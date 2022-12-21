The Aggies have a habit of finding outstanding punters, and they've done it again here. White could be the best punter in America by the time he gets done.

I'm not going to lie and say I'm an expert at punting, but when you average 47.7 yards a punt and routinely crank them over 50 with a hang time over 4 seconds, you're good. When you're able to make the ball check up on the 1 when you need it to, you're really good. When you can do all of those things, you get full rides to SEC schools.

White probably won't get much work this year, but if Constantinou has a mid-season slump like he did last year, he'd best not look over his shoulder because another left-footed kicker will be waiting.