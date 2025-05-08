AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: In a recent article or post, I think you said that by your count we were at exactly 85 scholarships, and then something like “not including Randy Bond”. What’s up with that? Is our returning starting kicker not on scholarship? (Feel free to ignore this question if I’m misremembering…) (Phastman)

A: He’s been a walk-on the entire time he’s been at A&M. I don’t know why that is, but it is.

Q: Interested to see what you think of 2027 RB Jakoby Dixon from Brenham. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him the last 2 years, and he seems to be that 3 down back that can do it all. I know he was in for one of the recent recruiting weekends, so I was just curious if there is serious interest on both sides?

Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to this crazy group!! (Aggiebambam)

A: A&M was an early offer for him and they’re definitely interested. He doesn’t seem to have given any real indication of where he’s leaning, but proximity could help A&M’s cause.

Q: How will the current merger affect your job? Does it mean more subscribers, having to share subscribers with someone else? I don't know much about On3, so I don't know if they have someone like you covering A&M or not. Just wondering if this can be a beneficial move for you or it doesn't matter or it hurts you. Don't want to lose your insights on A&M. Thanks for all that you do to keep us informed. (SYoungblood)

A: On3 does not have an A&M site, so that will probably work in our favor. As for me personally, I think I will be sticking around.

Q: What are your thoughts on baseball and the post season? Do we get in and what seed?

A: A lot depends on this weekend and a sweep of Missouri. If they can get to 13 conference wins, they should be in. Whether they’re a 2 or 3 seed is the question.

Any updates on the upcoming On3 merger?

None that I can share publicly yet.

Any insight(s) on the next basketball recruits?

Nah. There’s still a lot of guys out there in the portal, so they could go in a lot of different directions.

Who do you have to go through to request an interview with any coach at A&M? (Tsip despiser)

Depends on the sport. The Sports Information Department divides those responsibilities between a number of people.

Q: Any chance we could see a story about Moffitt’s S&C program? Would love to hear who the weight room warriors are and what the players think about it. (98 Percenter)

A: Not likely. I don’t recall an S&C coach ever being made available to the media.

Q: What are the make or break games you’re looking at with this fall’s schedule? It seemed like our team rallied after losing a close one against a tough Notre Dame team last year.

Outside of them this season, where do you see the team being tested the most? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I’ve seen a fair amount of hype around Auburn this season, and if A&M can dump them and look good doing it, that may be a good sign. Going to Baton Rouge and playing LSU looks like it’ll be extremely tough as usual, and going to Austin is always a chore. So those are three games right there.

Q: Looks like our women's teams are kicking ass. Can you summarize. Maybe give credit where it is due? Not sure which AD is responsible for coaches: volleyball, softball, tennis, track????? (Richard23)

A: Jamie Morrison (volleyball) and Tricia Ford (softball) were Ross Bjork hires. Mark Weaver (tennis) was an Eric Hyman hire, and he was just promoted. He had been at A&M for 16 years as an assistant already. It proved to be the right hire, but I’m not surprised Hyman was too lazy to do an extensive search. Pat Henry has already been here 20 years, which is remarkable, and he was hired by Bill Byrne.