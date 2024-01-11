It's a great pleasure to announce a new sponsor the mailbag: Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville! Aggie owned and operated, they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Who are the leading candidates to replace Saban?

A: Now that the Dan Lanning thing has crashed and burned (again), it looks like Alabama is considering Kalen DeBoer out at Washington, Steve Sarkisian at Texas and guys with Alabama ties, like Mike Locksley at Maryland. One guy they’re not pursuing is Lane Kiffin.





Chances that Alabama swings and misses enough to damage their reputation.

A: They find themselves in an uncomfortable position that it doesn’t matter who they get, there’s no chance he’s the equal of the guy he’s replacing. It’s like Pete Myers with the Bulls replacing Michael Jordan or Ryan Minor replacing Cal for game 2,633. You can be really good and people aren’t going to be impressed because you’re chasing a shadow. So I think their reputation takes a hit regardless of who they hire.

Will Alabama slowly sink into gulf? I mean who wants to go to Bama without Saban? Georgia is the big dog on the block. (Richard23)

A: It really depends on who comes in and how they approach it. But it would be hard not to think they’ll take a step back, at least initially.





Q: How many RBs do you expect A&M to sign in 2025?

A: If they’re smart, they’ll take two. At least.

Q: Do you think A&M will pick up any transfers from Alabama now that saban is retired? (Ag20)

A: There are several guys I have no doubt they’ll express an interest in. Whether they get them is anyone’s guess.





Q: Can you explain how the timeline of activity looks from Jan. 10 up to the first day of Spring practice? Like when does the S&C coach start interacting with the players. Are any players back on campus yet? When does OC get to start teaching his playbook...can they do classroom teaching before spring practice officially starts. Do incoming portal guys register for classes and just show up on day 1 of classes...or are there football related activities for them before that. (Pebbycree)

A: I’m pretty sure the S&C guys have already interacted with them. A lot of guys are already back on campus, including a good number of the transfers and members of the 2024 class. And yes, they can do some stuff before spring ball that’s “classroom” related. Not a ton of time, but they can do some.





Q: Not that the portal is over yet, but who would be the one we didn’t get that you wish we did? I’m thinking the GA corner that went back.

A: I’m bummed they didn’t keep Elijah Alston. Outside of that, Julian Humphrey’s a good one. But that’s the third time he’s given A&M the shaft. First, it was A&M and Florida for his commitment and he went with the Gators. Then he considered A&M but flipped to Georgia and signed there. And now he was supposedly set on coming to A&M and then decided to stay put.

Elko went straight to rebuilding the relationship with high school coaches and then did very well in the portal. Do you see that as a turn off for them or do we just get back to getting more high schoolers next cycle? (Tsmith3001)

A: They know that the portal was a necessity for A&M this time around. They had a lot to do in a very compressed time period. I think they’ll go after more high schoolers for 2025.





Q: Do you think Elko took too many in the first portal or should he have left a few openings for the spring portal? (FbFan222)

A: I have no problems with what he did. He saw areas of concern and addressed them as quickly as possible. He still has a few spots left and I’m sure he’ll have a couple more after spring ball.





Q: Is Elko on the phone to bama players right now? If not, why not? (Hogtide)

A: I don’t know. He doesn’t clear those things with me.





Q: Is the Bussey thing about NIL, or is it something else? (AgNok)

A: Something else. He wanted to see what he thought of the new A&M staff and check out some other places. As it stands now, I think A&M remains the favorite to sign him.





Q: Do you think you'll have more access to the program (Spring Ball, Coaches, Players) than before?

A: No. I hope to be pleasantly surprised.

Will you reach out to Elko for an interview? (Tip despiser)

A: Absolutely.

Q: Who all are we targeting at alabama now that Saban is retiring?

A: Don’t know yet.

If we don’t have any info yet on this, who would you like for us to target from their current class or recruits? (Jordan.attar91)

A: I can think of a couple of wide receivers I wouldn’t mind adding if they decide to go in the portal. I’ll leave it there.

Q: What is the latest on Conner Weigman’‘s and Jaylon Henderson‘s recoveries and their health? (BoxterBoy72)

A: Weigman should be good to go for spring ball. He was walking normally at the bowl game. Henderson might be able to practice in the spring, but that break was pretty rough. If he can go, he’ll likely be limited.



















