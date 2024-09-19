AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

And then we get to the lower tier.

OU is unbeaten, but has also looked crappy, but we’ll still say them.

And then you kind of get into an area where you could pick about any one of the next three.

A: Oh, for sure — especially if they respect the coaches that are there. I think it makes a lot of sense, because you already know the level of competition and what it would take to step up to the next level.

Q: Was thinking about the connection Howell and Elko have with Bowling Green and portal. With the way the portal works sometimes lower rater players develop at smaller schools (minor leagues) and end up at the power schools, would coaches look back to their time with smaller programs that they had a connection to for players such as Howell? (AgFCAcoach98)

A: Officials and the conference check the helmets before the game to make sure that the green dots are the only ones that have communication devices installed.

Q: Regarding the helmet communication between a coach and a single player on offense and a single player on defense: What procedures are in place to make sure teams don’t pull a Harbaugh and wire up multiple players on offense and defense with these communication devices? Other than the green dot on the back of the players helmet, is there any other way to detect whether a player is in communication with the coaching staff? (HeadleyG2)

A: You said it yourself — they were having success running the ball. If you’re battering a defense to the tune of 6 yards a carry and 310 yards, why bother doing something that could turn the game around if it goes wrong?

We only threw one play action pass against the swamp lizards. Given the success running the ball, why not more? Was this a “if you don’t need it, don’t waste it” thing? IIRC the one time went for six! (Eli Crow)

A: I don’t think he was any better. Landyn and I argued this all summer. Moss was my RB1 anyway, even though Owens had made major strides from last year.

How much better was Owens than Moss. Moss is just blowing people up? Do you think RO would have been more productive?

A: I think you have had him matched up with two very good corners the first couple of weeks in a new offense. I was expecting more too, but the guys Notre Dame and Florida put on him will play on Sundays.

Thought Noah T would have more production by now. What do you make of his stats…or lack thereof?

A: How about you just take it week by week? One of the good things about this job is that it’s really clamped down on the “fan” in me, and I don’t flip out or go to extremes.

Q: I started the year “cautiously optimistic”. After week 1, I realized I was way too optimistic and not cautious enough, so I swung to the other side. Now I feel like I went too far. How am I supposed to feel right now? This is maddening!

A: I would look at Nic Scourton and see where that gets you. In other words, yeah, I think it does. Money doesn’t hurt either.

Finally, I'm confident Elko will field a well-prepared team that will play smart and hard and win all the games we are supposed to, but is his style of football something that he can sell to the upper elite level athletes needed to win it all? (TAMU-83)

A: He has played, but not much. He’s nowhere near 100%

Also, has Green had any snaps this year? Haven't heard his name called, but haven't checked the participation reports.

A: It was a finger injury, but he was out there Saturday and had a deep ball thrown his way. He caught it, it was just long.

Q: Did we ever hear exactly what Walker's hand injury was? I've seen him back, but wondered if it is something that might still limit him for a time.

So, if you want to argue the secondary’s great and the D-line isn’t doing anything, you can . But don’t expect a whole lot of people to come with you.

A: Ok, for starters, don’t look at just sacks for defensive line production. Are you getting the quarterback moving and off his set spot? Then you’re doing things right. Both interceptions against McNeese were caused by pressure. In fact, Solomon DeShields hit the arm of Sixkiller on the second one. On the pick six against Florida, Nic Scourton got pressure and forced Mertz to throw before he wanted to (and altered his window by getting an arm out). There was almost another pick that was entirely caused by pressure, where Rylan Kennedy hit Mertz as he threw. Lagway’s interceptions were both all on him, a Hail Mary and a WTF special.

Q: Not much sack production to begin the year but it appears we’re getting tons of interceptions. How do you equate a lack of sacks to actual production out of the defensive line? Couldn’t an argument be made that our secondary is in the right place at the right time and there’s nothing attributable to the defensive line? (MC9008)

Q: Have you noticed that if you listen to Coach Elko, but close your eyes, it sounds like Johnny Manziel speaking? (BIMSAg02)

A: As long as both guys are playing at a high level, I don’t see why it shouldn’t. I can’t tell a difference when they switch out.

