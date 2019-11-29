This is not the LSU offense we have seen in past years. They go with three wides, a tight end and a back with Burrow in the shotgun almost all the time. And they pass first and a lot. They run a lot of really quick passes to keep the tempo up, but the new offense has a lot of opportunities for Burrow and the wideouts to read the defense and react. That has led to Chase, especially, cutting off quick routes in favor of ones that go down the field. And Burrrow, to his credit, reads those changes perfectly and makes the right throw. LSU’s offensive line has not been great, but Burrow finds ways to move and buy time, allowing for those deep patterns to develop.

Edwards-Helaire has come on strong the second half of the season and made the offense even more dangerous. He’s built like Trayveon Williams and runs in a similar fashion. He’s a slasher, but can be physical and is very tough to bring down. He’s a threat to go the distance any time. He has become the absolute focal point of the rushing game, to the point where Burrow isn’t running nearly as much as he had earlier in the year.

This is the most explosive offense A&M has seen, and it’s largely thanks to Burrow. They hit a lot of big plays and make few mistakes. The objective can’t be to stop them, but to slow them down.