Q: Who are the leading candidates to replace Saban?
A: Now that the Dan Lanning thing has crashed and burned (again), it looks like Alabama is considering Kalen DeBoer out at Washington, Steve Sarkisian at Texas and guys with Alabama ties, like Mike Locksley at Maryland. One guy they’re not pursuing is Lane Kiffin.
Chances that Alabama swings and misses enough to damage their reputation.
A: They find themselves in an uncomfortable position that it doesn’t matter who they get, there’s no chance he’s the equal of the guy he’s replacing. It’s like Pete Myers with the Bulls replacing Michael Jordan or Ryan Minor replacing Cal for game 2,633. You can be really good and people aren’t going to be impressed because you’re chasing a shadow. So I think their reputation takes a hit regardless of who they hire.
Will Alabama slowly sink into gulf? I mean who wants to go to Bama without Saban? Georgia is the big dog on the block. (Richard23)
A: It really depends on who comes in and how they approach it. But it would be hard not to think they’ll take a step back, at least initially.
Q: How many RBs do you expect A&M to sign in 2025?
A: If they’re smart, they’ll take two. At least.
Q: Do you think A&M will pick up any transfers from Alabama now that saban is retired? (Ag20)
A: There are several guys I have no doubt they’ll express an interest in. Whether they get them is anyone’s guess.
Q: Can you explain how the timeline of activity looks from Jan. 10 up to the first day of Spring practice? Like when does the S&C coach start interacting with the players. Are any players back on campus yet? When does OC get to start teaching his playbook...can they do classroom teaching before spring practice officially starts. Do incoming portal guys register for classes and just show up on day 1 of classes...or are there football related activities for them before that. (Pebbycree)
A: I’m pretty sure the S&C guys have already interacted with them. A lot of guys are already back on campus, including a good number of the transfers and members of the 2024 class. And yes, they can do some stuff before spring ball that’s “classroom” related. Not a ton of time, but they can do some.
Q: Not that the portal is over yet, but who would be the one we didn’t get that you wish we did? I’m thinking the GA corner that went back.
A: I’m bummed they didn’t keep Elijah Alston. Outside of that, Julian Humphrey’s a good one. But that’s the third time he’s given A&M the shaft. First, it was A&M and Florida for his commitment and he went with the Gators. Then he considered A&M but flipped to Georgia and signed there. And now he was supposedly set on coming to A&M and then decided to stay put.
Elko went straight to rebuilding the relationship with high school coaches and then did very well in the portal. Do you see that as a turn off for them or do we just get back to getting more high schoolers next cycle? (Tsmith3001)
A: They know that the portal was a necessity for A&M this time around. They had a lot to do in a very compressed time period. I think they’ll go after more high schoolers for 2025.
Q: Do you think Elko took too many in the first portal or should he have left a few openings for the spring portal? (FbFan222)
A: I have no problems with what he did. He saw areas of concern and addressed them as quickly as possible. He still has a few spots left and I’m sure he’ll have a couple more after spring ball.
Q: Is Elko on the phone to bama players right now? If not, why not? (Hogtide)
A: I don’t know. He doesn’t clear those things with me.
Q: Is the Bussey thing about NIL, or is it something else? (AgNok)
A: Something else. He wanted to see what he thought of the new A&M staff and check out some other places. As it stands now, I think A&M remains the favorite to sign him.
Q: Do you think you'll have more access to the program (Spring Ball, Coaches, Players) than before?
A: No. I hope to be pleasantly surprised.
Will you reach out to Elko for an interview? (Tip despiser)
A: Absolutely.
Q: Who all are we targeting at alabama now that Saban is retiring?
A: Don’t know yet.
If we don’t have any info yet on this, who would you like for us to target from their current class or recruits? (Jordan.attar91)
A: I can think of a couple of wide receivers I wouldn’t mind adding if they decide to go in the portal. I’ll leave it there.
Q: What is the latest on Conner Weigman’‘s and Jaylon Henderson‘s recoveries and their health? (BoxterBoy72)
A: Weigman should be good to go for spring ball. He was walking normally at the bowl game. Henderson might be able to practice in the spring, but that break was pretty rough. If he can go, he’ll likely be limited.
Q: 1. I’ve always been a Foster fan, but the last two years he’s been less than stellar at center. Do you think he bounces back with a big year or does he get replaced and by whom?
A: They’re putting their hopes on a bounce back. Getting Steve Addazio out of town may benefit Foster more than anyone.
My next questions are geared towards Elko’s A&M brand:
2. What’s Elko’s public & sideline attire, disheveled Sherman or crisp clean Tom Landry?
A: It won’t be Landry. Forget that. He’ll just be a regular football coach.
