AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

in other news
Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing
Mike Elko is beating former bosses and history so far this season. We look at that and much more in Monday Thoughts!
Aggies impress '26 Alabama commit
AY talked to 2026 4-star cornerback and Alabama commit Dorian Barney about his weekend trip to College Station.
Aggies grab recruiting momentum after LSU win
Some of the nation's top recruits for 2026 and 2027 were at Kyle Field Saturday and raved about the experience.
Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
A look at some big stats from Saturday night, basketball and baseball exhibitions, Ags in the NFL and more!
Aggies add to amazing Sunday recruiting bonanza
Texas A&M has its third Rivals 100 commitment of Sunday, adding 4-star linebacker Samu Moala.
in other news
Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing
Mike Elko is beating former bosses and history so far this season. We look at that and much more in Monday Thoughts!
Aggies impress '26 Alabama commit
AY talked to 2026 4-star cornerback and Alabama commit Dorian Barney about his weekend trip to College Station.
Aggies grab recruiting momentum after LSU win
Some of the nation's top recruits for 2026 and 2027 were at Kyle Field Saturday and raved about the experience.
Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com!
Q: Any injury updates on Ruben Owens or Nabou ? Being optimistic if we make the playoffs and have a good run , any chance based on what you know about potential return ?
A: There may be a very slim chance Owens returns. Nabou tore his ACL and the Aggies will be lucky to have him back for the season opener next year.
Also is D Green slow recovery cause for concern , or is this a normal length of time for his injury? Hate to think he may never be the same. (Fatrobby)
Recovery times vary. And don’t forget they had him add 25 pounds in the offseason, so he’s got to not only get back to 100%, but do it with added weight.
Q: I'm curious how the locker room is with the likely QB1 change this week. my BAS is reminding my of the Sumlin debacle. I know Elko is different than his predecessors but curious if you've picked anything up positive or negative. (Thompsonryans)
A: There’s no real comparison to Sumlin deal. First off, both quarterbacks are liked and respected by their teammates. Second, if they do go to Reed, it’ll be because he earned it, not because the other kid was a malcontent and his daddy wanted him to play. He went back to Weigman because he looked better in practice, and certainly had the best game of any Aggie QB this year against Missouri. But if he goes with Reed — the guy led five straight scoring drives. How do you argue with that?
Q: Do you think Klein would even put both Weigman and Reed on the field at the same time?
A: I wouldn’t say no outright, but if they do, it would be a one time deal.
Another play question, the TE went in motion on several of Reeds designed runs as a lead blocker, I am feeling there are other options to this play design? (AgFCAcoach98)
A: There are multiple options off of each play design, so you’re right.
Q: I feel like I ask this every week....but, is this the week we see big plays from out TE's?
I love their blocking, but are they not getting separation, or is Klein not calling their numbers? (Richard23)
A: I wish I could say I knew. But Tre Watson was wide open several times and Weigman wouldn’t throw the ball. If there is a game where they’d be handy, this would be it. But I honestly can’t say.
Q: How is the South Carolina secondary? Seems like if our O-line can hold off the pressure just enough from South Carolina's ends, we can make a lot of noise. (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: It’s real good. O’Donnell Fortune leads the SEC interceptions with four and safety Nick Emmanwori is a beast who can blitz, cover or play as a glorified linebacker. They’re a tough bunch all around.
Q: Do you think, from a certain perspective, this game is bigger than the LSU game? (AgsRule97!)
A: As long as they keep winning, each game is bigger than the next. Even New Mexico State.
Q: Slightly early for the portal but IF it started today, which top three position groups are you immediately going after?
A: Wide receiver, defensive end and offensive tackle. You’ll see why in a second. Actually, add running back to that too.
Based on performance thus far, which players are you keeping an eye on for possible early departure to the NFL if they keep it up?
Le’Veon Moss Trey Zuhn and Shemar Stewart. Will Lee may consider it too. I would tell Stewart to come back, because he’s still got potential he can tap in to. But if Zuhn gets through the year healthy and doesn’t give up a sack (he hasn’t yet), how do you tell him he shouldn’t? Moss is having a great season and the lifespan for running backs is so short, it would be hard to see him coming back.
