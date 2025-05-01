AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Football players who transfer no longer have to sit out a year, even it is from an SEC school to an SEC school, correct? (SYoungblood)

A: That’s partially correct. If you go in the portal in the winter, it’s a free for all. If you go in in the spring, you have to sit out a year if you try to go from one SEC school to the other.

Q: Remember this quote from Elko after bowl game?

“We don't understand how to play zone coverage, which is mind blowing to me,” Elko said.

When asked what makes him optimistic about next season, Elko was savagely blunt.

“That I won’t have to watch this defense again,” he said.

After spring ball what are your thoughts on if this has been addressed? (JonnyRocketAg)

A: For one thing, they brought in Lyle Hemphill to help with the safeties and the secondary overall (to say nothing of the overall defense). They drilled zone defense a lot in the spring.

They added speed up front, going away from size on the edges.

They added Julian Humphrey and Jordan Shaw to help at corner and nickel, respectively.

Oh, and Mike Elko is more involved with the defense.

Those are the things that we could see in limited observations.

Q: The way I read the Chronicle article on the t-sip $40 million budget for football players this year, that includes the House settlement money plus their Longhorn United Fund. It says it does not include the NIL money, but that NIL money will eventually replace the United fund. So NIL money is going to be in addition to what the schools pay the players? It does seem like for some players, their college pay will exceed what they can get from the NFL. (KatyAggie)

A: You’re right, for some players it will. Quinn Ewers probably could have made 10 times more money this year if he had stayed in college (and left Texas). But NIL money will allegedly be capped by the House settlement. Allegedly. I expect individuals and collectives will still try to find ways around it.

Q: Please provide your overall observations regarding Early's tenure as the head baseball coach so far, and maybe his future. (Big Smoothie)

A: A mixed bag. I was disappointed to the point of flat out angry at the start of the season, but they’ve played good ball the last month. They were in a dogfight in all three games with Texas and if Weston Moss is healthy, two of them may have gone the other way. I’m impressed that he rallied the team and they’ve played hard for him. I’m impressed with how he’s figured out how to manage a depleted bullpen. I’m not impressed with their hitting with runners in scoring position, their fielding and, in some cases, his decisions with the pitching staff. I may be in the minority, as I have to sit back and look at things from a (allegedly) dispassionate, macro perspective as part of the job, but I think he should be back next year.

Q: Mark, did you say that you would go after another PG and another big man (not just tall) for the next targets? I seem to remember seeing that, and I agree with that strategery (yes I know - it's a joke) wholeheartedly.

The question I've got is, how many PGs are actually still in the portal? Do you know if we have any targets in particular? I rarely see that position on portal lists. Are they really that rare, or is everybody trying to be a combo or SG? (Rick77)

A: I did say that — or, at least, that’s what I’d do. If we learned anything from Mr. Get Better the past couple of years, you need two legitimate point guards. When Wade Taylor went off the floor, A&M’s offense stagnated, they couldn’t run plays and turnovers went up. But I think that most guards in the portal, point or shooting, are just called “guards”. You have to look at their assist to turnover ratio to really figure out what they are.

Q: Can you tell us more about the division and issues around Wade Taylor’s Jersey retirement? Seems like there is more to the story. Ultimately I think he deserves the honor but it’s pretty rare for it to happen while the player is still active. (Aggiewoo)

A: Just a rehash of what I’ve said, but Buzz acted like a petulant child to get his way and then left anyway. He didn’t like hearing no from the AD, so he went over his head. He admitted in, what was his final press conference at Reed, that he did not handle the situation in a manner he was proud of.

But it was typical Buzz. He came up with this idea last year, during a press conference, when he said “(4) should have his jersey retired as soon as he’s done here.”

And then he said it again.

And then, I guess, he decided that was what had to happen, and had to be his idea. It’s not coincidental that there was a spotlight for the ceremony, and it was on Buzz first and foremost.

I think that I’m of a similar mindset to most people, including perhaps Trev Alberts, that doing it right after the last game was sort of silly and unnecessary. It’s not that Taylor didn’t deserve the honor, because he does. But Acie Law had a greater impact on the program overall and you didn’t hear Billy Gillispie banging the drum for his jersey to be immediately retired (before he bailed for Kentucky). It was grandstanding on behalf of the coach.

Q: Has any college baseball team ever faced in 4 straight weeks the # 1, #2, #1, then #2 ranked teams? This schedule for the Aggie baseball team has been quite extraordinary! (RacerRod)

A: I don’t have an answer for you on that one, but it’s been quite a stretch for them. If they can win three series out of four, including two on the road, that’s doing some work.

