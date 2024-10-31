AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Any injury updates on Ruben Owens or Nabou ? Being optimistic if we make the playoffs and have a good run , any chance based on what you know about potential return ?

A: There may be a very slim chance Owens returns. Nabou tore his ACL and the Aggies will be lucky to have him back for the season opener next year.

Also is D Green slow recovery cause for concern , or is this a normal length of time for his injury? Hate to think he may never be the same. (Fatrobby)

Recovery times vary. And don’t forget they had him add 25 pounds in the offseason, so he’s got to not only get back to 100%, but do it with added weight.

Q: I'm curious how the locker room is with the likely QB1 change this week. my BAS is reminding my of the Sumlin debacle. I know Elko is different than his predecessors but curious if you've picked anything up positive or negative. (Thompsonryans)

A: There’s no real comparison to Sumlin deal. First off, both quarterbacks are liked and respected by their teammates. Second, if they do go to Reed, it’ll be because he earned it, not because the other kid was a malcontent and his daddy wanted him to play. He went back to Weigman because he looked better in practice, and certainly had the best game of any Aggie QB this year against Missouri. But if he goes with Reed — the guy led five straight scoring drives. How do you argue with that?

Q: Do you think Klein would even put both Weigman and Reed on the field at the same time?

A: I wouldn’t say no outright, but if they do, it would be a one time deal.

Another play question, the TE went in motion on several of Reeds designed runs as a lead blocker, I am feeling there are other options to this play design? (AgFCAcoach98)

A: There are multiple options off of each play design, so you’re right.

Q: I feel like I ask this every week....but, is this the week we see big plays from out TE's?

I love their blocking, but are they not getting separation, or is Klein not calling their numbers? (Richard23)

A: I wish I could say I knew. But Tre Watson was wide open several times and Weigman wouldn’t throw the ball. If there is a game where they’d be handy, this would be it. But I honestly can’t say.

Q: How is the South Carolina secondary? Seems like if our O-line can hold off the pressure just enough from South Carolina's ends, we can make a lot of noise. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: It’s real good. O’Donnell Fortune leads the SEC interceptions with four and safety Nick Emmanwori is a beast who can blitz, cover or play as a glorified linebacker. They’re a tough bunch all around.

Q: Do you think, from a certain perspective, this game is bigger than the LSU game? (AgsRule97!)

A: As long as they keep winning, each game is bigger than the next. Even New Mexico State.

Q: Slightly early for the portal but IF it started today, which top three position groups are you immediately going after?

A: Wide receiver, defensive end and offensive tackle. You’ll see why in a second. Actually, add running back to that too.

Based on performance thus far, which players are you keeping an eye on for possible early departure to the NFL if they keep it up?

Le’Veon Moss Trey Zuhn and Shemar Stewart. Will Lee may consider it too. I would tell Stewart to come back, because he’s still got potential he can tap in to. But if Zuhn gets through the year healthy and doesn’t give up a sack (he hasn’t yet), how do you tell him he shouldn’t? Moss is having a great season and the lifespan for running backs is so short, it would be hard to see him coming back.

I think the key to South Carolina that nobody seems to be talking much about is ball protection. I’ve noticed that their defense has accumulated a lot of momentum and points for them. Even if we struggle to move the ball with either Marcel or Conner, playing field position will play in our favor. South Carolina is also very good in rush defense. Do you know any areas that Klein can exploit in that area? (MC9008)

A: Screens and draws and really quick ins off the line of scrimmage. I’d also roll whoever the quarterback is to get him out of the pocket. And - dare I say it? — a wheel route may be something that catches them flatfooted.

Q: add an element to this question. who do you see looking to get into the portal from A&M? (ThompsonRyans)

A: Not touching that one, for two reasons: one, we’ve still got a lot of season left, and two, that’s a great way to piss people off.