I think the key to South Carolina that nobody seems to be talking much about is ball protection. I’ve noticed that their defense has accumulated a lot of momentum and points for them. Even if we struggle to move the ball with either Marcel or Conner, playing field position will play in our favor. South Carolina is also very good in rush defense. Do you know any areas that Klein can exploit in that area? (MC9008)
A: Screens and draws and really quick ins off the line of scrimmage. I’d also roll whoever the quarterback is to get him out of the pocket. And - dare I say it? — a wheel route may be something that catches them flatfooted.
Q: add an element to this question. who do you see looking to get into the portal from A&M? (ThompsonRyans)
A: Not touching that one, for two reasons: one, we’ve still got a lot of season left, and two, that’s a great way to piss people off.
Q: If you don’t start Reed, how do you sell that to the locker room? Is that not a huge problem? (Ag98)
A: Not necessarily. If Elko makes the call to go with Weigman, it will be because he was not a little, but a lot better in practice than Reed. Elko doesn’t pull the crap Sumlin does, and he’s clearly more pragmatic than Fisher.
Q: What about Elko makes you confident that we won’t have a dreaded “letdown game” against USCe? (Phastman)
A: That he started pounding the idea of this being a incredibly important game into them Sunday evening. This staff worked the hell out of these guys in the offseason, and he can stand there and say, “Are you going to go out there and not give it your all after all you went through? Was all of that for nothing?” That message seems to have resonated so far.
Q: You said once you could see fear in the player's eyes, I think it was a game against MSU in Starkville. I saw the same thing in Weigman's eyes Saturday, he just did not have that look of confidence. You were there, did you see it? (H273)
A: I wasn’t close enough to see him Saturday. But I do have the feeling that he doesn’t trust himself or what he’s seeing — or, at least, he didn’t Saturday night. He seemed confident against Missouri and responded well after the second interception against Mississippi State, but he never got into any groove against LSU.
Q: From Monday's thoughts, you noted, "He’s changed quarterbacks twice this year, and he did it at the right time. Spare me the Notre Dame stuff, he’s explained his rationale there multiple times including today." For those that missed it, what was his rationale for not switching to Reed during the ND game? (Gulf Coast Ag)
A: That it wouldn’t be fair to do that to a kid who had only played in two games, played serious minutes in one and had never made a start.
Q: As we hear repeatedly, both here and in game broadcasts, one of Elko's strengths is his defensive adjustments at halftime.
You and I agree that Sherman was incredible at game planning, but I am not sure he ever made a halftime or late 3rd quarter adjustment. He was just never good at that.
Is Elko capable of improving his game planning? Can he get his team to be better prepared and perform better in the first half against a strong opponent. I know Mizzou. But they were due to be exposed.
A: Sure he can. He’s only in his third season as a coach and his first with this team and staff. He’s still learning and would admit as much.
2. Did we witness a partial change in Elko's philosophy at the end of the LSU game? On 4th down and long, instead of going with with a 3-man rush and a checkerboard zone, he brought the house. He had the LOS crowded and brought 6, with tight man coverage. For me, that was the most exciting play of the game. Do you think he suddenly realized he didn't have to play soft, that he really does have the players to dictate the outcome? (Reckless75)
A: I think he realized that LSU couldn’t pick up A&M’s pressure and, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Also, I think there was (maybe subconsciously) a little message being sent to LSU that this program isn’t going anywhere and they’d better be ready to brawl every year from here on out.
Q: The whole notion of which two teams are selected for the SEC Championship game is unsettling- a judgement call by someone- who? My main question is wanting reassurance that if the Ags do go undefeated in SEC play, including beating tu- that they will indeed be in the SEC championship game- or could two other one loss teams be chosen? (Lubag)
A: If they’re undefeated, they’re in. Period. Full stop. They can’t be knocked out. The two teams with the best conference records go. It’s not a judgment call by any means.
Q: I know we now have comms in the helmet between the QB and OC, but can the OC relay information into the helmet from the booth after the huddle breaks and the QB is under center if he sees something on the field from up high that could result in an audible? (Marathonvet)
A: No. Communication cuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock.
