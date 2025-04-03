AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Why can’t we EVER get it right? (Rikkhen)

A: I don’t think there’s one particular reason. It’s always…something.

Q: ATM leadership has struck out in all 3 last major sports coach searches. It seems that our school as of lately is not thought of by tier 1 coaches as a desired landing spot. What has to change in order to get these first level coaching targets to sign on the dotted line? (RacerRod)

A: First, competent leadership. Ross Bjork screwed up the football hire so badly A&M was fortunate to get Mike Elko. Trev Alberts swung for the fences with the baseball job and then the momentum for Michael Earley was so heavy that the decision was essentially made for him. They went for broke again with Chris Beard and something went wrong at the very end. If A&M can prove it has consistent, coherent leadership from the top down and has a clear vision, it’ll be more attractive. I’m not going to nuke Alberts for trying to go big but, now that that has failed, how he responds will be critical.

Q: Considering the only name mentioned we were after was beard and wasn’t much talk of anyone else before he elected to stay at ole Miss, any names on where we pivot to now? (Jruth4)

A: I think they’ve struck out on a couple more bigger names since, so maybe it’s someone like Porter Moser at OU, Chris Jans at Mississippi State or Alan Huss at High Point. I wouldn’t mind Huss at all.

Q: As a group, were our TEs' hands as bad last season as they seemed? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: I thought Tre Watson’s were pretty good, but only pretty good. He had three drops. Theo Ohrstrom caught the ball well when he was targeted. After that? Yikes.

Q: Top to bottom, rank the athletic programs at A&M- as of now. (BC93)

A: You don’t have a basketball team, so it’s impossible. But I think you’d have women’s tennis and softball at the top, and baseball and women’s basketball at the bottom.

Q: Do we have the worst collective of school leadership and BMAs in college sports, or is Jerry Jones secretly calling the shots for the Athletic Department? (TGUN97)

A: No, not even close, but A&M has some people who need to realize they’re not as important as they think they are.

Q: Is the problem with Early that he’s a nice guy whom he lets the players get away with murder? Sounds like Schlaus-n-(deleted) was a tyrant and ruled with an iron fist, but had a great winning culture. (Big Smoothie)

A: There are so many problems with that team right now I don’t even know where to start.

Q: Reportedly, Trev Alberts had no relationship with either Schlossnagel or Buzz. Is that more on those two individual coaches or is Trev a hard and unlikeable guy to work with? (KatyAggie)

A: Schlossnagle is a jerk and Buzz is a flake. Next?

Seriously. I’m not giving a pass to Alberts for anything, but I’m not sure that not getting along with a pair of egomaniacs speaks poorly of him.

Q: 1. Which major men's sport produced the most embarrassment for A&M in the past 18 months?

A: One man and “WRITE THAT” took care of that. That may not be what you want to hear, but that coach still is the worst.

2. Which major men's sport do you anticipate producing the most embarrassment in the next 12 months?

A: If the baseball team doesn’t turn it around fast, you have your answer.

3. Do you like to go bowling and drink beer until they run you out? (Reckless75)

A: Sounds like a personal problem.

Q: What is your prediction on Earley? Do we give him another season or pull the plug? (GCJC)

A: Gotta see how the season ends up.

Q: 1. What's the story on the LB, Storm Miller from Ohio. How did we out do OSU and others in his backyard?

A: Early identification, he gets along with Jay Bateman really well, A&M recruited him well and he wants to play in the SEC.

2. Do Elko and Trev get along?

A: Yes.

3. You move to take over Maryland. Where do you move to? MD., Georgetown, VA....? Where would you personally pick?

A: I would probably move to Virginia. I lived there a long time ago. But it’s gotten pretty cooky of late. But the tax rates in DC and Maryland would run me out of there.

4. One poster on here said he had a friend of a close BMA who was on the inside of the hiring process of (Beard). In reality....how close are certain BMA's to those discussions? I'd think it would be fairly dumb to have them actually talking to candidates or be in on the real conversations. Now if they've promised $1mm+, then I would think they'd get some inside knowledge, but booster are notorious for f'ing up things more often than not. (Tsip despiser)

A: Well, I had several keeping me posted throughout that whole thing, so they were fairly privy to it. In fact, I was surprised by how open the whole process was.

Q: How hard is it to really close a deal with a high profile coach in the big 3? We have the money, we have the facilities (we can even upgrade if needed) and we have the NIL. We can offer a coach more at A&M than just salary alone that carries weight over many other programs. So I guess the real question is, why can’t we seem to get it across the finish line? Do you think there’s too many hands in the pot? Maybe leadership gets in the way? (MC9008)

A: Hey, if a guy is happy where he is and can use reasonably use your offer as a counterpoint with his current employer, odds are he’s not going to leave.

Q: When it came time to decide between two competing offers did Beard ultimately not want to work for Trev Alberts? Was working for trev ultimately a deal breaker? Beard is from Texas, his mom is aging in Houston, his kids live in Texas, so why exactly doesn’t he want to come back to Texas? Seems like there is a reason that I have not heard explained yet. (Aggiewoo)

A: Yeah, he likes the people he’s working with in Oxford, feels indebted to them for revitalizing his career and when they matched, he stayed. Alberts didn’t do anything wrong. Ole Miss did what they needed to.

Q: Reed and Blue Bell upgrades seem to be mentioned but nothing set in stone. What's the story? And with Reed is it start from scratch and demolish Reed or put lipstick on a pig? (Rooster77)

A: Blue Bell renovations are already starting, though not at the pace originally intended. As for Reed — where do you build a replacement? That’s the problem. It’s a multipurpose facility, not just a basketball arena. If A&M builds a basketball arena, where do you put it? Who’s going to fund it?

Reed needs renovating and improving. It’s 30 years old. But I don’t think, as much as I would like for it to happen, that anyone’s taking a wrecking ball to it.