AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Should stay — Conner Weigman, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Bryce Anderson, Cyrus Allen. Weigman’s injury history will probably be an albatross for him. He needs a full, injury-free season. They other guys just don’t have the production at this point.

Tougher decision — Shemar Stewart, Noah Thomas, Will Lee. Stewart probably will have the numbers to go, but it’ll just be one season. Thomas probably won’t have the numbers, and he needs to stay healthy for a full year. Lee may need another SEC season to maximize his value.

Q: Recruiting wise, what is better for A&M, a tu or an OU victory? (wick)

No, I didn't even realize that was this week. Boo on me.

Were you able to make to the Houston TD club for Elko? (tsip despiser)

So if Ole Miss, who is averaging four sacks a game (largely against crap competition, mind you), gets

I'm really interested to see how Ole Miss handles this, because my first instinct is to do what they did last weekend against Missouri: attack. Be aggressive. Missouri came into the game last weekend second in the conference in fewest sacks allowed -- behind LSU. A&M got Brady Cook six times and rattled him. Ole Miss will be the first real defense LSU has seen and can pressure the offensive line that is currently fourth in the nation in fewest sacks. The other defenses LSU has faced are dogs -- USC and UCLA are tied for 108th in sacks; South Alabama is 116th. Nicholls is an FCS team. South Carolina is the exception to the trend, ranking 14th in sacks -- and they got to Nussmeier twice.

Looking to LSU after we finally bitch slap the cow bell clangin' mouth breathers . It seems that Nussmeier and the kitties can throw the ball, but they lack a run game so far. Assuming the story is the same after Ole Miss this weekend, how would you defensively attack LSU's offense? What should we look for?

A: Oh, I'd be running the full offense. It may be a little different if Conner Weigman had been playing the whole time, but he hasn't and reps are important. I remember that A&M's gone in there in the past and their stats defensively have sucked, but it was because they couldn't cover and stopped the run or they were great against the pass and couldn't stop the run -- and A&M played to their strengths. This year, they're just flat terrible: 121st in total defense, 120th against the run and 85th against the pass. So that sounds like a strong dose of Le'Veon Moss and play action off of that.

Q: What's the offensive strategy against MSU? Pound them again and again (HI Mrs. 97!) and again? Or simply run the full offense and kill 'em both ways?

Cody says: "It's good to have the line guys play better. The old coach should be brought back so they can fire him again."

A: they’re both playing really well and they feel they’ve earned the opportunity. So far, I can’t really fault them because the level of play has been about even.

Q: Don't take this as a criticism of the Oline, but just wondering if there is an actual system for rotating Crownover and Fatheree. And the purpose. Keep them healthy? (tsmith3001)

Q: I hear the term "run fit" used by defensive folks this season. That's a new term for me. Does it refer to the defensive alignment before the snap, or the way the defenders react after the snap. (Agnok)

A: I guess I’ll watch that Red River mess some, but I’m really focused on LSU-Ole Miss. But I also like to focus on future opponents, so I’ll be one of the sickos watching Georgia-Mississippi State and South Carolina-Alabama.

Cody says: "He is playing a different type of defense job. He has to do some different things and the guys up front are getting more tackles. But he is really good."

A: the quality of the line has certainly reduced his opportunities, and the scheme does have him in a slightly different role. But he’s also playing fewer snaps, with the Aggies using Daymion Sanford, Scooby Williams and now Solomon DeShields at both linebacker spots to keep everyone fresh.

Is it that our improved DLine play has provided him with fewer opportunities to make tackles? Perhaps it’s the difference in the scheme? (EliCrow)

A: At this point in 2023, he had 32 tackles. He has 28 this year. I would consider that to be a negligible change.

Q: What’s your thought on York? Where was he statistically at this time last year? If there is a drop off, why do you think?

Cody says: "I remember the Hicks guy had lots of stars. I like him and hope he does better."

Q: Just curious on how many snaps that DJ Hicks and Gabe Brownlow-Dindy got during the Missouri game. (Davidimy)

Are Ashton Bethel-Roman or Izaiah Williams likely to have any second half impact?

How many true freshmen other than Bussey have earned playing time in at least 3 games?

Clearly nobody is being sacrificed to play a lot due to lack of depth.Better player development generates healthier upper classmen.

Q: Huge 2024 change from having to play more than a third of freshmen due to lack of upper classmen depth.

Q: Hey Cody. Even though your Dad is a cool breeze what do you do to keep him in line Do you ever have to slap him around a bit. (1IronKing)

A: i do somethimes because he can forget stuff but that's fine. One time tho i was doing math homework and it i was a division and i had it right he had it wrong he was confused so we used a calculator and i was right -cody

Q: Does OU have any chance of winning Saturday? (h273)

A: sure, but they’d better find some semblance of a passing game or they’re toast. Some turnovers would certainly help too.

Q: What scenarios do you think need to play out for A&M to reach the playoffs? Win out? If we drop one more and make SEC Championship game as a 1 SEC loss team, is that a must win for us? Are we better off not making the Championship game if we only have 2 season losses to ensure we don’t pick up a third loss? Am I getting the cart ahead of the horse? (98 percenter)

A: you definitely have the cart ahead of the horse, but if they don’t lose another game, they’re in. 10-2 and they’re still probably in. Outside of that, it’ll be tough sledding.

Q: Have not heard much about Gabe-Dindy, has he played much and is he doing anything? (comanchemoon)

A: He played against McNeese and that's it.

Q: After the Mizzou game, Elko was upset about things that were said about Weigman but he said it wasn’t from the guys in the press room. There was a lot of criticism about his early play but mostly just making comparisons to Marcel Reed.