Q: Do you see more 12 packages to help chip, slow down, give quick pass options to Reed/Weigman this week to help counter their 2 DE’s?
A: I think that’s a possibility, yes.
Remind me if you would, anything on Moose "Sleeves" Muhammad?
Nothing to report. He’s not one of the top six receivers, so he doesn’t play. Maybe he’ll get a few snaps with Jahdae Walker suspended for the first half on Saturday.
How's the middle of the USCe DL? Are we going up the gut more than usual? QB draw(s)? (Tip despiser)
They’re good. Tonka Hemingway is really good. I would certainly test them early on, but one thing I’d do is run right out those stud ends to wear them down.
Q: How big a weekend was LSU game for recruiting? Would you compare it to any other recruiting weekend of the past? (BC93)
A: Huge, and no. A&M didn’t sneak up and beat a ranked team; they crushed a top-10 team while they were undefeated in conference. They haven’t done that before. Recruits didn’t just leave with the idea that the crowd was great; they left thinking this is a team that can seriously contend.
Q: it appears as though CK is at his best calling plays with more RPO focus, seems odd our current roster with O'Neill and now Longstreet committed are both "Pro Passers" to go along with CW what happens next? Tell CW to buck up and develop the RPO aspect and toughen up or sit on the bench and enjoy the show? Are we going to look for additional QBs in the portal that are more RPO than PRO? not that we are going to trap door CW or Cannon-arm O'Neill and recruit a stud RPO QB to "compete" with Longstreet.
Or are we recruiting 5* WRs that can get more separation and continue to work Bussey into the mix to help a PRO QB and CK to develop that bullpen magic even more? (Rooster77)
A: Ok, for starters, just because you’re deemed a pro style quarterback doesn’t mean you can't run. Longstreet and Helaman Casuga can both run. And Klein has already proven he can adjust the offense to whichever quarterback is in there to maximize their strengths. A&M will continue to recruit wideouts and will probably sign several out of the portal to strengthen that position group.
Q: I’ve heard that Scourton and Stewart are top 10 picks. Then I heard that LSU’s defense ends are top 10 too. Now I’m hearing the same about SC. Can you rank them? (Elicrow)
A: Scourton’s the only top 10 pick right now. Dylan Stewart, one of South Carolina’s defensive ends, could be, but he’s just a true freshman.
Q: Do you think A&M can flip Jerome Myles?
A: Maybe. Let’s see how the next few weeks go on the field for both A&M and USC.
What are A&Ms chances with CJ Wiley and Javion Hilson? (Ag20)
A: I’d say they’re top 2 for both.
Q: Recruiting Class 2022
Bang or Bust?
A: Bust.
Who is still on the team and contributing?
Weigman, Moss, Bryce Anderson, Stewart, Kam Dewberry, Nabou, Theo Ohrstrom, Noah Thomas, Donovan Green and Malick Sylla.
Who that is still on the team has a next level chance?
Moss and Thomas. Green if he gets healthy.
At some point will you break down that class and give an overview of what happened to each of them?
I have before. More than once, in fact.
Q: 1. Have we been favored in every game so far this season? If so do you think we'll go 12 for 12?
A: Yes, they have been favored in every game and no, they will not go 12 for 12 (IMO).
2. Will O'Neill get snaps this season? Maybe NM State? Just guessing that he might be QB2 or QB3 next season.
I doubt it.
3. Eight games in, which position groups do you seeing getting attention in the upcoming transfer portal window?
A: All of them, but like I said up top, wideout, corner, running back and defensive end especially.
Q: Is Micah Tease still on the team? I did not see him on the sideline on Saturday. (SouthernAg)
A: That’s a good question. I didn’t see him either and he is not on the depth chart.
Q: Given that sc has a strong run defense, do you expect we may see a bit more passing early on, or do you think they will look to get the running game going? I know we are a run first team, and sc saw what we did to lsu, so they will be game planning around the RPO. It is always such a cat and mouse game...just hope we don't try to get cute with it. (Maddog83)
A: I think there’s a distinct possibility of that, because you want to have balance and, if they’re going to stack the box against the run (which I expect), you have to make them pay for it.