3. Thoughts on how Elko chooses the teams uniforms, classic Maroon & white, throw in a black/icy white for special games, or full blown crazy Oregon.
A: I don’t think he cares.
4. Does Elko delete everything Fisher introduced in the locker room, stadium entrance/song, or any facilities with Fisher’s imprint? (Big Smoothie)
A: If you watch the video they put out yesterday, Elko mentioned (not in the way Jimbo used to) pride, toughness, discipline and grit. Those words are all over the place at Kyle Field and in the Bright Complex. I don’t know if he’ll keep them up, but those buzzwords won’t go away. As for the entrance song, I really doubt he cares. If there’s a push to get Power back, it could work. It might not work. But Elko’s not going to have a big opinion on it one way or the other.
Q: I realize some players may leave after spring practice ends, but with all of the recent portal commits, what is the current total football scholarship count? (Davidimy)
A: I have them at around 82 scholarships, give or take one or two.
Q: Basketball:
Is the lack of scoring a players issue, coaching or offensive scheme?
A: Both. Guys are in a funk and A&M’s offense is predictable. Sound familiar?
Is there a problem with NIL money going to basketball?
A: I don’t know about a problem, but it’s not getting the money Kentucky does, for instance.
Can we just buy a top ten recruiting class for basketball?
A: Maybe. But do you want to? I’m not sure that’s the way to go.
Football:
Does any of the DBs have elite speed? I see the size and length but nothing on their speed.
A: I can’t imagine they’d take these guys if they couldn’t run, especially after last season. It wasn’t like they settled; they honed in on these guys fast and beat back a number of challengers.
With the changes at O-line coach, do you see the current O-line players coming together and being an elite O-line?
With the right coaches I think these guys are going to be dominant. What say you? (Spar2Cus)
A: I say that I’m cautiously optimistic that a new voice will improve results.
Q: Is there a backstory on Denver or did we get so many DB commitment's, that we didn’t need to risk bringing him back? (TAMU_Fan)
A: That’s how it worked out, but from what I’ve heard, not everyone was on board with him being allowed to come back. The coaching staff may have wanted him, but other folks, not so much. They had other good options and pursued them.
Q: 1) Now that Elko has completed his staff, do you know what areas each coach will be assigned as his primary recruiting battleground(s)? Houston recruiter? DFW recruiter?
A: No. They may not even do it that way, having position coaches be the primary recruiters instead. But to the point, I don’t know if they’ve settled on regions yet.
2) I'm sure this next one we probably won't know until this next recruiting cycle has completed but just take a stab at it....Do you think Elko will emphasize national recruiting anywhere close to what Jimbo did during his tenure at A&M? Of course I'm referring to H.S. recruiting. We've already seen how he went all over the map for Portal players. (Chile Pequin)
A: I am a firm believer that you cannot recruit regionally alone and win a national title. I do like Elko’s approach that you work your way out and recruit Texas first. But if you want to play with the big boys, you have to recruit and succeed nationally.
Q: I have seen reports that a team can take as many recruits as they want for the spring semester as long as they get back down to the 85 when the season starts. Is there a rule that prevents them from giving scholarships for the spring semester only to the walk ons? If not, why not reward them? (NASAg)
A: No, there isn’t a rule and they have done that in the past.
Q: great question earlier about the BBall team - not seeing this moving in the right direction and convince me otherwise:
misses on the last round of transfers - Carter and Lawrence and not much in recruits
A: I don’t see a question here.
2. where is the tough D that Williams had last year?
A: Nowhere, considering Williams has been going for four years. Now if you mean Dexter Dennis, they’re missing everything he brought to the table. Defense, leadership, shooting, rebounding..
3. Why continue jacking 3's when they cannot hit them?
A: The shots are there. Teams are daring them to shoot and will until A&M finally makes some.
4. if they squeak into the NIT is Buzz done? (Rooster77)
A: Buzz isn’t going anywhere.
Q: What are the chances Left Tackle/Center LT Overton returns?
A: Zero, and I see what you did there. Verrrry tricky.
Any guys in Bama recruit list roster looks around.
Obviously(credit to Landry) we are getting a visit this weekend from the 5* WR (6.William.Bs)
A: I don’t know. Still too early to know what they’re gonna do.
Q: what are the rules with "analysts"? Is Armiento allowed to step foot on the practice field? (Tsmith3001)
A: Yes, he can be out there. But he can’t be in the sideline or in the booth during games.
Q: With LSU firing their entire defensive staff any chance McKinley comes back? (Aggies43080)
A: No. At DT coach, especially, they upgraded big time.
Q: Can a walk on receive an NIL deal without being on scholarship? (Ag20)
A: Sure.