Q: Offensive recruiting seemed to really pick up with the addition of Patrino. Correct or not?

A: Well, it's Petrino, and initial signs look good. But right now, they just have two quarterbacks, a tight end, a tackle and a wideout committed. If the dam breaks here in the next couple of weeks, then I'll agree.

Defensive recruiting seems to have pockets where we're making progress, but overall, what's your read?

A: Linebacker recruiting looks really good at the moment. I think they'll get a couple of good safeties and corners. Not sure what to make of the defensive line yet, but it could end up being really good as it has in recent years.

How do you see tu and OU doing their first year in the bigs?

A: I really don't know yet. I haven't looked at what they'll have.

Can we send someone out to L.A. to hobble Lincoln? Dude is starting to piss me off. (tsip despiser)

A: He's doing the same stuff he did at OU, which it's pretty clear I'm not fond of. He just has USC money and L.A. in his back pocket now.

Q: Is there a new recruiting coordinator in place yet?

A: No.

Reckon a new recruiting coordinator will make a big difference in this year’s class?

A: If they want to stick around for more than a few months, they will.

Will scheduling for 2025 include 9 SEC games or unknown at this point? (strobafett)

A: Unknown at this point. We've got the schedule format we do for 2024, and then it's all up in the air.

Q: Could you publish most current pipeline? Or show me where to find it. (agnok)

A: Yeah, let's take a look at that real fast.



