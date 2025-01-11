Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





In a game that saw an absurd 58 fouls called and four players foul out, the Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) could only make 28 of 48 free throw attempts, which was more than enough to sway the outcome of the game. Still, the Aggies made the Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC) sweat down the stretch as they whittled a 15-point lead down to three with under a minute to go in the game.

Buoyed by the hot shooting of point guard Mark Sears (27 points, four of 10 from three-point range) and guard Aden Holloway (15 points, three of six from three) and atrocious officiating, Alabama had a 15-point edge three different times in the second half, the latest being with just 7:26 to go in the game.

“They were down 18 against Oklahoma came back … midway through the second half,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “So we told our guys, and sure enough, we're up 15 and here they come.”

The combination of Pharrel Payne (23 points, nine rebounds) and Zhuric Phelps (24 points, 9 rebounds) quickly slashed the Alabama lead to eight.

The Tide moved back ahead by double-digits with 4:55 remaining, but an offensive rebound and put-back by Hayden Hefner (16 points) and a jumper by Phelps cut it back to eight. Hefner added another two free throws and Henry Coleman (12 points, 11 rebounds) followed his own miss for a basket to make it 83-78 with 3:45 left.

Payne, who dominated Alabama’s four big men, was the lone Aggie to shoot his free throws well, made a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 3:16 remaining. But a free throw make by forward Jarin Stephenson (six points, eight rebounds), and a three by Sears had the Crimson Tide up seven again with just 2:02 left. Phelps charged down and made another layup, then Stephenson missed a pair of free throws at the other end.

Phelps missed a three-pointer, but Hefner pulled down the rebound and was fouled on the put-back. He hit both free throws to make it a three point game again with 1:22 remaining. After Holloway missed a three with 50 seconds left, the Aggies had a chance to tie, but Hefner’s three attempt coming off an inbounds play was strong and rebounded by Alabama.

“That’s how it was drawn up,” said Hefner, who was the only Aggie to make more than one three-pointer. “We talked about it in the huddle. We ran it perfectly. I got the open look. It just didn't fall.”

Alabama controlled the boards all night, a strange situation for an Aggie basketball team that came in as the nation’s best offensive rebounding team. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded A&M 54-46, and won the offensive rebounding battle 24-23.

“So it's almost an anomaly, I think, that we shot more balls than they did, and shot more free throws, but when they shot and missed, they got every other one back,” coach Buzz Williams said. “They were annihilating us on the offensive glass.”

Even with the rebounding disparity, the Aggies would have won the game had they hit their average percentage of free throws. Williams noted that A&M had shot 75% or better from the line in their first 10 high major games before cratering to 58% tonight.

Oats put it succinctly: “We’re fortunate they couldn’t make free throws. If they could make free throws, it’s a different game.”

In scoring 88 points, the Aggies nearly beat the nation’s highest-scoring offense at their own game. But by making nearly as many free throws (27) and out-rebounding A&M, Alabama beat the Aggies at their game.

“We missed too many free throws,” Hefner said. “They took our recipe and just performed it better.”