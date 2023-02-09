It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Saw something about the NCAA dropping requirements for minimum SAT or ACT scores for incoming freshmen- is this real? If it is real, what are your thoughts? (AggieinDC)

A: It's real and utterly ridiculous. It's just another example of the NCAA completely abrogating the responsibilities it's supposed to handle. And if that's how they roll, why have it at all?

Q: With the news that the SEC won't be growing early, what's the word on the recruiting front? How are the kids that may have been "misled" taking it? (RogueAggie)

A: It won't really affect the 2024 class, because they'll only be in the Big 12 a year. But the 2023s who just signed? Let's see what happens after the season with the portal.

Q: I think we enter baseball season with rare confidence that we can live up to the expectations set last year.

But despite our SEC play in basketball, there are still doubters outside of the program, and most of us waiting for a mid-season slump.

In football, "gun shy" would be the best way to describe our outlook for the upcoming season, despite the returning stars. Having said that...How long has it been since we have the opportunity to field really good teams in the Big 3 sports? (Richard23)

A: Really good question. I thought maybe the mid-2010s, but football usually flopped late in the year to kill that. In the late 90s, the football and baseball teams were good, but basketball wasn't. I honestly don't know. Could we be entering a relative golden age for A&M athletics, if football holds up its end of the deal?

Q: I apologize if I missed it, but what's the deal with Lagway? I know he's committed to Florida and we have a commitment from Maddox and are in on Noland, but are we totally out of it for Lagway? Did we (the new OC) back off him or did something happen to make us think we didn't have a chance? (Dallasstars29)

A: I think the commitment to Florida made A&M re-evaluate their options. They really do like Maddox and there's love for Noland, so I think they may have decided that, if Lagway is firm in his commitment, there's no reason to wait around. That's what Sumlin did and it bit him. Frequently.

Q: Are there any current roster players you think may be amenable to switching positions to linebacker? And any that may be good at it? (h273)

A: No and no. I think you'll see more of Demani Richardson down in the box this year, but that doesn't mean he's a linebacker.

Q: Are the days of getting two highly rated quarterbacks in a recruiting class over? (86Aggie)

A: No.

Q: I asked you last week if A&M would win a national championship and you said yes , do you think it could happen this coming football season and what needs to happen for that to come true? (mtholmes)

A: I really doubt it, but it's not impossible. For it to happen, the offensive line must improve greatly, the defense has to get a LOT better against the run, Conner Weigman has to play out of his mind and get help from his receivers AND all three running backs have to be very good.

Oh, and no injuries.

Q: Any rumblings of additional coaching changes happening soon? (lawhall)

A: nothing new.

Q: What is the difference between this team's ability to draw fouls and then make free throws and past teams? (bbatt)

A: The absolute commitment to getting in the low post and force defenders into tough situations. They're going to keep coming at you and won't back off.

Julius Marble is so strong that he causes problems for most big men; Henry Coleman is quicker than most. Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington are starting to attack in the post too lately. Add in guys like Dexter Dennis and Wade Taylor who aren't afraid to drive the lane and your guys are going to get hacked a lot. And that's their game; Buzz has said as much. They don't want to get into a jump-shooting contest.