Q: It appears to be working fine but do you think the rotation at RT will continue for a while? (Naytch)

Q: First question - How's the family doing?

A: Not so hot. Cody’s fine, and I’m doing better, but my wife is still really struggling with her back and I really hope she doesn’t have to go back to the hospital. Bills are eating us alive too.

Second question - If you were the coach, how would you handle a receiver that seemed to have all the talent in the world but didn't seem to constantly have the "Want to”? (BVOSUX)

A: I think I know who you mean, in this hypothetical. At this point, I think I’d do what Mike Sherman did with Von Miller and call him into his office and show him the depth chart. Tell him why he’s fixing to be buried on it and challenge his manhood. Remind him he’s running out of time.

Q: 1. Potential for either Kam or Aki evolving into starters on the OL?

A: Aki’s running out of time, bluntly. I think he’s a backup and he’ll stay that way. Dewberry still has a shot, but right now, he’s not going to be out Reed-Adams or Bisontis.

2. Your Bottom 10 football teams so far this season?

A: Man, SEC Power Rankings and The Bottom 10. Folks have been missing these in Monday Thoughts, huh?

Ok, let’s take a look.

FSU (0-3): I got to watch a good bit of their game with Memphis and they are utterly inept offensively. They could lose 10 games this year.

Mississippi State (1-2): Got smoked at home by Toledo. Like, 28-3 at the half smoked.

Troy (0-3): Started their season by losing to Nevada. That’s never good. Then they made Iowa look like they had an offense. Ouch.

Kennesaw State (0-3): They’ve scored 36 points so far this year.

UTEP (0-3): It’s one thing to lose to Utah. It’s even ok to lose to Utah State. But Southern Utah? That’s not good. That’s UTEP.

Jacksonville State (0-3): They’re scoring at a pretty good clip — 25 points a game. But when you’re giving up an average of 47, nobody cares.

New Mexico (0-3): They’re scoring even better than Jacksonville State, putting up an average of 27 points a game. But they’ve also given up 141 in 3 games, with Arizona putting up 61(!) on them.

Old Dominion (0-3): Gave South Carolina a game (one reason I don’t think they’re any good), and then haven’t really been competitive since.

UMass (0-3): A typical UMass start — scored 40 points, given up 100. And they’re getting worse as they go.

Kent State (0-3): They lost to Tennessee 71-0 last weekend and gave up 37 in the first quarter. And that’s not even the only time this year they’ve given up 50! They gave up 55 to Pitt, to boot.

Q: The team played great, so I'm referring back to the previous week's question and berating response in regard to glancing over at what is going on in Austin. I find it odd to comprehend you don't seem to believe UT is our direct competitor and we shouldn't keep an eye on them and be prepared to respond. Like X vs Meta, Fox vs MSNBC, GM vs Ford...you get the picture. It has nothing to do with being scared or having some sort of Aggie inferiority complex. Any Aggie thinking like that needs to self-reflect! Frankly, I don't hate UT, but I do view them as our direct competitor for talent, resources, brand loyalty, ratings etc. What am I missing? (Aggie1983)

A: The concept of expanded competition. That this is not a zero-sum, one team against another team contest. There’s much more to it.

As to your examples —

What about CNN?

What about Dodge?

Do they not exist?

First off, I never said that I didn’t think Texas was a direct competitor. But you seem to think they’re the only competitor, and that’s wrong. If you’re A&M, you’ve got to compete with LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, not just Texas. And if you’re sitting there preoccupied with what some other program is doing, you’re not going to maximize your own capabilities. What A&M needs to do is do the best they can and put out maximum effort because it’s good for them, not because Texas is good too. If you’re looking to become a winning program, you work to be the very best in things you can control. You think Nick Saban was looking over nervously at Auburn during recruiting season? No.

