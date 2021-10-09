Alabama's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Texas A&M: DT Shemar Turner and DE Tunmise Adeleye are out. S Keldrick Carper's status is uncertain. CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year.

They want to run the football early, get the ball into short and medium situations and then go bombs away. They're one of the most effective, explosive offenses because they do it so well.

It's not to say they don't have problems; they've given up a lot of tackles for loss and sacks. But when they get it going, they move the ball in big chunks.

Robinson is a steady back who runs very well behind that massive offensive line, especially between the tackles. He's not explosive, but he isn't easy to bring down, either. McClellan was the more explosive back, but he was hurt last week and his season is over.

Young is a very capable runner in his own right, but hasn't run much at all this year. Instead, he's been looking big down the field. Billingsley has been in and out of Nick Saban's dog house, but the physical freak is averaging nearly 18 yards a catch when he gets on the field. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State who came down the Tide and Aggies, has been a monster in the deep passing game. We've seen it the past couple of years; Alabama loves the out and up moves and just outrun you down the sidelines. Young can hit those passes just like Tua and Mac Jones did.

This doesn't even mention John Metchie, who leads the team in receptions and has been the clutch mover of the chains. He's the first look for Young on virtually every passing play, but hasn't broken the big one yet.