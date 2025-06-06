AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Any chance that Ernest Campbell sticks around?

I see that he made All American in the 100 meter dash and is also on the Aggie 4x100 relay team that made the National Finals.

Could it be possible that he stays at A&M, scraps football and just focuses on track?

Doesn't track get a bump in # of scholarships next year along with most other sports?

If so, I'm sure that he would get a scholly to run track. (3G Ag)

A: To quote Aristotle, or perhaps Pliny the Elder, “He gone.”

Campbell has already signed with Sacramento State to play football and run track. So he’ll be an Aggie through nationals and then he’s gone.

Q: Could a midget rodeo be an AY Happy Hour event?

A: Sure, why not?

If you could ask Elko one question, what would it be?

A: How confident are you really in the secondary?

Which former AY member do you miss most? Which one are you still grateful they're gone?

A: I miss Old Army, Ron Stuart. He passed a few years ago and I miss him greatly. And as far as ones that are gone, there’s only one ChemAg.

Any luck with getting one v ones with Elko or Bucky? (Tsip despiser)

A: Working on it, but we’re short an SID. Alan Cannon retired last week.

Q: What grade, A-F, would you give Trev A. for the job he’s done to date?

A: I think it’s too early to really grade him. His two hires have been Michael Earley, which has been not good, and Bucky. But A&M ended up third overall in the Director’s Cup, which is a solid overall indicator of an athletic department’s success.

What grade, A-F, would you give John Sharp for the job he’s done to date?

A: Appropriately enough, I’m giving him a D, and not for partisan reasons. He meddled where he had no business meddling and he’s one of the reasons Texas is in the SEC.

What grade, A-F, would you give Elko for the job he’s done to date? (Big Smoothie)

A solid B. I know people are pissed about how the season ended, but he’s recruited well and he had to fix a massive mess left by Jimbo off the field. I think we’ll know more about what he can do this season.

Q: Do you think we'll hear in June about assistant coaches being hired for baseball? Is there any reason to wait on a decision like that?

A: Well, since you posted this question, A&M hired Cliff Pennington to handle the infield and the running game. And that may be the only change.

What, exactly, did Coach Kelly do for this team this last season? (Rick77)

A: Made chicken salad out of you-know-what?

They were 20th nationally in ERA, 11th in WHIP, 3rd in strikeout to walk ratio and 2nd in walks allowed per nine innings. Considering how little he had to work with in the bullpen, it’s pretty remarkable.

Q: What influence does the A&M Chancellor have on athletics? There seems to be a lot of dislike directed towards John Sharp and I don't get it. Is he even in the chain of command for our coaches? (H273)

A: He shouldn’t have much at all, but Sharp butted in far more than he had any business doing. Remember, he was the guy who gave Jimbo that stupid “National Championship” plaque or whatever it was. At most other universities, the president has the final call and the board signs off on his recommendation. Sharp had his hands involved in every major decision.

Q: Why wouldn’t they just wait until February to open the football portal? Seems like a window in January will still be a mess with some coaches focused on college playoffs while others focused on signing the best candidates in the portal. (98 Percenter)

A: Pretty simple reason, which was laid out for me when I advocated a February signing period: the semester will have started and you won’t get these guys on campus for spring ball. That’s the major reason.

Q: Seems we are set up well at OL for this coming season with experience & depth. However, 2026 OL recruiting has been weak & we have missed (so far) on top OT prospects. Any idea what the plan is to recover 2026 OL recruiting & how bad is it gonna be in 2026 season for OL experience & depth? Any of the young guys shining through yet? (Mozilla)

A: I wouldn’t freak out about 2026 OL recruiting yet. There’s plenty of time and they’re in good shape with a couple of guys. As it stands now, the starting line could be Robert Bourdon, Papa Ahfua, Mark Nabou, Blake Ivy and Lamont Rogers. I think we’re going to see some movement in the portal. They need guys to develop, but they also need players who will be ready ASAP.

Q: Thoughts on Tristen Keys signing with Adidas?

A: LSU is a Nike school, so it’s interesting. I know that individual players can do different things, but A&M is an Adidas school…

What do they see in a guy like the new commit that makes him a take over other 4 stars in Texas. Is he a great find or does everyone know about him. (Richard23)

A: Camren Hamiel’s an outstanding player. Ohio State and Oregon really wanted him. They’re looking for guys with size, coverage skills and a willingness to hit. Hamiel does all of those things. He’s a take, regardless of where he’s from.

Q: I believe you mentioned that we will go toe to toe against Oregon on the NIL front for Brandon Arrington.

Who are 3-5 other recruits A&M is in the running for that you wouldn’t let NIL stand in the way from signing them no matter the number? (Aggie Appraiser)

A: Arrington, Keys and Boobie Feaster.

Q: Could the decline of the Defense be a result of the loss of Terry Price? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: Maybe a little bit, but only a little bit. Coach Price was gone before Jimbo’s final season, and most of the personnel has changed. The scheme also changed last year.