You do not react to what a program is doing. You have to be proactive and establish yourself on the recruiting trail and on the football field, competition be damned. It shouldn’t matter if Texas is 11-1 or 1-11.

This was never just A&M against Texas. It is especially not just A&M against Texas now, with national recruiting. The Aggies went up against LSU just as much, if not more so, against the Tigers than that other team in recruiting. They will still play LSU every year. So why no worried commentary about them?

Control what you can control. Act the way you should act because that’s the way it should be, not because the actions of another force your hand.

Q: 1. What is the nature of Weigman's shoulder injury, if in fact, he has an injury that is physical and not psychological?

A: He has an AC joint sprain, and it’s very well established that it is not a psychological issue. It’s a physical one.

2. Assuming a complete victory this week end over Bowling Green, will Reed get the starter and team leader role? (AginAfIII)

A: That’s up to Elko. But just because he’s a quarterback doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the team leader. Trey Zuhn and Taurean York are universally recognized as having those roles.

Q: Is there an agreed to scheduling matrix for SEC football, or will it be ad hoc going forward?

I find it curious in our 13th year, Georgia has never played at Kyle Field, we have never played at Kentucky, been to Vandy, Georgia only once. Seems rather random. (BC93)

A: Not yet. They’re still fighting over it.

Q: Position group performances relative to your expectations a month ago?

A: Quarterback, worse; Running back, better; Tight end, worse; Receiver, meh; Offensive line, worlds better; Defensive line, worse (but not bad); Linebacker, better; secondary, better.

Newcomers who have stood out? (DriverD)

A: Marcus Ratcliffe, for sure. Cashius Howell and Nic Scourton have been really good. Ar’maj Reed-Adams has been a beast at right guard, and Cyrus Allen has been the best receiver on the team to this point. I’ve also liked what we’ve seen from Scooby Williams at linebacker.

Q: Our TE's have looked good, but do you have a guess as to when Green returns?

A: Technically, he’s back — but he’s nowhere near what we saw two years ago. I really don’t know if we’ll see him at 100% this year at all.

Do you think we will see Jabre Barber at full speed this week? Cyrus, Barber, and Bussey on the field at the same time would give us some stretch power. (Richard23)

A: They’ve repeatedly said they’re targeting Arkansas for him to be fully back, but he got a good number of snaps last weekend. So it’s really anyone’s guess.

Q: Will Henderson get any reps in live game action? Why do you think Elko didn't put Henderson in?

We're certainly getting game time for players in other positions, who are deep in the roster.

We've been in the situation before, where our starter was already down and our second stringer got hurt. I thought Henderson might get some time in during the Florida game. I'd hate to see us in that jam again, where our third stringer didn't have any current-season game reps. (Rick77)

A: He didn’t put him in because it was only a 33-20 game, and Reed was making his first career start. He needed the reps as much as Henderson, if not more.

Q: Bussey seems to be getting integrated into the offense slowly. It seems they are mostly wanting to use him on jet sweeps. When do you expect to see him move up into the two deep and replace someone like Moose who has had his struggles? (Maddog83)

A: I wish I had an expectation, but we don’t get to watch practice during the season so we don’t really know how quickly he’s advancing as a receiver.

Q: People keep comparing Reed to Reggie, but I dont see it. Reggie was fast but a straight line runner. Watching Reed fake out people to a point one player falling down, I have only seen that by Johnny Manziel and Kyle Murray. How do you see it. (FbFan222)

A: I see a guy who will likely make his second career start Saturday. So I’ll withhold judgment.

Q: Are there any more WR options for the 2025 class? If not, how many will A&M need to take in the portal? (Ag20)

A: There are no real uncommitted options, but that doesn’t mean they’re not working on some guys to get them to flip. If they don’t add anyone else, you’re looking at this situation:

Jahdae Walker is likely done. I believe his eligibility will be up.