Q: Remind me which players that transferred in via the Portal are out of eligibility at the end of this season? Which ones can return? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: Jabre Barber and Tre Watson are out of eligibility, which sucks because I think they’re both really good. Rodas Johnson and BJ Mayes, same thing. Jaydon Hill is out of eligibility, and so is Trey Jones. Solomon DeShields will be done after this year. Jahdae Walker came in last year, but he’ll be out of eligibility after this season. Tight end Shane Calhoun and DE Josh Celiscar are also out of eligibility.
Nic Scourton could come back if he wanted to (he won’t). Cyrus Allen can and should. Same with Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Koli Faaiu. Will Lee has another year, as does Cashius Howell. Jake Bostick, Marcus Ratcliffe and Dezz Ricks have multiple years left.
Q: Besides Scourton, who else on the has first or second round NFL draft potential? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: Maybe Stewart, but that would be more on potential than production, so I can see him being a 3rd- or 4th-round guy and he should come back. Trey Zuhn is making an interesting case for himself. Nobody else right now.
Q: What positions would you favor attacking more in the portal or prep ranks given the current roster? (justavgIllini)
A: See above.
Q: Basketball question. Any idea why Zuric Phelps and Solomon Williams did not play in the exhibition game against Houston?
I would think they will be 2 key rotation players. (Agrabfan)
A: I think they’re starters. But they were held out for, I assume, injury issues. Buzz refuses to talk about injuries, ever, so it’s just a guess.
Q: Who are the Texas high school players the Ags are recruiting hard for 2025 and beyond. See lots of comments about out of state players but Texas HS coaches notice whether teams are recruiting their kids. One HS coach was really miffed when one of his players who is at OU, is a coach's son, and was/is a smart very good player and Jimbo showed no interest. (DentonAg80)
A: Ok, let’s be clear here: early signing day is only six weeks away. They’re not going to get in on anyone new. They’re still after Lamont Rogers and Tobi Hastrup and that’s about it.
Q: It seems we still have a real shot at a few good 2025 recruits. Knowing this completely speculative, who would you say we have real shot at adding to our 2025 class? (Thepassag)
A: Rogers and Hastrup are two. Myles, Hilson and Wiley are the others that I’d think of.
Q: 1. My wife wants to know why OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams (#55 the Refs name) commits so many penalties like false starts that she sees nearly every, if not every, game we attend? And what's being done to correct this trend?
They work on timing every week. That’s all I can say.
2. The Aggies seem to be living up to fan expectations this season (except for the Notre Dame game). What are several things you think have brought the team to this point (7-1, 5-0 SEC) this particular season (besides the $77 million firing of the previous head coach)?
Mike Elko and his staff. They got the right guys, had the right plan and implemented it.
3. Does a loss at either S. Carolina or Auburn tank the Aggies' chances of making the 12 team playoff, assuming A&M BTHO tu?
No.
4. But most importantly, how are you and your family doing? (Chuck70)
Cody’s doing great. Financially, things are not great, but that seems to be something everyone’s dealing with. We’re trying to keep our heads above water. My wife’s back issues are still a big problem, so I’m trying to take care of her as much as possible. She’s got another procedure scheduled for the week after next, so hopefully that will help.
Q: What is the best scenario(s) for us to make the SEC CG & maybe a question to be asked later the playoffs:
1. Obviously, #1 is just win baby.
2. Other matchups we’d likely need help based on W’s & L’s of other teams.
Remember, A&M has a one-game lead on everyone right now. A loss just brings them back to the pack. There are four teams with one conference loss: Georgia, LSU, Texas and Tennessee. Georgia and Tennessee play each other. A&M has the tiebreaker over LSU. That leaves A&M and Texas for the other spot, if they both have one loss.
Just saw @CHUCK70’s question above, but I particularly have an interest in #4 of his. What is Cody going as for Halloween? (SIAP) (6.William.bs)
A: Cody went as Ann Boleyn. Head attached model.
Q: Is Reed going to start on Saturday? (Aggies43080)
A: Much to my dismay, coach Elko does not clear these things with me.
- TE
- PRO
- ILB
- CB
- DT
- DT
- CB
- WR
- RB
- ILB