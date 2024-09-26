AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Here's this week's AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: Does this season feel different? So many teams haven't gelled. So many are looking for identities.
I look at us with half our starters new to the team. Is this the future of college football? Whoever gets it together soonest, is going to have an advantage? (Richard23)
A: This is a really sharp observation. I agree, it does seem like there’s a lot of teams that are still trying to figure out just what and who they are. The teams that stayed the most steady and did not have a lot of losses (or additions) seem to be having the best results so far.
Q: Oh the high profile transfer receivers (thinking e stew level) who has actually worked out? I see A lot of people saying we should throw money at a big name receiver but I’m skeptical how well that has actually worked out. (Pharm11)
A: I can think of a few. AD Mitchell and Isaiah Bond are doing well at Texas; Keandre Lambert-Smith is off to a good start with Auburn, even if they’re bad. Stewart, on the other hand, has 11 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. He has had one really good game and two really bad ones — which sounds familiar.
Q: Not A&M related specifically, and I think we have touched on the topic before, but is it just me or are refs even worse when reviewing a call? It seems like they make more bad calls when they go to replay. Any idea why? Thanks, and prayers for you and your family! (Boo yah)
A: I think they’re largely terrible all the way around, and it’s an embarrassment to the SEC. This year, they seem to be even worse than usual. As for the reviews, I don’t know what to say on that one, save for I’m not always sure they know what they’re looking for — either on the field or back in Birmingham.
Q: On the Monday after Thanksgiving, with A&M and the horns both having only one loss on the season, will the AP still have the horns ranked higher than the Aggies? (Reckless75)
A: Let’s get to that potentially very cool moment before we worry about it.
But yes, probably.
Q: Any insight on how the team is coming together or not? Is there an identity?
A: I think they’re starting to get one — run the ball and stop the run. But they’re not there yet. This weekend will tell us a lot.
Do you think Weigman will suit up this week even if he doesn't start?
A: No, I don’t think he suits up at all.
When we win this weekend in the Death Star, what will be the key factor that you see in your crystal ball? (Tsip despiser)
A: A&M forces turnovers from a turnover-prone team and doesn’t help them by turning the ball over.
Q: In your opinion does our offense (personnel, formations, motion, etc.) really resemble what Klein ran at KState? I haven't seen much of them besides limited highlighted clips from 2022 and 2023 and thought there would be more two TE sets for us by now. (Pebbycree)
A: They’ve run a lot of two tight end sets out there. Quite a few, actually. What we’re not seeing is the tight end really getting used in the passing game, or quicker passes over the middle of the field. We’re also not seeing as much RPO action as I expected.
Q: A&M or Arky get to host any recruits Saturday in Arlington? (Geb)
A: A&M does.
Q: One of Jimbo’s biggest failures wasn’t that he was just simply stubborn. He stuck with coaches that quick frankly held back the program. Addazio is a perfect example. My question isn’t about whether or not some of the hires Elko made were bad or not. I’d like to ask if you think he is the type who would let go of a coordinator or position coach at the end of this season if they massively underperformed. Or would he likely stay the course just as Jimbo did? (MC9008)
A: I think we’ve already seen more decisive action from Elko in 10 months than we saw in six years with Jimbo. Elko doesn’t have a natty or his buddy as the AD to fall back on, so if you’re not helping him achieve his goals, you’re probably not going to be around long.
Q: After watching Klein’s offense at KState, I had this image of tight ends catching numerous passes per game. Having as many as 3 on the field at once and keeping opposing LBs at least a couple of yards further from the line of scrimmage. Disregarding my Aggie expectations, how did I miss the mark on this by so far? (Hudedwards)
A: You’re not the only one who saw a bigger role for the tight ends. I’m really surprised that Tre Watson, in particular, has not been a bigger asset in the passing game. He seems to get an early catch, frequently in the first drive, and then poof. It’s a hard one to fathom.
Q: Who are your AL and NL champs? World Series champ?
A: I would prefer either the Astros or Orioles to win it all, but I’m firmly in the “No Yankees or Dodgers” camp. I could easily see a repeat of 2022, and If neither the Stros or Birds win, then I’d like to see Cleveland finally get theirs. They’ve got the pitching for it.
Q: How involved is Elko in the defensive scheme and game day playcalling? (AG_2000)
A: Scheme? Some. Gameday play calling? Zero.
Q: If Ags win ugly this week and go to 4-1, 2-0 do you thing people will still complain that they didn’t win good enough?
(98 Percenter)
A: Absolutely. There will be more rounds of “Texas will kill us” or “LSU will roll us” or something like that. But it could be 40-0 and there would be griping. It’s the nature of fandom.
Q: What are the details on Shanahan and Nabou being out of action for the game this weekend with Arky? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: Nabou is done for the year. He tore his ACL against Notre Dame. Shanahan’s injury has not been disclosed, but he was back on the sideline, in full pads, in the second half against Bowling Green. He may be out for a couple of weeks, but it doesn’t appear to be season ending.
Q: 4 games in and a lot of hypotheticals, Petrino vs Klein? Compare & contrast. (6.William.Bs)
A: More similarities than you’d think. Both teams have been run-heavy and have mobile quarterbacks. They’re both in the top 25 in time of possession, so they can shorten games. The big difference has been Arkansas’ desire to push the ball down the field and having more success with it. They’ve also had a lot more turnovers than A&M (6 to 3) and way more sacks and tackles for loss allowed.
Q: Just watched The Pulse. What is the touchdown celebration where they say ‘light me up’ then team says ‘boom’? Do you know the meaning? (Gmalone)
A: Probably imitating a stick of dynamite, but the kids speak a lingo I don’t get.
Q: From your perspective, where does the A&M/Arky game rank from Arkansas’ vantage point on their list of most important games of the year?
A: At the top. They really hate A&M. I would say it’s number one easy, but now that Texas is back, that could become top of the list because of all the history involved.
Arkansas is ranked 98th against the pass, so do you foresee Colin Klein “exploiting an opponents weakness” (excerpt from his offseason press conference) and going to the passing game more to start out? Or will he likely keep it simple with what we as fans have been frustrated by? I hope he takes the saddle off Reed and lets him get some downfield reads in against a weak secondary. (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: I would like to see them push the ball down the field more, sure. They really bit on the RPOs that Payton Thorne was running with Auburn in the second half of that game, and we know Thorne just isn’t very good. Reed could have some opportunities there. Conversely, turnovers may be the only way Arkansas stays in this one (potentially), so you don’t want to give them life.
Q: How do you coach consistency?
How do you coach players not to commit personal fouls?
How do you coach player to focus every play? (Spar2cus)
A: Repetition and teaching discipline. I know that’s a weak answer, but I’m not a football coach and I really don’t know the nuts and bolts of getting in a college player’s head.
Q: How much of the offense do you see Reed being allowed to run? Looks like they are shrinking the playbook. If you were going to add two things in this week, what would you add? (Jeffmc)
A: I think they did limit the playbook the first two weeks, but now playtime’s over and you’ve got to get everything going. I’d like to see some more deep shots off of play action or RPO, and getting the tight ends involved. Some quick slants would not suck either. I know that’s three, but they came to mind.