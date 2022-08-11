Aki Ogunbiyi takes on key role as swing tackle

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2021 stats: Played in 8 games, starting 4 at left guard

Projected 2022 role: Backup tackle

A&M's success in 2022 may hinge as much on Ogunbiyi as it does any other player on the roster. That may sound strange to say for a guy who is likely going to be a backup, but he's one snap away from being on the field at either left or right tackle. With Trey Zuhn out with Covid, Ogunbiyi has been the starting left tackle at the beginning of camp. He'll likely be needed at some point during the season, and a strong performance from him will be critical.