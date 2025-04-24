Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: What is left to fill out the BB roster and how will they do it? (Richard23)

A: It’s easier to say what they have and determine what they need than how they’ll do it. Right now, they have Chris McDermott (PF), Jeremiah Green (SG), Mackenzie Mgbako (PF), Josh Holloway (SG), Zach Clemence (PF/C), Jakari Lane (PG) and Duke Mills (SG). Basically, I’d say they need more scorers. Wings, primarily, but someone who can back up Lane at the point and find a big man who really has a presence in the post. They have eight spots left to work with.

Q: I think I know the answer, but then again I really don’t know how anything works anymore. Solo and Payne are gone beyond coming back now - right? Not in a realistic sense, but in a “not even remotely possible but theoretically maybe so you’re telling me there’s a chance” sense. We could have a real nice rotation already if we could have held on to them somehow.

A: They gone.

Who are two or three guys you would you like to see Bucky pickup next?

A: I don’t really have any real preference, I just want guys who fit the system and can score.

How’s the Mrs. doing?

A: Just trying to get her feeling good enough to have surgery on the hip. It’s a process.

Rank the top 5 QBs coming out in the draft and the order they will be drafted. (TAMU-83)

A: Woof. It’s not a good draft for quarterbacks. Cam Ward is my number one, and he will go first. After that, I would go Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough, and they’ll probably go in that order. It’s a really bad quarterback draft, especially if you want someone to help quickly.

Q: Any feel for how many players remain in the basketball portal?

A: A few hundred, at least.

Will Bucky’s roll continue? (Oldarmy72)

Will he get to 15 guys? I believe so. He’s hit on a couple of big targets already, so yeah, his roll could continue.

Q: After the spring game what do you feel is our weakest position group heading into next season?

A: Interior defensive line and corner, just due to depth.

Sounds like our DL looked good; however we had 3 NFL quality players last year and our production would not indicate that. What are we doing different this year to get better production out of talented players that we could not seem to do last year? (GCJC)

A: For one thing, they’ve made some schematic changes at the basic level. The defensive ends this year are lighter, with the idea that they’ll be able to make a difference against the run and be improved pass rushers. Nobody’s even close to what size Scourton and Stewart were last year. Hopefully, they’re more disciplined and know what they’re supposed to be doing against the run this season, because their inability to hold the edge drove me crazy last season.

Q: I believe tu is down their Fri. night pitcher. If so, how do they adjust? How do you feel about the series?

A: They’re going to start Ruger Riojas (7-1, 3.33 ERA). It’s really strength against strength (A&M’s hitting versus Texas’ pitching) and weakness against weakness. If they can get some good work out of Ryan Prager in the opener, that would be huge. But the Aggies have faced very good pitching at Arkansas and Tennessee and annihilated it. It’s going to be a tough one, but if A&M keeps hitting the way they have, they’ll be hard to keep up with.

Comparing where the football team was last year coming out of the spring game, and this year coming out the spring game, talk about the differences and how you feel overall one way or the other?

Last year: Hey, the defensive line looks great! The offensive line — uh oh.

This year: Flip it.

At least, those are the common talking points. My real concern remains depth in the interior defensive line and at corner. The rest is really up to Marcel Reed.

Who has been your favorite coach to cover over the last 25 years and why? (Tsip Despiser)

A: The nicest guys were ones you wouldn’t expect, or maybe wouldn’t like — Mark Snyder, Mark Hagen, Darrell Dickey and Billy Kennedy. Terry Price was a dear friend, but we didn’t “cover” him much, per se. I enjoyed talking to Jimbo, but there were always ego issues. I like Elko and Bateman on a personal level. I haven’t really talked to Collin Klein. The rest I’m ambivalent towards or didn’t like.

Q: I know that no players went with to tu, but have any players said why they stayed?

A: They said they didn’t want to leave and wanted to play for Earley.

Have they said how they feel about how things went down?

No, but you can pretty much guess.

He can coach wherever he wants, but the way he went about it was low class. I guess my question is; did we know this was his character when we hired him? (GMalone)

Yes. You take the good with the bad and he’s a great coach. He’s not a great human.

Q: As a former student, to me the most important thing about A&M athletics is the brand of Texas A&M. Now it seems the big three sport athletes and their "representatives" generally don't give a rip about A&M, academics or the brand. It's all about a money grab. What say you? (Aggie1983)

A: Welcome to major college athletics. Enjoy your stay.

In all seriousness, there are some players who care. But most are now mercenary, and that’s how it is.

Q: what are the rules here? (half_cat)

A: Any politics discussion goes on the politics board. Don’t insult other poster’s families, except for TP97’s mom. Treat people the way you’d like to be treated (though that almost never happens). That’s about it.

Q: In filling out the MBB roster, what is the most needed skills type of player most important for Bucky to try and sign? (RacerRod)

A: Need another guard to run the point, a couple of bigs who can get in the post and the rest, shooters.

Q: Think you’ve answered before but when spring ball is done, is Marcels QB coach his dad? My main concern with him is the slow reads/decision making. How does one coach that? Throw firecrackers at him if he takes too long? (Tsmith3001)

A: His dad’s involved, but hey, he’s on campus until May 6 and and will need to be back three weeks later. There’s not a whole lot of time for someone to really alter mechanics or work on decision-making. That’s going to come on campus.