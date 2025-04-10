AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Just wondering what goes into offers that are extended. Obviously, the cream of the crop get offers. But when they host a recruit and he leaves without an offer is it because we don’t think he’s a fit, we have offers to others at the same position we want more, maybe we know about silent commits and numbers don’t work? Just wondering why a guy with big time offers we just hosted doesn’t get an offer extended. (tsmith3001)

A: It could be a lot of reasons, some of which you hit on. Sometimes they don’t view a guy as a schematic fit, they may like other guys more, the numbers may not work — or he may not be a fit in the locker room or have grade issues. Sometimes it’s just an opportunity to establish contact and start to build a relationship in case something changes and they need to double back. There are a bunch of possibilities.

Q: Has anybody interviewed Coach Moffitt regarding strength and conditioning activities/results for the spring semester? Year over year improvement by position group? Most improved guys 2024 vs 2025?...etc. Is he doing anything different with the DEs seeing how the 'big and bulky' strategy may have changed? (Pebbycree)

A: No, nobody has interviewed him. I can’t recall a time when the S&C coach was actually interviewed. It’s not something that happens very often.

Q: I recently read an article that said Buzz did not talk to the AD this past year. To your knowledge is this true? Any idea on what caused the issue between them? Any other intel on how long Buzz had been thinking about leaving? (Davidimy)

A: He had been looking to leave for over a year, since before Trev Alberts was hired. He tried for both the Oklahoma State and Arkansas jobs but didn’t get anywhere. He actually did interview in Stillwater, so he’d been looking for an exit for a while. I think the idea that he didn’t talk to Alberts at all is false. That the two didn’t like each other is probably true. Like I said last week, Buzz is an egomaniac. His approach differs from other ones, but the net result is the same. He showed that with his immature approach to getting Wade Taylor’s jersey hung in the rafters.

Q: Basketball recruiting ~ Bucky came in behind and we’re not getting recruiting stories. What’s he doing all day? Does this mean he can’t find anyone worth reporting about to be interested?

A: No, it doesn’t mean that at all. It means we’re in a dead period and players can’t visit. That ends tomorrow and there will be visitors tomorrow. You’re not getting stories because not a lot goes on in the public domain.

What are you hearing on baseball coaches and possible candidates? I don’t believe we have a big enough miracle to save Earley. (91Ag)

A: You’re kidding, right? We’ve still got half a conference slate to play and they’re coming off of beating No. 1 in a series on the road, hit 11 homers in a day (doubleheader), hung 14 on Sam and there’s a question about firing the coach? You may not like Earley and may not be satisfied (which is very understandable), but the timing on that question is not the best. All that to say this: I’m not hearing anything on a new baseball coach, especially this week.

Q: You think Caden Sorrell plays the outfield this season? Seems like an extreme hamstring injury. (Naytch)

A: I hope so, because that gets another bat (Hayden Schott’s) in the lineup and sits Sawyer Farr down. Farr may have a great future, but a whole lot has been asked of him and he’s scuffling.

Q: You have mentioned a couple of times that the basketball team only has one (1) player.

1. How does that happen?

A: A lot of teams are having this issue, or close to it. A&M had eight seniors, so poof — they’re gone. They had six guys left and five went into the portal. And there you go.

2. Who is the lone player? I hope he is good. He may have to play a few positions at the same time.

A: It’s Chris McDermott, and he was the only freshman to play this year.

3. Are any of the high school recruits going to show up? (Maybe they have not signed, as if that matters anymore).

A: They’re signed, but who knows?

4. Any idea as to what the game plan is to have at least five (5) players on the team to start a game? I assume the transfer portal and NIL have a say in all of this. It is definitely a new world. I'll hang up and listen. Thanks for your input. (Syoungblood)

A: The plan is to use the transfer portal in a big way, and they have a pretty decent war chest.

Q: Are you going to the spring game?

A: Yes.

How many questions can one ask?

A: I got nothing but time.

Does that count as a question?

A: Yes.

I keep hearing that Moss won't be back for opening day? When do you expect him on the field?

A: It really depends on how well his rehab goes. But my mindset is if he’s ready for Notre Dame, I’ll take it.They play the Irish in week three.

Owens was just okay. How big of a jump does he make this year...now that he is healthy?

A: If he stays healthy, it could be a considerable jump. He looks really good so far.

Which freshman running back plays? My guess with Amari Daniels and the two above...not much left unless somebody gets banged up. (Richard23)

A: The idea is probably to redshirt both of them (Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden, in case you didn’t know). With Moss, Daniels, Owens and EJ Smith, they have veteran depth. And three of those four will be gone in 2026, which means Morrow and Riden will get plenty of work.

