Ags face explosive LSU offense
AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between Texas A&M and No. 2 LSU with a look at the Tigers offense against the Aggie defense.
LSU depth chart
QB: #9, Joe Burrow (Sr.; 6-4, 216; ProFootballFocus season score of 93.4)
#15, Myles Brennan (So.; 6-4, 207; 65.7)
RB: #22, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Jr.; 5-8, 209; 82.9)
#24, Chris Curry (RS-Fr.; 6, 215; 69.6) OR. #3, Tyrion Davis (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 226; 74) OR #4, John Emery Jr. (RS-Fr.; 6, 203; 76.7)
WR: #1, Ja’Marr Chase (So.; 6-1, 200; 90.7)
#17, Racey McMath (Jr.; 6-3, 221; 68.2)
#5, Devonta Lee. (Fr.; 6-1, 223; 60.5)
WR: #6, Terrace Marshall (So.; 6-4, 200; 69.4)
#10, Stephen Sullivan (Sr.; 6-5, 242; 59.6)
#19, Derrick Dillon (Sr.; 5-11, 186; 60.8)
#83, Jaray Jenkins (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 195; 63.3)
WR: #2, Justin Jefferson (Jr.; 6-3, 192; 83.9)
#33, Trey Palmer (Fr.; 6-1, 180; 45.2)
#13, Jontre Kirklin (Jr.; 6, 185; 62.3)
TE: #81, Thaddeus Moss (Jr.; 6-3, 249; 65.2)
#10, Stephen Sullivan (Sr.; 6-5, 242; 59.6)
#44, Tory Carter (Jr.; 6-1, 250; 65.8)
LT: #77, Saahdiq Charles (Jr.; 6-4, 295; 67.7)
#51, Dare Rosenthal (Fr.; 6-7, 314; 68.3)
LG: #73, Adrian Magee (Sr.; 6-4, 343; 72.8)
#70, Ed Ingram (So.; 6-4, 295; 56.4)
#57, Chasen Hines (So.; 6-3, 336; 54.9)
C: #79, Lloyd Cushenberry III (Jr.; 6-4, 315; 61.8)
#57, Chasen Hines (So.; 6-3, 336; 54.9)
RG: #68, Damien Lewis (Sr.; 6-3, 332; 73.8)
#71, Donavaughn Campbell (Jr.; 6-5, 360; 64.5)
#75, Anthony Bradford (Fr.; 6-7, 355; 44.4)
RT: #76, Austin Deculus (Jr.; 6-7, 322; 67.7)
#74, Badara Traore (Sr.; 6-7, 320; 59.4)
Texas A&M Depth Chart
DE: #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; ProFootballFocus season score of 68.7)
#91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; 66.9)
#15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 50.8)
DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 87.5)
#92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 70.1)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 82.5)
#99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 60.9)
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 66)
#40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 68.8)
BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 56.1)
#32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 60.2) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 55.8)
#12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 70.2)
ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7)
#24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)
NICKEL: #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 73.1)
#7, Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 69.7)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 62)
#21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 72.9)
S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 42.1) OR #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 63.4)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 66.9)
#25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 56.4)
CB: #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 69.5)
#29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 61.1)
Injuries
LSU: OL Saahdiq Charles (unkown) is probable.
Texas A&M: CB Elijah Blades (shoulder) is questionable. DE Max Wright (neck) is out.
LSU statistical leaders
Rushing: Edwards-Helaire, 164 carries for 1,146 yards (7 YPC), 15 TD
Burrow, 79 carries for 239 yards (3 YPC), 3 TD
Davis, 49 carries for 236 yards (4.8 YPC), 5 TD
Passing: Burrow, 291-369 (78.9%), 4,014 yards, 41 TD, 6 INT
Brennan, 19-33 (57.6%), 241 yards, 1 INT
Receiving: Chase, 63 catches for 1,260 yards (20 YPC), 15 TD
Jefferson, 75 catches for 1,035 yards (13.8 YPC), 12 TD
Moss, 36 catches for 423 yards (11.8 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 67
Hines and Richardson, 58
Tackles for loss: Madubuike and Hines, 9.5
Buddy Johnson, 9
Sacks: Madubuike, 4
Four players with 2
Interceptions: Jones, Roney Elam 2
Six players with 1
Forced fumbles: Six players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
Passes broken up: Oliver, 12
Clifford Chattman, 4
Renfro and Blades, 3
LSU by the numbers
Scoring offense: 48.5 PPG (2nd nationally, 1st SEC)
Rushing offense: 174.4 YPG (52nd, 6th)
Passing offense: 386.8 YPG (2nd, 1st)
Total offense: 561.2 YPG (2nd, 1st)
First downs: 301 (3rd, 1st)
3rd down conversions: 51.1% ( 8th, 2nd)
4th down conversions: 50% (75th, 6th)
Sacks allowed: 22 (70th, 8th)
Red zone offense: 96.5% (3rd, 2nd)
Turnovers lost: 12 (20th, 3rd)
Turnover margin: +3 (44th, 6th)
Time of possession: 29:04 (88th, 10th)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 20.2 PPG (25th. nationally, 7th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 129.2 YPG (30th, 4th)
Passing yards allowed: 192.3 YPG (21th, 4th)
Total defense: 321.5 YPG (21st, 6th)
3rd down conversion defense: 31.1% (16th, 3rd)
Red zone defense: 80.6% (42nd, 10th)
Tackles for loss: 74 (31st, 3rd)
Sacks: 21 (80th, 10th)
Turnovers forced: 14 (86th, 12th)
Turnover margin: -1 (72nd, 11th)
What LSU wants to do
This is not the LSU offense we have seen in past years. They go with three wides, a tight end and a back with Burrow in the shotgun almost all the time. And they pass first and a lot. They run a lot of really quick passes to keep the tempo up, but the new offense has a lot of opportunities for Burrow and the wideouts to read the defense and react. That has led to Chase, especially, cutting off quick routes in favor of ones that go down the field. And Burrrow, to his credit, reads those changes perfectly and makes the right throw. LSU’s offensive line has not been great, but Burrow finds ways to move and buy time, allowing for those deep patterns to develop.
Edwards-Helaire has come on strong the second half of the season and made the offense even more dangerous. He’s built like Trayveon Williams and runs in a similar fashion. He’s a slasher, but can be physical and is very tough to bring down. He’s a threat to go the distance any time. He has become the absolute focal point of the rushing game, to the point where Burrow isn’t running nearly as much as he had earlier in the year.
This is the most explosive offense A&M has seen, and it’s largely thanks to Burrow. They hit a lot of big plays and make few mistakes. The objective can’t be to stop them, but to slow them down.
How A&M may try to counter
Ironically, the game plan may be similar to what A&M had for Georgia, especially if it rains Saturday night. It’s going to be tough to stop LSU’s offense, but if A&M can control the line of scrimmage and limit the damage done by Edwards-Helaire, they may be in business. They need to get Burrow moving if they’re able to get LSU into 2nd and 3rd and long and make him uncomfortable. Again, A&M should control the middle of the field with Madubuike, Brown and Peevy, so that’s a start.
The Aggie secondary can’t bite on any quick moves by LSU’s receivers, especially Chase. He likes to take a quick in-cut, bob his head in and go. Then he’s in the open field and a nightmare. They have to play smart and tackle well. Keep things in front of them. When they blitz, bring it in ways LSU isn’t expecting. They did that well last weekend. The key is to limit LSU’s scoring, not stop it. The Aggies are going to move the ball and score points too, so the goal is to keep the damage to a minimum and avoid the need for an absolute shootout.