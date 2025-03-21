AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Has Elko provided any feedback from Coach Moffitt on Jan/Feb/Mar activity? Curious as to his (Moffitt's) perspective on year-over-year metrics improvements...or whatever he's using to track performance improvements for returning players. (pebbycree)

A: Elko had his first press conference since the bowl game yesterday, and he did not mention anything having to do with S&C.

Q: How can offensive linemen gain 23-30 pounds? (Richard23)

A: Eat. A lot. And spend a lot of time in the weight room. But keep in mind, those previous weights are from preseason from last year. So they didn’t necessarily gain all that weight overnight, or in two months. Guys like Robert Bourdon have probably been working at it since last July.

Q: Rumor has it, someone had a milestone birthday this week.

Therefore, name your Top 5 Birthday "Desserts"....Birthday "cake" was a little limiting. (Bear_P_I)

A: Well, the rumors were not accurate. My wedding anniversary was this week. My birthday is next week. But top five desserts…hmm.

First, gotta go old school. Yellow or marble cake with chocolate icing.

Ice cream cake is seriously underrated. It gets the 2 seed.

I should like cookie cake, but it’s always dry and stale. So they get the boot.

The three seed goes to chocolate mousse cake.

Four seed? Chocolate fudge cake

Five seed is just good old fashioned chocolate chip cookies.

ALL WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM.

Q: Article says tu likely to make a change in tu men's basketball? What is the difference in the AD at each school and will there be changes at A&M in those programs not producing? (DentonAg80)

A: Rodney Terry is probably getting fired because he had an NBA lottery pick and some other very talented players and went 6-12 in conference and choked away a double-digit lead last night. So it’s not like they’re firing a productive coach. Both ADs have high expectations, but Chris del Conte has been there for several years and he’s now got “his” coaches (though he hired Terry). Trev Alberts is getting through his first full academic year, so he’s still getting used to his coaches and they to him. But when you talk about programs that aren’t producing – who is there? Women’s basketball, clearly. And baseball looks like it’s heading in that direction. But you’re not firing Elko after a year and I can’t fathom they’d fire Buzz after this year.

Q: If the Aggie baseball team does not even make the NCAA tournament, is Earley retained for next year? (Maroon1)

A: I honestly do not know.

Q: I read a piece in CBS Sports saying our interior DL is severely deficient and will be the team's weakness unless Elko finds some nuggets in the portal. Do you agree?

A: I don’t agree that they are “severely deficient”, but I’ve been pretty vocal about them needing more depth to avoid having to throw DJ Sanders, Chace Sims and Landon Rink out there if they’re not ready. They currently have a big 3 of DJ Hicks, Albert Regis and Tyler Oynedim, and that’s…fine. But three isn’t going to hack it.

Is Tyreek Chappell a go for spring training or is he still recovering? (h273)

A: He’s a no-go this spring, but will be back for the summer.

Q: Who is going to be running our defense this year? Is it Bateman, or will it be the new guy (Hemphill)? Ultimately someone has to call the defense so who will it be? (GCJC)

A: How about Mike Elko? That’s who I think it’s going to be.

Q: How much more can you tell us about Hudson situation? Was it fit, did he just not want to play ball, combo? How much does it hurt our wr room?

A: I’m going to get into it in Tidbits (shameless plug), but the short and polite version is that he and the program had two very different ways of looking at things.

Speaking of wr room, seems like theoretically we finally have a coach that can help develop our guys. What are you looking for in year two? (Pharm11)

A: Really good question. Let’s start with the real basic stuff and say better route-running and consistency catching the ball. But the ability to get separation was something they seriously lacked last year, and hopefully guys like KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and a fully healthy Terry Bussey can bring that.

Q: What football coaches are sneaky good recruiters that ‘some people’ maybe don’t appreciate? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: How about Jay Bateman? He’s been quietly effective on the recruiting front and will go anywhere in the country at the drop of a hat to recruit someone.

Q: Has there been an official notice from the Athletic Dept. regarding Joni Taylor's status as head women's coach? (mckd75)

A: Nope.

Q: Has a college baseball team ever gone from #1 to unranked faster than this team?

A: I have no idea, but this was embarrassingly fast.

Other than getting to Omaha is there any way Earley keeps his job after this year? (TGun97)

A: Whoa. Hold on there. His job may be in jeopardy if they continue to play like this, but fire the guy if they, for instance, lose in a Super Regional? That would be ludicrous.