Q: Would you expect Bucky to fill all 15 roster slots or does it make sense to leave couple of schollies open? Can he find that many SEC caliber players in this short window? (Oldarmy72)

A: Fill ‘em. Basketball is a little different from football in that you only have a few guys to begin with and it’s a lot tougher to hold a scholarship open for future use. There’s also less reason, as a player can jump in the portal or enter the NBA Draft anytime they want.

Q: On a scale of 1 to 10, is our baseball team back? (Mc9008)

A: Offensively they are. Going back to the start of the Kentucky series, they’ve scored 86 runs in eight games — and they got no-hit and shut out in one of them. But the pitching, which was really good early on, has been pretty average (or worse) of late. So if the pitching was better, I’d say a 10. But as it is, probably a 7.

Q: Give us the real scoop on the Buzz departure. I mean, the writing was on the wall as we knew the entire team, for the most part, would be departing. Seems he had decided to leave before the season started. Thoughts? (Aggie1983)

A: He has wanted out for over a year for reasons that are known only to him. Even though all the right things have been said from A&M’s side, I don’t think the leadership was remotely upset at his departure. Losing some of the players may have pissed them off, but he wanted to go and he had worn out his welcome.

Q: Does 105 scholarships seem like an overly inflated number to you? I can see 25-30 of those guys never playing a down and yet they get a full ride. (H273)

A: I think a lot of the walk-ons could end up with scholarships because of this, so I’m fine with it. It will also make recruiting a whole lot more interesting. Having said all that, can all FBS schools afford 105 scholarships? A&M can, but I don’t know if that’s the case for everyone.

Q: I would assume Bucky is bringing some guys with him from Sanford. Any ideas which ones might come and are they SEC capable? (KatyAg)

A: Yeah, I think getting some guys in who know what to expect and can lead by example is certainly something he wants to do. Their top four returners — or, would be returners — are in the portal. They are forward Jaden Brownell (6-9, 230; 14 PPG, 4 RPG, 40% from 3); guard Josh Holloway (6-2, 190; 7.9 PPG, 2.7 APG); center Riley Allenspach (6-11, 250; 7.8 PPG, 3 RPG) and guard Julian Brown (6-1, 190; 5.1 PPG, 1.8 RPG). I don’t know if he wants to bring them all or he could get all of them even if he wanted to, but the first three, especially, sound like quality assets.

Q: Obviously we would like to hear how Bucky is approaching filling the roster, what kind of success do you think he will have, and what do you foresee the level of play they will be able to perform next year. Get that magic ball out!

A: Response hazy. Try back later.

Are you picking up in frustration with the BMAs or university with the AD. One writer was making a big deal about how the AD had not talked to the A-hole baseball coach for an extended period and now is reporting Buzz had not talked with him for a 'year'. Now we know schloss was avoiding the AD while setting up his move to pervert land but why would he not be talking to Buzz. There had been talk about renovating both the baseball complex and Reed, so it seem strange they would not have been talking. I would think the AD would sit down with the head coaches periodically to review progress and if something was needed. I have heard some talk about his not being able to bring in the top talent. When he strikes out with a top tier coach, he seems to adopt the Bill Byrne mid-majors approach. (DentonAg80)

A: Todd Golden is the coach of the national champion Florida Gators. Four years ago, he was the coach at San Francisco. In basketball, it’s very rare for a coach to jump from one major program to another unless he wants out or he’s wanted out (see John Calipari). Most of the time, the move is to get a mid-major coach who is seen as a potential big time talent. Alberts went after Chris Beard. Beard backed out. I have no problem with him looking for a mid-major coach with a strong reputation after that. And he was working on a compressed timeframe, to boot — do you want him to sit around and strike out with other major coaches and waste even more time? Getting someone like McMillan was the move after Beard played his game. Like it or not, that’s how it is.

And as for Alberts himself, they seem quite happy with him. President Welsh called him "buddy" during Bucky's introduction.

Q: Moffit trains for football only or some other sports? (Majorogden44)

A: Football only.

Q: Would you be able to give us any insight to who we are looking at in the portal to help fill our depleted basketball roster? Thank you for all the time and effort you put into this everyday. It greatly appreciated. (Brojustin8)

A: Yeah, there are a few names that are out there. The three (maybe four) guys from Sanford I mentioned above; Robert Morris guard Kam Woods (14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG); Western Michigan guard Chansey Willis Jr. (16.8 PPG, 5.8 APG); Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin (a Houston native; 11.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG); North Alabama guard Jacari Lane (17.3 PPG, 4 APG); K-State guard Brendan Hausen (10.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG); Charleston center Ante Brzovic (18.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG); Wichita State forward Corey Washington (13.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG).

A&M isn’t going to get all those guys, but if they did, that would be an awesome team. Get half of them and they’re in business.