Moose Muhammad is definitely done.

Jabre Barber is likely out of eligibility.

Noah Thomas could leave, but he’d have to heat up.

Same with Cyrus Allen.

Then you have Bussey, Izaiah Williams, Ernest Campbell, Micah Tease, Jake Bostick and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Currently, A&M has TK Norman and Kelshaun Johnson committed.

So, next year likely looks like Thomas, Allen, Bussey, Williams, Campbell, Tease, Bostick, Bethel-Roman, Norman and Johnson. That’s not doing it for me. I’d be looking for two, and maybe three, really good receivers in the portal.

Q: is Faaiu or Shanahan the starter @ center? (3G Ag)

A: Faaiu is, but he got nicked up some against Florida and came out. I didn’t see the offense miss a beat with Shanahan.

Q: Mark how many games has weigman actually played for us? I’m so frustrated that a qb of his caliber, it feels like we barely got a season of play total with him! (Pharm11)

A: He’s played in 13 games and started 12.

Q: Do you think who ever starts at quarterback moving forward will have a very short leash? I don’t think Elko would allow another ND performance for the whole game. If one of them is having a bad game they will be pulled for the backup. (GCJC)

A: I don’t know. I see both sides of it, because you don’t want to struggle offensively, but you don’t want to blow the confidence of either quarterback in the process. But I think we’re going to have to wait a few weeks to find out, because I am not expecting Weigman to play this weekend.

Q: What are your inside folks telling you about Conner's shoulder. And, what do you think the odds are that he will play in this game? Have you heard if there are any new injuries to other players? (Aggdoc)

A: He has an AC joint sprain, nothing else. I put the odds on him playing at near 0. I have heard of no new injuries.

Q: Regarding our field goal kicker, any reliable discussion on why he missed the 2 field goals? We will need him in upcoming games, could be a difference maker. (RacerRod)

A: He missed them from almost the exact same spot in almost the exact same way. I’d say that’s probably easily fixable. The footing on that field wasn’t exactly the best, either, especially in the painted areas.

Q: Will you be talking about BGSU’s TE, and how A&M’s defense might control him? He seems to be a human stat machine and it looks like their offense is built around him. (Rick77)

A: Check out the article on the matchup between A&M’s defense and the Bowling Green offense. I talk about him a lot.

Q: Since you believe that Conner would bolt, if not the starter after the injury heals. Is Elko in a no win situation? Would the team chemistry be messed up? I know you cant give specifics, but share what you can. (Wick)

A: I think this is very, very simple. It’s the same reason Max left after last season. Reed will be a redshirt sophomore next year. Weigman already is a redshirt sophomore, meaning he’s draft-eligible after this year. If he’s not going to start and a guy a year younger than him is, why would he stick around? What good does it do him? This isn’t being a good Ag; this is a decision that has lifetime implications. I didn’t fault Max for leaving, and I wouldn’t fault any of the big three quarterbacks currently on campus if they decided there was a better opportunity somewhere else.

And if that’s the case, there’s absolutely nothing Elko can do about it.

All these guys love A&M. But if you’re faced with a situation where you can go somewhere else and set yourself up to make millions in the NFL, or stay and maybe go into the business world, what would you do? The answer seems obvious to me.

Q: Defensive rankings aren’t looking so good. Is this just a factor of everyone else playing the cupcake portion of their schedule or should we be concerned? (Elicrow)

A: A&M opened with, probably, the toughest non-conference game so far (LSU, Texas and Georgia also took on challenges). Everyone else has been playing scrubs. Ohio State, for instance, has played Akron and Western Michigan. Guess what? Statistically, they’re absolutely amazing. Penn State will have phenomenal rankings after this week because they’re playing Kent State. Tennessee blasted NC State, but they’ve also crushed Chattanooga and the previously mentioned Golden Flashes of Kent State.

That’s a long way of saying THEY AIN’T PLAYED NOBODY PAWWWWWWWWWL.