Q: I saw your comment about scouts/draft analyzers expecting York to go high in the draft. Is he big and fast enough to go in the Top 3 rounds? (Jamisko11)

A: He’s undersized, but he’s certainly fast enough. And he tackles well, and he’s intelligent and has all the intangibles you want in a team leader. If he tightens up his game (doesn’t get run out of plays, sheds blockers better), I think he can go in the first couple of days. First round? That may be a bit much — but I do think he’s one of the five best linebackers in college football this year.

Q: scuttlebutt on basketball roster filling out with portal transfers - are they going to end up taking 4 more to make a team or will they live at the REC center scrimmaging against scrubs? if they do "fill the roster out" this year, can they encourage them to leave next year to hopefully land better players? (Rooster77)

A: Come on. There are still, literally, hundreds of players in the portal to go after. And they have room for six, not four. Give Bucky a chance. There’s no reason to dump on him.

As for remaking the roster next year, they’ve already picked up two seniors and two grad students, so the roster will remake itself.

Q: What record do you think it takes in the last few series to be a lock for the regionals in baseball? (819Ag)

A: Win either the LSU or Georgia series, preferably both, and sweep Mizzou. That should be enough.

Q: What are your early season thoughts on the Houston Astros? (Cheeky Schneider)

A: Considering how terrible they’ve been hitting as a team, I’m impressed they’re two games over .500. That bodes well for them. Christian Walker looks like he’s starting to find his groove, and Yordan will explode eventually. I’m not sold in Yainer, but there have been good signs there too. The defense has been better than I expected. I hope they can get something consistently out of either Cam Smith or Dezenzo and Myers can hit .250.

Pitching-wise, getting McCullers back tonight is big. Hunter Brown looks like he could win the Cy Young and Framber is Framber. Get Arrighetti back next month and you’ve got a good rotation with Blanco in the 5 spot. The bullpen has been better than I thought it would be — I just want to see Forrest Whitley stay healthy and pitch.

Do you think Earley has done enough to return next season or do we need to see him at least advance to the Supers?

A: See above.

Who is your favorite AY poster (myself excluded, of course)? (Cheeky Schneider)

A: Princess Thunderballs.

Q: now that spring ball is over what do the team/coach calendars look like through August 30? (ThompsonRyanS)

A: A lot of recruiting — they’re on the road right now, in fact. Then you get the kids back on campus and start with drills and workouts and classroom stuff, then there’s Media Days and then there’s training camp.

Q: Update on what you think could change with your current understanding of the merger today.

A: I don’t know much more than yesterday, honestly.

Will the merger help you with subscriptions and revenue?

A: I hope, but the best thing that will help with revenue is keeping advertisers and word of mouth, if you’ll tell folks you’re happy with what you’re getting here.

Have you asked for an sitdown with Bucky McMillan?

A: I have not — yet. I intend to.

Porsche, Corvette, Ferrari (assuming they cost relatively the same), which one you choosing? (Tsip despiser)

A: Tough one, but I lean Ferrari.

Q: What is a realistic expectation for the basketball team next year? (SeanMc41)

A: Impossible to say until they have a full roster.

Q: Forgive me if it has been addressed and I missed it but any concerns about the O-line that missed the spring game or was it just purely precautionary? (Biromeag)

A: Purely precautionary.

Q: Will the talent we are putting together in bb be able to jell together?

A: I don’t think anyone knows that answer.

How does jace get ou of his slump?

A: For one thing, stop chasing pitches. You gotta get a good pitch to hit. It’s not in his nature to take a pitch, but it may not be a bad idea. And stop trying to pull everything. When he was hot, he was taking balls to the opposite field when they were outside and he was hitting them with authority. When he gets pull-happy, he tops the ball and his strikeouts go up.

Will the donors open up the nil for basketball and not slack off in the near future?

A: I hope so.

Do we have a capable place kicker with a strong leg ? (LufkinAg)

A: Yes, his name is Randy Bond.

Q: Can you please clarify what sport/s and what portal period SEC transfer to another SEC school requires that transfer player to sit for a year; thanks (geb)

A: Just football.

Q: Bob Baffert had a horse entered in the Derby tomorrow and had to scratch due to a slight bruise on one foot.

Do you think he did a pre-test on the blood and the horse was still testing too hot? (Reckless75)

A: I don’t know, but I dated the daughter of Nick Zito’s number two guy back during my college years. She was an absolute smoke show.

Q: Is 50 old aged men enough to take down a bear? (MC9008)

A: Do they have guns? Then yes. If not, no.

Q: Where does Zuhn rank amongst SEC tackles? (DriverD)

A: Second behind Kadyn Proctor at Alabama.