Q: How many transfers are we gonna get in? 1-5, 6-10, more than 10?

A: I have heard 8-10 at least. And, considering the numbers, that would be a good start.

which portal entry hurts the most? (Badash)

A: How do you judge it, on production or potential? In terms of production, it's Andre White and it's not close. On potential, then you have to think that Denver Harris and Chris Marshall are up there. Then again, it's hard to tell if they'd even be welcomed back in the locker room.

Q: Based on the number of players in the portal (17), plus those going to the NFL (at least 2), and Seniors, approximately how many players can A&M take in total as of today (before any early signing or portal signees) to get to 85. (davidimy)

A: It's hard to say because we're not sure what some players will do, but without possible returnees like Earnest Crownover, Ainias Smith and Chris Russell, the number of current scholarship players on the roster is around 52. Add the 12 commits and it's up to 64. I think they will get several more commits, so let's say they get up to 70. Then you have 15 spots to fill.

Q: Are interesting Tweets interesting? (richard23)

A: Interesting question.

Q: Are Marshall and Lucas going to be able to stay? (GCJC)

A: Marshall, we already know: no. Lucas? I'm thinking he sticks around.

Q: Can you foresee any of the players that entered their name in the portal, return (or be welcomed back) to the team? (Jamisko11)

A: No, not really.

Q: Are grad transfers and first-time transfers the only ones who can play right away, or is immediate eligibility the rule for all transfers now?

A: They're all immediately eligible.

Are transfers working with the same signing dates as recruits, or is that a different schedule?

A: Different schedule.

Do you see anything reducing the traffic in the Portal in the future? (Bear_P_I)

A: I do. I think the combination of a lack of interest and the lack of NIL money for many players who go in the portal will start to have an effect. Things like this tend to go to one extreme, then snap back towards an equilibrium.

Q: Now that our portal transfers-out are known, what transfers-in do you see that we need by position, and who do you see as likely candidates from the portal for those positions?

A: As for likely candidates, I could sit here and write all day. In fact, I have, because I'm working on a separate content piece on that. But in terms of position, my thoughts haven't really changed: the biggest needs are offensive tackle, linebacker and corner. Adding a quarterback, a running back and a safety would also be big.

Was Adeleye unhappy? in the dog house with the coaches? His portal entry is the only one that baffles me.

A: That's certainly the most confusing one. I think there may have been an element of the coaches looking at the freshman and telling him he'd have to compete to get his starting spot back, and he decided to head out.

With it seemingly a hard sell to get a decent QB from the portal who would know that he would likely be 2nd string at best, how do we fill the QB room? Seems we need a high school recruit in the worst way. Who would be available? Is Novosad still in play? (big_ag)

A: Is Novosad in play? Good question. I don't think they've given up on him, but their target right now seems to be Nashville QB and Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed. He visited for LSU and will be back the weekend before the early signing period. Personally, I would not mind sticking it to Lane one iota.

Q: I'm glad Nick Constantinou received Alll-SEC honors, but he really fell off toward the end of the season. Is it time to have someone else handle punts? (cstanfld)

A: No, it's time for Nik to get away for a bit, clear his head, work on his mechanics and do what he does.

Q: Everyone is hyped about the potential of the portal. However, let's not forget the upcoming early signing period. - Are there any new kids the coaches are after (especially after the portal losses) that are new to us?

A: Yes. Tidbits tomorrow. (Shameless plug.)

- Kids we may be back in on given that we announced we are hiring an OC?-

A: Also yes. But they'd better hurry.

Given all the portal options and our attrition, how many kids do you think we sign out of the 2023 class?

A: I think they can get it to between 16 and 18.

Q: What is the earliest day and the latest day portal players can sign on (jerryh670)

A: It's a bit murky, but they can commit anytime and can sign during the early signing period or anytime on or after national signing day.

Q: Reuben Owens reminds you of which RB’s? (Colt_Seavers)

A: How about Le'Veon Moss? Very similar in size and running style, but Owens may have a bit more wiggle.

Q: How many LBs does A&M need to sign or get transfers from? (Ag20)

A: All of them.

More seriously, let's look at it this way. Say you have Martrell Harris and Edgerrin Cooper, and you add Daymion Sanford. That's three. Maybe you get Anthony Hill back and you're at four. You need seven or more, in my opinion, so three or four at least.

Q: 1. What position does Brownlow-Dindy project as?

A: DT.

2. I like a depth chart of Diggs, White and Sylla (last 2 with little more bulk and strength). Feel same?

A: Yeah, I could go with that.

3. Achane was really good when split out. How do you rate returnees?

A: Daniels can catch the ball. I don't know about Moss, really.

4. Do you expect the really big nose guard to get any meaningful snaps next year? Or more likely redshirt?

A: I think he's more likely to redshirt, but after this year, who can really be confident in saying?

5. Recently, we've been blessed with some safeties who could really lay the lumber. The returning group seem a little more coverage type guys who will still hit you. Agree? Disagree? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I think Jacoby Mathews may have something to say about that, but in general, these guys are smaller than the safeties over the past few years.

Q: Riley or Grimes?

A: No comment.

Who do you like more given our roster/situation?

A: Given the current makeup, Grimes. After they do some work in the portal, Riley's system should be a lot more appealing.

Who is more likely to wind up here?

A: No comment.

Or is there another name? (Basher22)

A: Dan Mullen, but we've already talked about how I'm not buying that one.

