Q: Does this season feel different? So many teams haven't gelled. So many are looking for identities.





I look at us with half our starters new to the team. Is this the future of college football? Whoever gets it together soonest, is going to have an advantage? (Richard23)

A: This is a really sharp observation. I agree, it does seem like there’s a lot of teams that are still trying to figure out just what and who they are. The teams that stayed the most steady and did not have a lot of losses (or additions) seem to be having the best results so far.





Q: Oh the high profile transfer receivers (thinking e stew level) who has actually worked out? I see A lot of people saying we should throw money at a big name receiver but I’m skeptical how well that has actually worked out. (Pharm11)

A: I can think of a few. AD Mitchell and Isaiah Bond are doing well at Texas; Keandre Lambert-Smith is off to a good start with Auburn, even if they’re bad. Stewart, on the other hand, has 11 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. He has had one really good game and two really bad ones — which sounds familiar.





Q: Not A&M related specifically, and I think we have touched on the topic before, but is it just me or are refs even worse when reviewing a call? It seems like they make more bad calls when they go to replay. Any idea why? Thanks, and prayers for you and your family! (Boo yah)

A: I think they’re largely terrible all the way around, and it’s an embarrassment to the SEC. This year, they seem to be even worse than usual. As for the reviews, I don’t know what to say on that one, save for I’m not always sure they know what they’re looking for — either on the field or back in Birmingham.

Q: On the Monday after Thanksgiving, with A&M and the horns both having only one loss on the season, will the AP still have the horns ranked higher than the Aggies? (Reckless75)

A: Let’s get to that potentially very cool moment before we worry about it.

But yes, probably.

Q: Any insight on how the team is coming together or not? Is there an identity?

A: I think they’re starting to get one — run the ball and stop the run. But they’re not there yet. This weekend will tell us a lot.

Do you think Weigman will suit up this week even if he doesn't start?

A: No, I don’t think he suits up at all.

When we win this weekend in the Death Star, what will be the key factor that you see in your crystal ball? (Tsip despiser)

A: A&M forces turnovers from a turnover-prone team and doesn’t help them by turning the ball over.

Q: In your opinion does our offense (personnel, formations, motion, etc.) really resemble what Klein ran at KState? I haven't seen much of them besides limited highlighted clips from 2022 and 2023 and thought there would be more two TE sets for us by now. (Pebbycree)

A: They’ve run a lot of two tight end sets out there. Quite a few, actually. What we’re not seeing is the tight end really getting used in the passing game, or quicker passes over the middle of the field. We’re also not seeing as much RPO action as I expected.

Q: A&M or Arky get to host any recruits Saturday in Arlington? (Geb)

A: A&M does.

Q: One of Jimbo’s biggest failures wasn’t that he was just simply stubborn. He stuck with coaches that quick frankly held back the program. Addazio is a perfect example. My question isn’t about whether or not some of the hires Elko made were bad or not. I’d like to ask if you think he is the type who would let go of a coordinator or position coach at the end of this season if they massively underperformed. Or would he likely stay the course just as Jimbo did? (MC9008)

A: I think we’ve already seen more decisive action from Elko in 10 months than we saw in six years with Jimbo. Elko doesn’t have a natty or his buddy as the AD to fall back on, so if you’re not helping him achieve his goals, you’re probably not going to be around long.

Q: After watching Klein’s offense at KState, I had this image of tight ends catching numerous passes per game. Having as many as 3 on the field at once and keeping opposing LBs at least a couple of yards further from the line of scrimmage. Disregarding my Aggie expectations, how did I miss the mark on this by so far? (Hudedwards)

A: You’re not the only one who saw a bigger role for the tight ends. I’m really surprised that Tre Watson, in particular, has not been a bigger asset in the passing game. He seems to get an early catch, frequently in the first drive, and then poof. It’s a hard one to fathom.

Q: Who are your AL and NL champs? World Series champ?

A: I would prefer either the Astros or Orioles to win it all, but I’m firmly in the “No Yankees or Dodgers” camp. I could easily see a repeat of 2022, and If neither the Stros or Birds win, then I’d like to see Cleveland finally get theirs. They’ve got the pitching for it.

Q: How involved is Elko in the defensive scheme and game day playcalling? (AG_2000)

A: Scheme? Some. Gameday play calling? Zero.