Q: If you don’t start Reed, how do you sell that to the locker room? Is that not a huge problem? (Ag98)

A: Not necessarily. If Elko makes the call to go with Weigman, it will be because he was not a little, but a lot better in practice than Reed. Elko doesn’t pull the crap Sumlin does, and he’s clearly more pragmatic than Fisher.

Q: What about Elko makes you confident that we won’t have a dreaded “letdown game” against USCe? (Phastman)

A: That he started pounding the idea of this being a incredibly important game into them Sunday evening. This staff worked the hell out of these guys in the offseason, and he can stand there and say, “Are you going to go out there and not give it your all after all you went through? Was all of that for nothing?” That message seems to have resonated so far.

Q: You said once you could see fear in the player's eyes, I think it was a game against MSU in Starkville. I saw the same thing in Weigman's eyes Saturday, he just did not have that look of confidence. You were there, did you see it? (H273)

A: I wasn’t close enough to see him Saturday. But I do have the feeling that he doesn’t trust himself or what he’s seeing — or, at least, he didn’t Saturday night. He seemed confident against Missouri and responded well after the second interception against Mississippi State, but he never got into any groove against LSU.

Q: From Monday's thoughts, you noted, "He’s changed quarterbacks twice this year, and he did it at the right time. Spare me the Notre Dame stuff, he’s explained his rationale there multiple times including today." For those that missed it, what was his rationale for not switching to Reed during the ND game? (Gulf Coast Ag)

A: That it wouldn’t be fair to do that to a kid who had only played in two games, played serious minutes in one and had never made a start.

Q: As we hear repeatedly, both here and in game broadcasts, one of Elko's strengths is his defensive adjustments at halftime.

You and I agree that Sherman was incredible at game planning, but I am not sure he ever made a halftime or late 3rd quarter adjustment. He was just never good at that.

Is Elko capable of improving his game planning? Can he get his team to be better prepared and perform better in the first half against a strong opponent. I know Mizzou. But they were due to be exposed.

A: Sure he can. He’s only in his third season as a coach and his first with this team and staff. He’s still learning and would admit as much.

2. Did we witness a partial change in Elko's philosophy at the end of the LSU game? On 4th down and long, instead of going with with a 3-man rush and a checkerboard zone, he brought the house. He had the LOS crowded and brought 6, with tight man coverage. For me, that was the most exciting play of the game. Do you think he suddenly realized he didn't have to play soft, that he really does have the players to dictate the outcome? (Reckless75)

A: I think he realized that LSU couldn’t pick up A&M’s pressure and, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Also, I think there was (maybe subconsciously) a little message being sent to LSU that this program isn’t going anywhere and they’d better be ready to brawl every year from here on out.

Q: The whole notion of which two teams are selected for the SEC Championship game is unsettling- a judgement call by someone- who? My main question is wanting reassurance that if the Ags do go undefeated in SEC play, including beating tu- that they will indeed be in the SEC championship game- or could two other one loss teams be chosen? (Lubag)

A: If they’re undefeated, they’re in. Period. Full stop. They can’t be knocked out. The two teams with the best conference records go. It’s not a judgment call by any means.

Q: I know we now have comms in the helmet between the QB and OC, but can the OC relay information into the helmet from the booth after the huddle breaks and the QB is under center if he sees something on the field from up high that could result in an audible? (Marathonvet)

A: No. Communication cuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock.

Q: Do you see more 12 packages to help chip, slow down, give quick pass options to Reed/Weigman this week to help counter their 2 DE’s?

A: I think that’s a possibility, yes.

Remind me if you would, anything on Moose "Sleeves" Muhammad?

Nothing to report. He’s not one of the top six receivers, so he doesn’t play. Maybe he’ll get a few snaps with Jahdae Walker suspended for the first half on Saturday.

How's the middle of the USCe DL? Are we going up the gut more than usual? QB draw(s)? (Tip despiser)

They’re good. Tonka Hemingway is really good. I would certainly test them early on, but one thing I’d do is run right out those stud ends to wear them down.