Was there something else that was thrown out there about him that crossed the line? (Bear_P_I)

A: Yeah, there was a lot. Some people went way overboard, questioning his toughness, his desire, whether he was actually hurt or was just quitting on his teammates, whether he was just going to go in the portal -- and a lot of comments about his personal life. It didn't sit well with Elko, clearly.

We had a little of that on our board, but it was more on social media than anything. Some people just feel like relative anonymity gives them carte blanche to be a**holes. The could care less about being justified.

Q: In watching the Missouri game, I saw receivers blocking 10 and 15 yards downfield. I saw o-linemen finishing blocks. The defensive stand at the end of the game was impressive. It seems that the team is starting to buy into what Elko wants. Are you seeing the same things?

A: Yes. Absolutely yes. Terry Bussey, of all people, made a couple of key blocks on big runs. Cyrus Allen had a great block. Theo Ohrstrom sprung Le'Veon Moss on his 75-yard touchdown. Jimbo talked a lot about if you didn't block, you didn't play -- but with Elko, it doesn't seem like the threat is needed. They do it because they should.

I sure don't know any specifics, but it seems like he is a player's coach, meaning treat 'em with respect but with that comes the expectation of them also earning that. (gmalone)

A: I would agree with that.

Q: Let's say this team has a successful year, 10-3 with a playoff loss, what are your thoughts on who's returning and next years core players. I know the portal is a wildcard, but IYHO will we be a more talented team next year with a higher ceiling? (Big Smoothie)

A: Well, there are some guys will be gone for sure -- Jahdae Walker, Tre Jones, Shane Calhoun, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, Shemar Turner, Rodas Johnson, Jaydon Hill, Trey Jones, Solomon DeShields and BJ Mayes. Then you have the guys who will have decisions to make -- see above.

But it's possible that A&M brings back Weigman and Marcel Reed at quarterback, has the same four running backs return (EJ Smith still has eligibility remaining) and adds Tiger Riden. The receivers could have Thomas, Allen and Bussey back to lead a new group of receivers (which I expect will be bolstered in the portal), and the offensive line could have the same bunch of guys back next year, along with Mark Nabou back. At tight end, a healthy Donovan Green and Jaden Platt could replace Watson and Calhoun, and you'll also add Kiotti Armstrong and Eric Karner.

Defensive line is the biggest concern for me right now. Turner is gone. Scourton will almost certainly go. Stewart could go. Albert Regis could go, but I'll be he'll stay. It could be him, DJ Hicks and Dindy being the big three in the middle next year. But if Stewart and Scourton go, they'll have to reload at defensive end. Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy aren't big enough to be out there all the time, and Solomon Williams will still be very inexperienced. At linebacker, York, Sanford and Williams will be back, and they'll have Jernigan and Lockhart with them. That could be the best linebacker group A&M has had in a long time. At safety, Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe will all be back. You've got to find a nickel somewhere. If Lee returns at corner with Dezz Ricks, Jayvon Thomas and the studs they have coming in (and probably a transfer or two), they should be in great shape.

Overall, I expect the offense to be very salty next year, though a lot depends on Moss and Weigman returning. Get some bodies on the defensive line and this team could be better in 2025 than this one is.

Q: Something I've never understood: How do coaches rise thru the ranks, to successively better jobs, then just sh!t the bed and seemingly forget how to coach football, even at the levels they've had success at before? Addazio, Carl Torbush, Gary Darnell, & Dave Christenson are all examples. Is it just that they can't adapt to a changing college football landscape and coaching trends? (phastman)

A: There are different scenarios at play here. Dennis Franchione just wasn't smart and was in over his head at A&M. He was exposed as a fraud. Torbush and Darnell had no business coaching at that level. Christensen had the resume, but was a jerk that everyone hated. But other folks, like Jimbo, are examples of a failure to adapt. The great coaches recognize changing trends and lead the charge, or they quickly adjust their thinking and get smart people to help them in a new direction. Nick Saban immediately comes to mind.

Q: What recruits committed somewhere else is A&M still after, that could possibly flip to the good guys? Are there A&M commits that are flip risks? (ThePassAg)

A: I don't want to get into specifics too much and possibly screw up things in the works, but there have been some guys around recently that A&M is still after and has a good chance of flipping. As for A&M recruits being flip possibilities, I haven't heard of any. USC made a run at QB Husan Longstreet, but that seems to have sputtered out.

Q: Any chance we go to the ‘once a year’ portal option? What’s standing in the way of that happening/why do we even need two portal periods? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: No, I don't think so. Here's why: there are players who are going to realize that they really aren't in the right place or the right scheme or just aren't going to play after spring ball, and that's when they need to pull the ripcord. If they can't do it then, they'll either waste a season on the sideline, unhappy or in the portal just waiting to make a move. So I think having a real short period in the spring is smart.

Q: I'm getting prompts to install the rivals app. Is there an advantage over using a mobile browser, e g. Chrome? (DriverD)

A: I just use safari if I'm on my phone. On my computer, I use Chrome.

Q: What do you think of the current DL high school commits A&M has? Do you think they will take additional DL in the portal? (ag20)

A: I like all of them. They're all really good gets. But I still think you're going to need to get some guys out of the portal, for the reasons I mentioned above.

Q: Cody, if you could give Mike Elko one piece of advice, what would it be?

A: well i would say he need to work on getting better wide receivers because we need good ones if we want to win the conference. -cody passwaters!!!!

Mark, same question. (Hogtide)

A: Let us talk to the coordinators more. And keep blitzing.

Q: Can you create a special avatar and confer it on all the posters who said the offense runs much better with Reed at QB? (Battalion Ex)

A: Say good night, Cody.

