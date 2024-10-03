Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: If we eliminate big plays we are a top 15 team.

How do you do that? (Richard23)

A: I don’t know if there’s an exact formula, but a lot of reps in the defensive scheme helps. And being smart.

Q: What changed with the OL in the 4th quarter? (JonnyRocketAg)

I think they just wore Arkansas down. I watched the three big runs for Le’Veon Moss on the final touchdown drive and they were three different looks from the front line: first was just straight drive blocking, hat on a hat; the second was a counter, with Koli Faaiu and Chase Bisontis pulling to lead Moss and the third was the entire line slanting right to clear out the Arkansas front. And the Razorbacks couldn’t do anything about it.

Q: A few weeks ago, one of our 2025 commits said in an interview that he expected some flips to come our way. Are there any possibilities there, or is it mostly just youthful enthusiasm? (AgNok)

A: One of the possibilities, 4-star OL Lamont Rogers, is visiting this weekend. So yes, there’s some possibilities there.

Q: Who controls and messages the NIL arrangements for the A&M players? Who determines how much each player gets? (BC93)

A: I don’t know the exact answers to that, and I don’t want to know.

Q: It has been said that the left side of our line is tge strength with Zuhn and Bisontis. However, we were repeatedly stuffed trying to run to that side of the field. In the 4th quarter, our successful runs were to the right side. When they went back to the left, it was for little gain. What reasons do you attribute this to?

A: Well, I don’t think it’s quite that simple. On several of those runs, you had the guys on the left pulling to get ahead of Moss on the old counter-gap that the Redskins made famous with the Hogs and John Riggins. So the guys on the left side, Bisontis especially, had a good bit to do with those runs.

How are you and your family doing? I know y'all have a rough go of it lately.

A: Well, my wife went into the hospital late Thursday night/early Friday morning (I got home around 5). She was released on Sunday and, so far, seems to be doing a bit better. But the quality of treatment was pretty close to garbage and I’m really pissed about it. Cody’s doing well; she tried out for a play a couple weeks ago and got a big part against much more experienced competition. And I’m just trying to stay sane.

Q: Since Auburn is doing so well this year, is Hugh Freeze in line for a promotion? Will he make the end of the season?

A: There’s no doubt that, so far, Auburn has been pretty crappy. But Freeze has put together a top 5 class, so they’re be pretty dumb to fire him now — and they’d have to eat a big chunk of money.

I believe we will be favored in the rest of our games until Nov, 30th. However, I do not feel confident that we win the rest of our games with this weekend is a major concern for me. How do you see money line and spread going on the remainder of the season? (Drunkpot98)

A: Oh, I have no idea on that. But I’d look at it like this: if A&M beats Missouri Saturday, they will be prohibitive favorites against Mississippi State, favored at home against LSU, favored against South Carolina (and we’ll learn some about them this weekend), obviously favored against New Mexico State, favored at Auburn and, of course, there’s that bunch at the end. So if they can smooth out the rough edges on defense and get the passing game going, this could still be a strong year for A&M.

Q: It appears that if Conner is fully healthy, that he is still the choice to start and play. Do you have the same personal opinion if you got to choose? Why?

A: If Weigman is healthy, I start him. I think he brings an extra element to the passing game that Marcel Reed hasn’t yet (I’m looking at past history, so knock it off with the “HE WAS BAD AGAINST NOTRE DAME SO HE SUCKS ETERNALLY” stuff). Weigman has a quick release; he needs to make equally quick decisions. If he does that, then this offense can get moving.

Don’t take this as a slap against Reed, because I think he’s going to be a star. I just think Weigman can do a little bit more in the passing game, and it’s not like he’s a statue back there. He can run.

Is it safe to say, that the match up between Luther Burden and Will Lee is the biggest one v one match up this weekend?

A: I don’t think Lee will have him all the time. He may not have him most of the time. Burden tends to play in the slot, which means a nickel would normally have him.

