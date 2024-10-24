AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Conners throws looked a little "notre dame"-ish. Is the staff saying his shoulder is all right, or they tight lipped about this? (Aggdoc)

A: I didn’t see that at all. I saw a guy who was putting some touch on some throws. He’s not on the injury report and seems ok.

Q: Worst place you’ve been for a football game and why? (Colt_Seavers)

A: Honorable mention to the Cotton Bowl and Davis Wade Stadium before it was renovated, because they’re both pits, but the Independence Bowl was the worst. The press box was a slum, the field was a mess, you couldn’t see out the windows of the press box because it was either too hot (steam) or too cold (ice) and it was 3 degrees.

Q: I’m a firm believer that the uniforms last week “more likely than not” played a factor in Conner’s accuracy. I’ve seen him throw picks before. Usually he walks off the field understanding his mistake. Against Miss State he looked confused by some of his throws (even almost picks that Miss State dropped). Just curious if you think it’s also plausible that the near identical uniforms played a part with his passes. I don’t think they (Elko and Conner) will admit to it. If you think it played a part, how do you fix this moving forward? (MC9008)

A: I don’t think that was the case. He stared down his receivers and Mississippi State’s defenders jumped them. They played much more man and were more aggressive than they had in past weeks, so passes they thought would be easy were contested.

Q: what’s up with Fatheree in the MSSU game. I see he only had 6 reps. Was he hurt? 6 reps is not sharing snaps with Crownover. Curious. (dad_in_tx)

A: No, he was not hurt. Several guys were under the weather, but he was not hurt. Crownover may have just had a really good game.

Q: How has Hicks been doing? Don’t hear his name called much. Thought he would be making more of an impact by now.

A: He’s got 6 tackles and a sack. Albert Regis is ahead of him and playing well.

Any idea why Daniels seemed to get so many carries last week? I know Miss has several big runs wiped out, but he didn’t seem like he was getting as many touches as normal. (Elicrow)

A: It did seem like Daniels got more carries than usual, but as it turned out, Moss had 17 carries to his 12. I don’t know if Moss had the same bug that got Nic Scourton, but he seemed to tire a little bit more than usual Saturday.

Q: 1. Conner's throwing motion....seems like he doesn't bring his right/throwing arm up very high. Ball is just above ear level? Is this what you see and is this why he gets the ball out quick. Just seems a bit awkward to me. I'm used to the ball starting out in your ear and then the arm extends above the head. What are you seeing?

A: That he throws like me — as in, a middle infielder. That’s not bad for a quarterback. But he starts with the ball up higher than a lot of guys, cocks his arm back and fires, so the ball comes out quickly. If you want to alter that, it’s a multi-step process and could be a mistake. Look at what happened when they messed with Kellen Mond for two years.

2. Do we blitz this weekend more than most to put even more pressure on Nussmeier? If not, how do you see us disrupting their passing game? (Tip despiser)

A: I would blitz the heck out of him. But, more importantly, I’d give him a lot of different looks so he’s not sure what to expect. That’s the good thing about Mike Elko’s defense; once you get it, you can do a lot of different things out of the same look.

Q: How much of a drop off is there with Bisontis out? Kelley even mentioned him being an impact player in a recent press conference. (Riverag)

A: It is definitely a loss; he’s had a great season so far. But I really didn’t see that much of a dropoff with Kam Dewberry and TJ Shanahan in there last Saturday. I wonder if Dewberry will get the nod against LSU because he’s the better pass blocker.

Q: How do you like the Kyren Lacy vs. Will Lee or Dez Ricks matchup? Seems like the media is pouring a ton of love on Lacy this week (maybe deservedly so because he looks like a future pro) but tell me how you see the secondary matching up. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I wish I knew. It’s going to be a critical one, and I would think Lee would have him most of the time. If I’m right, A&M is going to play a lot of man, so Lee and Ricks are going to need to be on their game.

Q: Talk about the evolution of our linebackers.

Seem like they are as improved as any group. (Richard23)

A: I won’t disagree with that. They were excellent Saturday. I think there are two things going here — comfort level and improved tackling. I think that it took Taurean York, Daymion Sanford and Scooby Williams some time to get used to Elko’s scheme — none of them had played in it before. I don’t think Solomon DeShields is still fully comfortable, so he’s gotten bumped. But now they know what to do, when to do it, where to be, and they’re not missing tackles. They were really good Saturday, and there were some one-on-one situations where they made stops and eliminated a big play.

Q: How much do SEC football refs make per game / per season? I need a side gig. (BC93)

A: Too much.

Q: Compare this enormous game under Elko compared to other coaches of the past. Do you feel more confident about the team being ready under Elko compared to “other” coaches? (AgsRule97!)

A: I’m extremely nervous. While this team looks like they’ve taken on Elko’s attitude, I’m still waiting for an Aggie team to go out there and not wilt in the spotlight. I just want to see them prove that things are different..

Q: Does LSU have more talent and deeper than the Ags? If so, how do we win this game? (Big Smoothie)

A: At some positions, yes. At others, no. For the first time I can recall, LSU has more freshmen in its two-deep than A&M does. I think their receivers are better. I think A&M’s secondary is better. Without Harold Perkins, the linebackers are a wash. A&M’s defensive line is the way better than LSU’s, but their offensive line excellent in pass protection. A&M’s running backs are better and the Aggie O-line is definitely better in run blocking.

That leaves quarterback. And Nussmeier has been better than Conner Weigman so far.

It’s a close matchup and all the numbers show it.

Q: Realistically--what are the options to improve SEC officiating? It wasn't just the t.u. game. I've heard national podcasts as well as SEC Shorts and SEC Roll call making fun of the quality of SEC officiating this week. We can't just fire them all at the end of the season. What will Sankey do after this season to improve that aspect of the game? We should be able to cherry pick the best crews from the rest of the nation. With TV contracts in the billions, are they really going to cheap out on officiating? (Boone8466)

A: I guess summary executions are out the window.

I think that the best thing they could do is make the officials year-round employees and make them work on their craft full-time. But geez, they have to do something, because SEC officiating sucks.

Q: Given OU's problems, especially on the OL, have you heard any rumblings about Michael Fasusi possibly looking at other schools or does he appear solid to OU (as the OU sites are saying)? (Davidimy)

A: I have heard nothing indicating he’s wavering. But I’d be working him like the door was wide open.

Q: Did you listen to Barry Switzer talking on some sport show? If not, he basically said that Texas has 30 million people and Oklahoma had 5 million people. The state of Texas has so much more money and OU cant compete with what NIL can offer players. He didnt use these exact words, but when it comes to NIL and getting players in the future, OU is screwed. I am sure OU isnt the only school that is facing the same thing. What is your opinion? (FbFan222)

A: I think OU has plenty of money and they always have. But they absolutely were not ready for the SEC and they’re going to have to do a serious re-evaluation and rebuild to become competitive. Their offense is atrocious.