocket would seem to follow Collin Klein’s mantra from press conferences: fit your team strengths to the offense, not the other way around. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I hope they get more into the old Collin Klein playbook this week. You've got to see if it'll work before things get serious in Gainesville next weekend.

Q: Your insight why a struggling CW was left in the game while 2 experienced QBs remained on the bench? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Because his coach believes in him and thought he gave them the best chance to win. You may not agree, and I know a lot of people don't, but we're not the head coach.

Q: As we all were, I was frustrated with the offensive play calling. In spite of the fact that Conner was clearly not well, we went away from throwing to the tight end (for example), which seemed to be there. Everyone was upset with Conner's uncharacteristic inconsistent play, but Klein didn't appear to recognize this the entire game and adjust his game plan accordingly. Do you expect to see the playbook opened up this week? (marathonervet)

A: I sure hope so! There's no reason not to open it up.

Q: Not currently any criticism of the team like many. But from a culture perspective do you believe the athletic department / football operations are expected to put a championship caliber product on the field, or are they somewhat complacent just knowing 100K + Aggies will regularly show up? (Aggie1983)

A: I think they're getting to that point. I don't think that's been the overall objective forever, though.

Q: It is said that teams improve the most between games 1 and 2.

Which players do you see making a move? (Richard23)

A: I hope it starts with Weigman. Then Noah Thomas and Le'Veon Moss. It'd be nice to see a bunch of sacks, too.

Q: I was happy to have Power back but the in game experience remains painfully dull. I’ve been to games all over the SEC and most of them are a non stop party from Before kickoff until the end of the game. It’s a combination of lights, music, atmosphere and energy. I’m sure you’ve experienced places like Bama. Georgia and Auburn too and know what I’m talking to. Why do you think Aggie powers that be are so slow and/or resistant to improve the entertainment value of a game experience? (Aggiewoo)

A: I honestly have not given it any thought. During games, my focus is on just about everything but the in-game experience.

Q: 1. Why do we have such a propensity to get out-coached?

2. Why do we have such a propensity to get out-played?

3. As another questioner pointed out, we have had one 10-win season in the past 25 years.In the 122 year history of Aggie Football, there have only been four decades where Aggies had at least one 10-win season.

There has only been one decade in the history of the school where Aggies have had more than two 10-win seasons.In your opinion, what is the common denominator that ties the program to the ability to repeatedly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?If you could pull out your wizard wand (not that one, the other one) and make a change or improvement to get the program unshackled from the curse that continues to haunt it, what would it be? (Reckless75)

A: This may be controversial, but I would like to kill the inferiority complex Aggies have. Deep down, too many Aggies believe they can't be the best, that it won't be allowed, that everyone's against them and it's just too much. And somehow, I think that mindset that they're not ready for prime time has made its way into the football team and it rears its head in games like last weekend, or against Alabama, or LSU, or any big game where the implications are big.

In the years I've covered the team, they've been at their best when they've had personalities that do not give a flying BLEEP about that stuff and have been forthright about it. Johnny, Mike Evans, Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal -- even Jimbo in 2020. They didn't buy into the idea that the Aggies have always fallen short and it's ok because they tried hard. When everyone from the coaching staff to the third string, has that mindset, A&M will break though.

In my opinion.

Q: Do you think Northern Illinois throws for more yards and has a higher QBR this weekend at ND than A&M and Weigman did? (bigstu)

A: Don't know and don't care. Two totally different circumstances. I could see Notre Dame playing a little more relaxed this week because, frankly, they can. It's Northern Illinois.

Q: ND 18-30 passing for 150 yds A&M 12-30 for 100 yds. ND didnt have much success passing the ball either. What does that say about the future of A&M pass defense? Is it that ND lack SEC talent at WR or does it mean A&M is good? (Fbfan222)

A: Probably some of both. I don't think they'll hold every opponent to a long of 20 yards, but the corners are very solid. They're much improved over last year, at least.

Q: Any key visitors coming this weekend? (robbiemtz12)

A: I wouldn't say any "key" ones are, but they've got a pretty good number coming in.

Q: Obviously, in addition to the QB play being way off, the play calling was a big question mark as well. I was surprised we never saw any play action pass attempts with the way ND was stacked up in the box.

Mark, do you know if play action was a part of Klein’s offensive strategy at K State? Do you think we’ll see any going forward? (grossness)

A: It was, and if they can consistently establish the running game, I think they'll be able to utilize it here.







