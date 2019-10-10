AggieYell.com's preview of the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 21 Texas A&M (2:30 p.m. Sept. 12, CBS) begins with a look at the Crimson Tide offense against the Aggie defense.

Tua Tagovailoa's numbers so far in 2019 are absurd. (Associated Press)

QB: #13, Tua Tagolvailoa (Jr.; 6-1, 218; ProFootballFocus season score of 91.5) #10, Mac Jones (RS-So.; 6-2, 205; 66.3) RB: #22, Najee Harris (Jr.; 6-2, 230; 82.6) #24, Brian Robinson Jr. (Jr.; 6-1, 226; 73.2) #27, Jerome Ford (RS-Fr.; 5-11, 212; 70.3) WR (Z): #11, Henry Ruggs III (Jr.; 6, 190; 78.9) #8, John Metchie (Fr.; 6, 195; 52) WR (X): #6, DeVonta Smith (Jr.; 6-1, 175; 80.8) #14, Tyrell Shavers (RS-So.; 6-6, 205; #9, Xavier Williams (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195; WR (H): #4, Jerry Jeudy (Jr.; 6-1, 192; 83.9) #17, Jaylen Waddle (So.; 5-10, 182; 80.4) #18, Slade Bolden (RS-Fr.; 5-11, 191; 80.2) TE: #87, Miller Forristall (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 242; 55.6) #88, Major Tennison (RS-So.; 6-5, 248; 54.5) #40, Giles Amos (Sr.; 6-4, 245; 56.2)



LT: #70, Alex Leatherwood (Jr.; 6-6, 310; 74.8) #76, Scott Lashley (RS-Jr.; 6-7, 307; 65.7) LG: #73, Evan Neal (Fr.; 6-7, 360; 63.8) #55, Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 327; 69.3) #65, Deonte Brown (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 338; 62.3) C: #79, Chris Owens (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 315; 59.7) #69, Landon Dickerson (RS-Jr.; 6-6, 308; 69.6) RG: #69, Landon Dickerson (RS-Jr.; 6-6, 308; 69.6) #77, Matt Womack (RS-Sr.; 6-7, 325; 74.1) RT: #74, Jedrick Willis Jr. (Jr.; 6-5, 320; 88.5)



Justin Madubuike has been a force for the Aggies.

Texas A&M depth chart

DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 65.7) #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 68) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 62.7) DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 80.7) #92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 70.9) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 74.3) #99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 63.5) #55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3) DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 67.8) #93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 79.2)

BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 55.5) #32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 59.7) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 58.4) #12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 83) ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7) #24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)

NICKEL: #27, Roney Elam (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195; 79.0) #21, Charles Oliver (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 196; 63.7) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 68.8) #7 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 56.4) S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 41.2) #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 54.8) OR #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 60.1) S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 62.6) #4 Derrick Tucker (Jr.; 6-1, 202; 62.8) OR #11 Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.; 6, 211; 61) CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 67.6) #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 66.2) #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 63.7)



Injury update

Alabama: C Chris Owens is dealing with a knee injury; Alabama has moved Landon Dickerson to center and Deonte Brown to right guard. Matt Womack has not taken part in contact drills with an undisclosed injury. A&M: Healthy, but Roney Elam (legal) is not expected to play after it appeared he would be cleared during the bye week.



Alabama statistical leaders

Passing: Tagovailoa, 113-148 (76.4%), 1,718 yards, 23 TD, 0 INT Jones, 14-21, 165 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Harris, 54 carries for 337 yards (6.2 YPC), 1 TD Robinson, 46 carries for 198 yards (4.3 YPC), 2 TD Receiving: Smith, 31 catches for 537 yards, 8 TD Jeudy, 38 catches for 488 yards, 6 TD Ruggs, 17 catches for 361 yards, 4 TD



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 27 Carper, 24 Hines, Richardson 22 Tackles for loss: Madubuike, 6 Buddy Johnson, 5.5 Five players with 2 Sacks: Madubuike, 2 Five players with 1 Interceptions: Jones and Elam, 2 O’Neal and Madubuike, 1 Passes broken up: Oliver, 4 Three players with 2



Alabama by the numbers

Scoring offense: 51.8 PPG (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC) Rushing offense: 174 YPG (54th, 7th) Passing offense: 380.6 YPG (3rd, 2nd) Total offense: 554.6 YPG (3rd, 2nd) First downs: 130 (17th, 3rd) 3rd down conversions: 51.7% (9th, 2nd) 4th down conversions: 87.5% (9th, 2nd) Sacks allowed: 6 (17th, 2nd) Red zone offense: 90% (31st, 3rd) Turnovers lost: 3 (5th, 1st) Turnover margin: +8 (3rd, 1st) Time of possession: 30:46 (48th, 5th)



Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 17.8 PPG (20th nationally, 5th SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 108.4 YPG (29th, 7th) Passing yards allowed: 191.4 YPG (31st, 4th) Total defense: 299.8 YPG (23rd, 5th) 3rd down conversion defense: 29.2% (16th, 2nd) 4th down conversion defense: 50% (61st, 12th) Red zone defense: 75% (28th, 7th) Tackles for loss: 35 (38th, 4th) Sacks: 8 (96th, 12th) Turnovers forced: 7 (73rd, 12th) Turnover margin: -2 (90th, 13th)

What Alabama wants to do

This isn’t your father’s Alabama offense. Heck, it’s not even your older sibling’s or the offense of two years ago. This is high octane, throw first and second and run to keep opponents honest. And so, far against pretty subpar competition (Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Southern Miss), it’s been beyond efficient. It’s been deadly. Tua makes it all go and if the Heisman were given out today, I don’t see how he doesn’t win it in a runaway. It helps that he has four outstanding receivers to throw to in Smith, Jeudy, Waddle and Ruggs. All four are potential gamebreakers. The Tide can hit you deep, but most of their passes are short to intermediate. They get the ball out of Tua’s hands quickly, with a lot of short outs, drag routes or slants, and let the receivers do the bulk of the work. They hit bigtime on playaction against Ole Miss, with Tua pulling the ball back out of Harris’s chest and hitting Smith on a 12-yard slant that became a 74-yard touchdown. Missed tackles and players being out of position made it easy for Alabama. Tua certainly has the ability to go deep, again largely off of play action. If they aren’t throwing it short around the line of scrimmage, they tend to go after the middle of the field more than anything else. The running game is still effective, if not as devastating as it used to be. Harris and Robinson are big, physical backs and can carry guys with them for a few yards if they need to. The rushing game has become more of drive continuer on 2nd and 3rd and short, not the emphasis of the offense. That doesn’t mean they can’t run it if need be. This is probably the best offense A&M will see all year. The Aggies will have to get creative to slow it down.

How A&M may try to counter