Q: 1) Prolly already asked, can a same conference undergrad transfer play right away or have to wait a year?

A: He can play immediately.

2) Will the new OC make a difference for any ‘23 recruits, or more of a portal impact hire?

A: Depends on how quick the move is made.

3) OLine obviously was a huge problem this year, can it be corrected by next year or still coupla years away?

A: The benefits are you don't lose anyone, probably, and will add talent. I think they should be better next year. In fact, there's no reason for them not to be.

4) How stoked are you for the epic finale of White Lotus 2? (Strobafett)

A: I have not watched a second of that show.

Q: Looks like with Jones gone to the league we need a starting corner. I’ve heard names as possibilities but one I’ve not heard is Bobby Taylor. He’s healthy now and played the position in HS. Is he a realistic possibility or just more of a safety type.? (agcatter123)

A: I wouldn't count him out. People aren't talking much about Marquis Groves-Killebrew, either, and when healthy he can be really good.

Q: Someone asked about how many can Jimbo take. Seems because of this or that, Ags were below the 85 roster. if I am right, 18 in the portal, 9 Seniors leaving, and at least two juniors going to the NFL. That would suggest, Jimbo can take 30 between between high school recruits and portal transfers. Not sure he could take more and he might be hard pressed to do that by early and national signing days. I suspect he would not leaving a few spots for spring portal or to use next year. In the ball park? (DentonAg80)

A: That's in the neighborhood, yeah.

Q: Any idea on what Ainias' plans are? (dustyTx)

A: I think he's going pro. I'm about 99% sure of that, but there's always a slim chance he'll change his mind and until the paperwork is in, I won't say for sure.

Q: Does the seemingly large number of guys in the portal mean anything? Or is just the way things are going to be? Seems we have about double the average. (Gmalone)

A: Well, let's look at it. A&M had far fewer guys than average go in the portal last year. This year, they have more -- but three were kicked off the team and two weren't even on it last year. The vast majority of the ones left are clearly leaving for playing time reasons. It seems to all average out, and Arkansas and Alabama are examples of teams who are close to A&M in terms of portal numbers this year. They got hit far worse last year, but you don't hear anyone panicking about them.

Q: can you do an update of transfers, graduation, early NFL entries, medical retires?

A: We have the transfer tracker up and it's been going all week. Early entries we already know -- Achane and Jaylon Jones so far, with Antonio Johnson likely. Medical retirees? We won't know that for a long time.

Who all is leaving the team this year, how many spots available?

A: I think I mentioned those numbers up top.

prediction on how many portal transfers/HS signings? (agdavbar)

A: Think I did this one too.

Q: Does A&M have a Culture problem, what does that even mean? If so, what are the issues?

A: Yes, it has a culture problem. It has a fanbase that gets too excited when things are good and turns far too fast at the first sign of adversity. That's a culture problem shared by virtually every college program in existence.

How do the Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama's of the world Athletic department stay on top each and ever year?

A: They spend money and control the narrative. After a while, it becomes self-perpetuating, if you don't screw it up.

Is it Jimbo's personality that causes the national hate for A&M or is it from our perceived cult like traditions?

A: I don't know and don't care. Bleep 'em.

In your opinion, is winning football games the only answer for the current state of our program? (Big Smoothie)

A: Uh, yeah.

Q: Did answering this week’s questions give you a migraine? (h273)

A: Not yet, but I'm not done, either. There have been some eyerolls and grinding of teeth, though.

Q: What do you think our chances are will Anthony Hill? (thepassag)

A: I'd say they're back up to about 50/50. They've improved pretty quickly.

Q: Likely hood that Peyton Bowen flips to the good guys. 0-100%? (majc353)

A: Percentages?

Percentage?

Kids, what's the rule on percentages?

(Chorus of "Mark doesn't do percentages because they are an arbitrary and needless waste of time.")

So, with that out of the way, I'm not feeling good on this one. I think their shot went out the window about a month ago. But hey, we thought that about Evan Stewart and Jacoby Mathews at points last year.

Q: In your wildest nightmarish imagination, did you ever believe "journalism" would sink to the level we experience every day on the internet? (Richard23)

A: Honestly, no. There have always been morons who think they have something of value to say when they don't, but they didn't have a platform before. Now, they do. And people take them seriously. It's an abomination. Things aren't helped when "real" journalists don't do their job the way they should.

Q: Marty Daniels - what do you know about him? (ringdunker93)

A: Marty Daniels? You mean the legend, Marty Daniels? Former NFL running back and six-time national championship coach at Blue Mountain State? The Marty Daniels who bears an uncanny resemblance to former Cornell RB and Hill Street Blues actor Ed Marinaro?

Not much.

Q: We all know Chris Marshall and others were suspended indefinitely by the team. It also sounds like the school suspended them too. There has been reference to steps the players needed to take/complete in order to return.

1) What sort of steps would they have been having to complete in order to be reinstated to both the team and the university?

A: I don't want to get into specifics because privacy laws are so bleeping screwy these days, but let's say he had to make good with the university, the coaching staff and his teammates through a series of steps.

2) Given that we are hearing that Marshall wanted to return and was trying to complete the required steps, what sorts of things did he not complete? Are we talking classwork, and/or other things?

A: See above.

Ok, guess that's it for this week!

Q: Wait, who is the OC going to be? (86Aggie)

A: It's gonna be... (Sopranos ending)