Q: Offensive recruiting seemed to really pick up with the addition of Patrino. Correct or not?
A: Well, it's Petrino, and initial signs look good. But right now, they just have two quarterbacks, a tight end, a tackle and a wideout committed. If the dam breaks here in the next couple of weeks, then I'll agree.
Defensive recruiting seems to have pockets where we're making progress, but overall, what's your read?
A: Linebacker recruiting looks really good at the moment. I think they'll get a couple of good safeties and corners. Not sure what to make of the defensive line yet, but it could end up being really good as it has in recent years.
How do you see tu and OU doing their first year in the bigs?
A: I really don't know yet. I haven't looked at what they'll have.
Can we send someone out to L.A. to hobble Lincoln? Dude is starting to piss me off. (tsip despiser)
A: He's doing the same stuff he did at OU, which it's pretty clear I'm not fond of. He just has USC money and L.A. in his back pocket now.
Q: Is there a new recruiting coordinator in place yet?
A: No.
Reckon a new recruiting coordinator will make a big difference in this year’s class?
A: If they want to stick around for more than a few months, they will.
Will scheduling for 2025 include 9 SEC games or unknown at this point? (strobafett)
A: Unknown at this point. We've got the schedule format we do for 2024, and then it's all up in the air.
Q: Could you publish most current pipeline? Or show me where to find it. (agnok)
A: Yeah, let's take a look at that real fast.
|Position
|Sr.
|Jr.
|Soph.
|Fr.
|Commit
|
QB
|
Max Johnson*
|
Conner Weigman
Jaylen Henderson*
|
Marcel Reed
|
Miles O'Neill
AJ Maddox
|
RB
|
David Bailey*
|
Amari Daniels
|
Le'Veon Moss
|
Rueben Owens
|
FB
|
Earnest Crownover*
|
Jerry Johnson III*
|
TE
|
Max Wright*
|
Donovan Green
Jake Johnson
Fernando Garza*
|
Theo Ohrstrom*
Jaden Platt
|
Eric Karner
|
WR
|
Ainias Smith*
Jalen Preston*
|
Moose Muhammad*
Jahdae Walker
|
Evan Stewart
Noah Thomas
|
Jordan Anthony*
Raymond Cottrell
Micah Tease
|
Debron Gatling
|
OT
|
Deuce Fatheree
|
Dametrious Crownover*
Trey Zuhn*
|
Chase Bisontis
Hunter Erb*
Colton Thomasson
Naquil Betrand
|
Ashton Funk
|
OG/C
|
Layden Robinson*
Finn Dirstine*
|
Aki Ogunbiyi*
Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
|
Bryce Foster*
Kam Dewberry
Remington Strickland*
|
Mark Nabou*
TJ Shanahan
|
DE
|
Fadil Diggs*
Shemar Turner
|
Shemar Stewart
LT Overton
Enai White
Malick Sylla
|
Rylan Kennedy
|
Dealyn Evans
|
DT
|
McKinnley Jackson
|
Isaiah Raikes*
|
Walter Nolen
Albert Regis*
|
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*
Jadon Scarlett
DJ Hicks
Samu Taumanupepe
|
LB
|
Chris Russell*
Edgerrin Cooper
Jurriente Davis
|
Martrell Harris Jr.
|
Taurean York
Daymion Sanford
Chantz Johnson
|
S/Nickel
|
Demani Richardson*
|
Jardin Gilbert
|
Jarred Kerr
Jacoby Mathews
Bryce Anderson
|
Dalton Brooks
|
Jordan Pride
|
CB
|
Tony Grimes
Josh DeBerry*
|
Tyreek Chappell
|
Sam McCall
|
Jayvon Thomas
Bravion Rogers
|
ST
|
Nik Constantinou*
|
Randy Bond*
|
Ethan Moczulski
Tyler White
Q: How did visit with Drelon Miller go? (robbiemtz12)
A: It went fine. He's so familiar with everything and everyone there he didn't do much but hang out, talk with the coaches and some players. It's to the point now where's all about maximizing his comfort level.
Q: From a high school athletes' perspective, do you have any insight to how they look at recruiting now that we have NIL? In the past, playing early, right fit, like the coaches, etc was usually the driving force. If I am a star athlete and come from a poor family, I'm thinking money is the most important factor now. Is the decisive factor in recruiting coming down to money? Obviously, I could see Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State be able to pay a little less than other schools and still get the player if the money is reasonably close to what everyone else is offering. (bbatt)
A: I would definitely think NIL plays a greater factor in the decision process now. But, like you said, if a top-caliber program offers a little less, that may still be enough. You can't say money is a decisive factor because each person is different. But no doubt, money can keep you in the game.
Q: What does the attrition to the Baseball team look like (Seniors, Draft, Current Transfers)? (jaydub2)
A: It's tough to say until the draft actually takes place, but I think they're operating from the position that the entire starting infield is gone. In fact, Jace LaViolette may be the only returning starter in 2024 at ANY position. Max Kaufer will be back, but his starting job at catcher isn't guaranteed.
Q: When does fall practice start? (h273)
A: A date hasn't been set yet. Probably around the first of August.
Q: Is it just me or are players committing sooner than years past. (NASAAg)
A: I think they are, because they can take officials in the summer and sign early. This year has really seen more of it than ever before.
Q: Both Miller and Smith seemed to love their trip to USC. Will the high wear off and get them back? How’d their visit to A&M go? (Thepassag)
A: Ok, to be clear here -- A&M didn't have them to lose them and then get them back. They're still uncommitted. Getting them both on campus quickly can help limit the post-L.A. buzz, and they did that. I think A&M remains in good shape for Miller, and I'm really not sure where things stand with Smith right now. Regardless, A&M would continue to recruit him even if he did commit to USC.
Q: 1. I know we didn't make top 6, but did we recruit DE Marquise Lightfoot out of Chicago?
A: A little bit, not very seriously.
2. In that same vein, are we trying to get more into that area, like with the kid today? Area recruiter(s)?
A: They'll go where the talent is. James Coley and Elijah Robinson were two guys who went up there this spring.
3. Do you like how we seem to be going after a lot of different skill sets and body types i.e. speed, size, and mobility at all the skill positions? (JustAvgIllini)
A: Bluntly, I haven't noticed any difference save for one -- Ernest Campbell. He's such a burner than they'll take the chance on the short and slight frame.
Q: Will Jernnigan get a 4th star? (Win77)
A: That's a question I can't answer. I'm not involved in that process. The latests re-evals just happened last week, so it won't be anytime soon.