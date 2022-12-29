Also, here are some recent photos from the ranch:

Q: So is the guy who just got a raise to $2m/yr now out? (tsip despiser)

A: The guy here is Washington OC Ryan Grubb. And yeah, he's probably out unless A&M wants to top that significantly.

Q: Is there a correlation in the transfer portal between out of state recruits entering transfer portal to move back closer to home? And if so, will there be a shift back to more regional and local recruiting to keep transfers at a minimum? (Dadbod83)

A: It’s an interesting question. While there has certainly been a little of it, the reasons most guys have entered the portal are playing time, wanting to play in a different scheme and money. So to answer the second question, no. It’s a national game for the big teams and will remain so.

Q: what is the status of 2022 Maroon and White game MVP Avery Hughes?

A: He’s in the portal.

is he in the portal?

A: Yes.

With his four years at Corner Back experience, could he provide corner back depth in 2023? (Rareo)

A: No, because he was a safety...and he's in the portal.

Q: Do you think Buzz’s team will win enough conference games (12 or 13) to make the NCAA tournament? The only way it happens in my view is if Boots and/or possibly Coleman become “go to“ guys consistently each game on the offensive end like Q was last season. The Aggies need a dynamic point guard who can create his own shot off the dribble. (Mrklndrm)

A: No, not the way they're playing right now. But if they come together and get hot like they did last year, they've got a shot.

And as for the point guard, I think they've got one in Wade Taylor. But Boots and Coleman definitely need to play like they did against Northwestern State every night.

Q: Seems like a lot of the highly sought after transfers made quick decisions on their new team. Did they put out their own contacts? Or was everything arranged in advance ie tampering? Thoughts? (Recol)

A: There was definitely tampering. No doubt.

Q: What are the chances Jimbo is stalling with the OC hire so he does not have to relinquish control of the offense to someone else? (Ag20)

A: The paranoia over this is getting ridiculous. The odds of this happening are about zero, unless he wants to get fired for insubordination.

Q: When is the earliest or the latest you think that we will have the OC hire? (TQTQ0616)

A: Earliest? Tomorrow. Latest? February.

Q: Is there a chance of any of our kids in the transfer portal returning to A&M?

A: There’s an incredibly slim chance, but it’s much easier to just say no.

As a percentage, what are the odds that Anthony Lucas plays for A&M next year?

A: Once again, kids: "Mark doesn't do percentages. They are arbitrary and a waste of time.”

That out of the way, I’m expecting him to be around.

What is one on-field rule in college football you’d like to see changed?

A: The targeting rule.

What is one off-the-field rule in college football you’d like to see changed?

A: That they don't make refereeing a full-time job, or they refuse to discipline officials during the season.

We had the worst season of injuries any of us have ever seen in 2021, and then 2022 was much, much worse than that. What’s the cause? Strength & conditioning? (Phastman)

A: No, not for most of them. I don't know how you rack up ACLs and broken bones to the S&C program. That sounds like a copout for people looking to place their anger at somewhere or someone.





Q: How badly are we gonna bitch about the OC hire if it even happens? (Big_Chin)

A: Doesn't matter who it is or when, there will be bitching.





Q: what changes have or will be made in Jimbo's office from the recruiting front to ensure the fire drill they had to do this year is avoided next year? They got some great players and I can imagine it was a bit tougher to recruit top talent when so many 5* played and developed pretty well last year but missing Hill and Toviano hurt. (Rooster77)

A: None of them have been made yet, and won't be made until after the signing period is completed in February. Outside of that, get in on quality recruits early and stay on them.





Q: I’m curious about the Recruiting Office as it relates to our coaching staff. Let’s see if I can get this question right.

There has been some discussion about how the new members aren’t as active as those of last year.

what is the actual role of this ‘Office’? When/how does the actual coaching staff with expertise get involved?

A: They watch film, contact coaches and get information on recruits. Then, after establishing initial contact, they get the coaches involved. But they're the first, and longest, point of contact.

2) is it part of the AD staff or is it it part of the Football Department

A: Football.

3) How big is this ‘office’ manpower-wise?

A: Not really sure. Maybe a dozen.

4) Does it touch the Transfer Portal side of the shop and NIL or is this part still evolving?

A: I Would think that it does.

I guess I’m trying to understand how this ‘office’ interacts between the coaching staff and the recruit (HS/Portal). (dad_in_tx)





Q: Which puzzles the mind more?

Astros trying to get a backup catcher in free Agency

Aggies trying to get a backup linebacker in the Portal (Maroon Mudbug)

A: I'm trying to have patience with both, but I think the Astros are going to give the kids a shot to backup Maldy.





Q: 1. More important to our "immediate" future success, a high-powered offense or a game-wrecking defense?

A: A game-wrecking defense, but you need to have a capable offense to go with it or it’ll wear down.





2. How well do you believe we are currently sitting with the 2024 class?

A: They’ve already got three commits, so they're off to a decent start. We'll know more in February.





3. I hear we are after some bigger bodied receivers in the portal. More a want or need?

A: An absolute need.





4. Who plays nickel next year? For us and college football in general, has it become one of the most important positions on defense?

A: Right now, it looks like Jarred Kerr or Bryce Anderson.





5. How much more difficult is it for you to find material in the offseason without the singular events like the Jimbo/Nick spat last year? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Well, if Lane doesn't shut up, we may have that singular event. But it’s definitely tougher when the offseason comes around. You don't want things to get stale.





Q: Since we’re past signing day, is it likely that there will not be changes at DC and OL coach, barring NFL opportunities? (12thFan)

A: You’re not going to see a change at DC. As for the rest, no, your theory does not hold. A lot of changes aren't made until the entire process is done — as in February. You’ve also got guys who are still coaching.





Q: Why the lack of transfers in? Staff passing or not working hard enough? (Ag_2000)

A: If I knew that answer, I would have already said. But there’s still kids entering the portal and that number should jump over the next 10 days. For example, Memphis had its best receiver, another wideout, and its all-conference tight end enter the portal today.





Q: Mark, Please give us despondent football fans some hope for the future. (Chuck70)

A: Despondent? That may be taking things way too seriously. But if you want positives...

Let’s see: freshman All-American QB, three really good backs including the nation's best freshman, a stock of very good tight ends, a freshman All-American receiver, an offensive line that should fully return, a defensive line stacked with 5-stars, two shut down corners, a recruiting class that was in the top 5 in terms of ranking per player…all is lost.















