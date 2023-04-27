It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Why does the media buys Kiffin's crap so easily? (MexAggie) A: They find the fact that he likes to talk and make headlines endearing. People who don't follow the program or are not national tend to find him an irritating, condescending jerk. It kind of follows what I call the "fungus on the shower shoes rule" (NSFW -- language)



Q: Can anybody knock off UGA this year? (H273) A: After a quick review of the schedule, they play Tennessee in Knoxville Nov. 18. That's their toughest game by far. So...no. Q: Can you summarize where the basketball team stands from a transfer in/out standpoint by position and need? (Jeffmc) A: Transfers in: SG Jace Carter Commitments: PG Bryce Lindsey (signed), C Brandon White Transfers out: C Javonte Brown, PG Kiki Robinson, SG Eric Pratt Other departures: SF Dexter Dennis (draft), F Ethan Henderson Boots Radford is supposedly on the fence about his decision, but I expect him to stay. A&M has reached out to several new entries into the portal, so they're not done. Their needs are the same: A big with a strong presence in the lane, and good 3-point shooters. Q: I doubt anyone really knows the inner workings of getting kids into schools, but with all of the transfers, how difficult is it to get them in to school? A: Not difficult at all. It seems many are making decisions and walking off of campus. The extreme cases (like our guys that were not on the team this semester) have to have some grade issues, transfer hour issues, etc. Do we have a person or team responsible for pushing the paperwork through the system. (Richard23) A: Yes, but the player initiates the process. Once he does that, then the university contacts the NCAA and they're officially in the portal. Q: I think Jimbo and crew will get this team back to competing for the SEC West title, but if they don't Win big in the next two years, IMHO he's gone. Realistically at that point, what coaches are in your top 5 to replace ol' Jimbo? (Big Smoothie) A: I'm not going to give a response to this one because it's really a waste of time to consider it. We're talking two full seasons down the road in this hypothetical and we have no idea what's going to happen and who's going to move where. I haven't even looked at possible replacements because I don't think they're close to that point yet. Another 5-7 and you get there real quick. Q: Tyree Wilson is being projected as a Top Ten First Round pick as a pass rusher. How did we let him get away? Did we not see the talent? (GCJC) A: This is revisionist history at its absolute worst. Has everyone who is dragging A&M forgotten who was in front of Wilson when he was here? Let me help remind everyone: DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Jeremiah Martin was also supposed to be the next big thing. Wilson played in 2019, and quite a bit, but he wasn't going to beat out those other three for a starting job for a couple of years. So he left. They saw the talent. He didn't want to wait.





Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal helped push Tyree Wilson out the door.