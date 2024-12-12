AggieYell Mailbag, Sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: With all the names from the portal being thrown about, Can we get THE ONE person per position of need currently in the portal that would be the homerun for A&M to sign? (Maroon Mudbug)

A: Can they? Yes. Will they? We’ll see. Right now, I’d say WR Nic Anderson and DE Will Heldt are the top priorities at both positions. Both are supposed to visit.

Q: You think we will see a team that can't field an offense or defense in their bowl because of the portal?

Really, what happens if you have two decent DT's and one goes down. No real backup. You put in your third string center? (Richard23)

A: We’re about to find out. Arkansas has lost so many players that they do not have a legitimate center for their bowl game.

Q: How does the conversation go with Reed when they bring this 30 year old QB in? I know every team has these same issues when speaking to incumbent players, but do they actually tell him "we need someone to push you"? I guess the same question for O’Neill. (Tsmith3001)

A: I absolutely would, and it shouldn’t be taken as an insult. It’s the belief that competition makes players better.

Q: Zirkel and Bond have completed their eligibility.

Who are the likely kicker and kick off specialist for 2025?

A: I think it’ll be the winner of the competition between true freshman Colton Chmelar (from Consol) and redshirt freshman Liam Padron.

To allow for future medical issues and other departures,

how many scholarship players will Coach Elko have in March before Spring Practice?

My guess is at least 89. (Raraeo)

A: That’s a distinct possibility.

Q: If A & M could change their mind on a portal recruit, would they or could they before he/ she comes to school (wick)

A: They absolutely can. I think they may have last year, even though they’d never admit it.

A: Yeah, I’ll probably do that on Monday when I have more time.

Q: I watched a sport show the other day, and they had a guy on there talking about companies buying 51% of a college team. Have you heard anything about this? (FbFan222)

A: Yes, I have. And I don’t think we’ll see anything like that happen — especially with a state university. I think any move like that would trigger lawsuits galore.

Q: I seen the question asked, but haven't seen it answered with any certainty.... Does a player lose NIL payments/money if he opts (for whatever reason barring injury) to sit out the bowl game? (Saheat)

A: I think that depends on the contract they signed. They’re not all alike.

Q: thoughts on next years schedule? (Thompsonryans)

A: It could be worse. Having seven of your first eight games at home is a plus, but I hate an early bye and really hate three straight road games as you enter the home stretch. I think we’ll have a much better idea of how challenging it is once the portal closes.

Q: How do you see us matching up with USC?

A: I think we’ve gotta see how the portal shakes out for them. Right now, they’re missing a lot of their quality players, including their starting left tackle, best two receivers and starting tight end.

Any surprises to you with respect to the portal. Like #'s who've entered, or anyone in particular that might be leaving or coming that surprises you?

A: So far, nobody’s absolutely shocked me. I was a little surprised by TJ Shanahan and Cyrus Allen, but they’re running out of time and they may have been blocked by returning or newly-arriving players.

How do you see the CFP changing in its 2nd year. The seeding this 1st year seems off. And it doesn't seem like they gave much if any deference to strength of schedule. If that's the case, then why are we playing ND next year? How do see this all playing out is the question? (Tsip despiser)

A: The CFP committee did a garbage job, bluntly. Even if I agree that SMU should have gotten in, they vague and inconsistent in their explanations for what they did. And I agree, they had no interest in strength of schedule after preaching they were taking that into account.

Q: Next season's schedule? What is your prediction for their W-L? 7-5 or 8-4? Better? Worse? (Aggdoc)

A: You can’t make an assumption on that until after the portal does its work.

Q: After year one I’m not a big fan of Klein’s unimaginative offense, but be that as it may, it’s clearly designed for a dual threat QB like Reed and even Weigman. But now we’re loading up on pocket passers…already had O’Neill and our new prizes are Hart and Casuga…all prostyle guys. How is that going to work in Klein’s system?

A: Hart and Casuga can move. They’re not statues. O’Neill is the only one who really can’t do damage with his feet.

Brady Hart was #4 Prostyle QB for ‘26. He reclassified for ‘25 and he’s ranked #11 in that class. Is the ‘25 class that good? Or was Hart just a lot better when committed to Michigan? (98 Percenter)

A: No, he’s now being compared to players that are a year, or two, older than he is. There’s more evaluation on the 2025 players as well.

Q: League/sport corruption has to have at least occurred to anyone who watched SEC/College football this year.

I watched targeting calls reversed by officials with language that is NOT in the rules (two games, consecutive weeks, same team), reversed penalties after review…because we said so (the review of penalties is only available for one team), illegal formation penalties to call back touchdowns on very basic and clearly legal formations, S Carol being visibly and obviously officiated out of a win over LSU, 30 + quarters straight of no holding penalties on SEC 1st-3rd rd NFL defensive ends, Miami win a game 6 minutes after they obviously lost, “strength of schedule” being THE biggest measurement of a team for as long as I can remember (justified Alabama playing LSU for National Champ and excused tu’s early season loss to Ohio State) until this year because….the committee secretly changed the measurement “because, well, definitely not to benefit tu (the biggest brand and biggest spender) or the Big 10”, This secret new measurement has not been explained but is definitely NOT based solely on beauty pageant judges preference with no financial background check done on any of the committee members. A post game mid-field brawl broadcast in high definition for several minutes showing assault one BCS playoff team throwing the first and significantly more punches (many landing cleanly to the backs of heads or to opposing players on the ground) and then with the next week the entire ESPN GameDay panel blames…you guessed it… the non BCS playoff team for celebrating with its flag (and also blaming the police). (Huh?) The old “gotta make a rule about big flags on the field or your gonna gets punched in the face by three 280 lb college students” defense to assault.

Watching the ESPN broadcasters this year was like being a Storm Trooper asking an old man about some droids (deep cut).

Three questions:

Is this something we just ignore b/c complaining about officials is exhausting? If so, just tell me and I will follow your instructions.

A: You’re kidding, right? Nobody yells about the officials more than I do. They’re complete and total trash and all of them should be fired and replaced.

2. At what point can we talk about a billion dollar business possibly being corrupt? Seems like a fair discussion.

A: Refs are not corrupt. They are incompetent. That’s even worse.

3. Is the healthiest approach to watch college football like a 1980s boxing fan? Beating the champ is not enough, you have to knock him out.

Please help us foil hat wearing Aggies. (JasonJThompson)

A: The motto should always be to leave no doubt.

Q: How does a quarterback work on his downfield progressions in the offseason? (91Ag)

A: There are drills you can do, and there’s filmwork you can do, of course.

Q: Is the staff trying to recruit Luke Hasz from Arkansas out of the portal? If not, why not? I know he has a twin brother who is also at Arkansas and plays some on special teams so I am not sure if they are looking for a package deal, if his asking price is too much or both. (SouthernAg)

A: Right now, A&M seems to be targeting Max Klare of Purdue and not Hasz.

Q: Who is the governing body of the SEC?

A: The university presidents or chairmen of the board of trustees.

Who has the authority to evaluate and determine the fate of the commissioner?

A: See above.

Is there a chair of this governing body? If so, who is it? (BC93)

A: Not that I know of.

But I can tell you this: Sankey was recently extended and he’s not going anywhere.