Do you see us playing more man coverage or zone coverage against Mizzou? (Tip despiser)

A: If they’re going to blitz a lot, that would mean a lot of man. But I can see them mixing it up to keep Cook off balance.

Q: What is the one thing our WR's have not been doing that they should be doing to create separation? (H273)

A: I don’t think it’s as simple as pointing to one thing, unless you say lack of speed and there’s not much that can be done about that. Coach Elko said that they’re still not getting the routes right all the time and the timing has gotten thrown off. But the receivers have gotten separation at times, and have either been overlooked or overthrown.

Q: I know nothing about the type of shoulder injury Weigman is dealing with. Is it the type that can be easily re-injured by being tackled? Would it make him hesitant to Run? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Yes, it can be re-injured with a hit or a tackle, but I wouldn’t necessarily say easily. As for being hesitant to run, I know of two A&M quarterbacks who have played through the same injury: Johnny Manziel and Trevor Knight. They both kept running, but it’s a mindset thing. If you’re worried about getting hurt again, you probably won’t. If you’re out there with other things (winning) on your mind, then you’ll probably go for it.

Q: What’s our record on 11am games. I seem to remember us always sleep walking through the early games.

A: I have no idea. But I can remember a few games where the Aggies have come out and trounced opponents in 11 a.m. kickoffs.

Is this another game where we milk the clock the entire game limiting their offense?

That’s not only what A&M wants to do, it’s what Missouri wants to do too. They’re averaging more than 35 minutes in time of possession so far this year.

I’m driving to New Orleans after the game from Houston and was wondering if there are any cool new spots. (LTGrenader)

A: Dude, I haven’t been to New Orleans in like two years. Can’t help you there.

Q: Which quarter of the ND game was Connor injured? (Win77)

A: I’ve never heard specifically, but I think it was before halftime. He got driven into the ground on a sack and that is the play I think it happened on.

Q: What are your thoughts on personnel moves in the secondary? Is Dezz Ricks now a permanent starter at corner?

A: I wouldn’t take him out after last week. They’ve always thought Ricks has the most upside of all the corners, and he’s starting to get the feel for things.

Mayes going to take Hill’s nickel spot?

I think they’ll split time.

What about Ratcliffe who seems to be playing well. Will he become a starter? (DoubleJAg)

He already is a starter.

Q: Player Props and bets vs Missouri -

First TD:

Most Receiving Yards:

200 Passing Yards o/u:

200 Rushing Yards o/u:

Total Defense 350 yards o/u:

Total Turnovers Created 1.5 o/u:

Offensive Player of the Game:

Defensive Player of the Game: (MC9008)

A: I hate to do this, but I really try to avoid anything like this when it comes to A&M. I’m afraid personal interest could skew my opinion, and I don’t want to mess anyone up.

Q: If we finish the year with 2-3 losses and some good wins(Missouri, LSU, tu), will any recruits committed elsewhere be tempted to take another look our way? (Doccc)

A: I think they already are.

Q: Is this staff through recruiting the class of 25?, Or are they hoping that with a better than expected record they can start to flip some players? I ask because now that half of the HS season has gone by, there haven't been that many, if any, new offers going out. Are the turning their attention more to the class of 26, instead. (Aggdoc)

A: They are largely done recruiting ‘25s, except for some possible flips and very late bloomers. So no, you won’t see many more offers going out. Recruiting for the ‘25s was mostly done before Independence Day, and they’ve put most of their focus on 2026 since. This is the new world of recruiting.

Q: How is Green coming along? I know our TE’s have had some scores lately, but was really hoping that position could really step up more. (I did see that Watson was wide open on a 3rd down play that was missed). (Aggiebambam)

A: He simply does not have his speed back after his knee injury. He’s out there, and he’s healthy, but the knee needs to get stronger and he needs to get back into real playing shape. That’s no easy task and sometimes takes longer than we want it to.

Q: Platt. Any insight on why we haven’t seen more of him? (TAMU-83)

A: Easy answer. Tre Watson, Theo Ohrstrom and Shane Calhoun. They beat him out. It’s just that simple.