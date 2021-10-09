Alabama's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M continues with a breakdown of the Crimson Tide offense and the Aggie defense.
The scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 7 p.m. central time
TV: CBS
Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 80s dropping into the 70s
Alabama depth chart
QB: #9, Bryce Young; So.; 6, 194
#17, Paul Tyson; RS-So.; 6-5, 228
RB: #4, Brian Robinson Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Trey Sanders; RS-So.; 6, 214
TE: #81, Cameron Latu; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 250
#88 Major Tennison; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 252
WR (Z): #1, Jameson Williams; Jr.-TR; 6-2, 189
#11, Traeshon Holden; So.; 6-3, 208
WR (X): #8, John Metchie III; Jr.; 6,195
#84, Agiye Hall; Fr.; 6-3, 195
WR (H): #18, Slade Bolden; RS-Jr.; 5-11, 194 OR
#10, JoJo Earle; Fr.; 5-10, 170
LT: #73, Evan Neal; Jr.; 6-7, 350 Jr.
#78, Amari Kight; RS-So.; 6-7, 318
LG: #70, Javion Cohen; So.; 6-4, 305
#75 Tommy Brown; RS-Jr.; 6-7, 320
C: #71, Darrian Dalcourt; Jr.; 6-3, 300 OR
#79, Chris Owens; Gr.; 6-3, 305
RG: #55, Emil Ekiyor; RS-Jr.; 6-3,324
#77, Jaeden Roberts; Fr.; 6-5, 328
RT: #79, Chris Owens; Gr.; 6-3, 305 OR
#60, Kendall Randolph; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 298
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Injury update
Alabama: RB Jace McClellan is out for the year. RB Camar Wheaton's status is unknown.
Texas A&M: DT Shemar Turner and DE Tunmise Adeleye are out. S Keldrick Carper's status is uncertain. CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year.
Alabama statistical leaders
Passing: Young, 108-148 (73%), 1,365 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT
Rushing: Robinson, 73 carries, 379 yards (5.2 YPC), 6 TD
Williams, 24 carries, 154 yards (6.4 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving: Williams, 17 catches, 384 yards (21.4 YPC), 3 TD
Metchie, 27 catches, 275 yards (10.2 YPC), 2 TD
Jahleel Billingsley (TE; Jr.; 6-4, 230), 10 catches, 178 yards (17.8 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Antonio Johnson, 41
Hansford, 36
Leal and Richardson, 22
Tackles for loss: Leal, 6.5
Hansford, 5
Clemons and Peevy, 4.5
Sacks: Leal, 4.5
Clemons, 2.5
Hansford, 2
Interceptions: O'Neal, 2
Peevy and Cooper, 1
Forced fumbles: Clemons, 1
|Column 1
|Alabama
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/defense
|
462.6 YPG
|
319.8 YPG
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
45.6 PPG
|
12.6 PPG
|
Rushing yards/rushing yards allowed
|
163.4 YPG
|
142.6 YPG
|
Passing yards/passing yards allowed
|
299.2 YPG
|
177.2 YPG
|
Third down conversions/defense
|
52.3%
|
31.9%
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
92.6%
|
61.5%
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
12
|
15
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
30
|
37
|
Turnovers/Turnovers forced
|
3
|
5
What Alabama wants to do
They want to run the football early, get the ball into short and medium situations and then go bombs away. They're one of the most effective, explosive offenses because they do it so well.
It's not to say they don't have problems; they've given up a lot of tackles for loss and sacks. But when they get it going, they move the ball in big chunks.
Robinson is a steady back who runs very well behind that massive offensive line, especially between the tackles. He's not explosive, but he isn't easy to bring down, either. McClellan was the more explosive back, but he was hurt last week and his season is over.
Young is a very capable runner in his own right, but hasn't run much at all this year. Instead, he's been looking big down the field. Billingsley has been in and out of Nick Saban's dog house, but the physical freak is averaging nearly 18 yards a catch when he gets on the field. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State who came down the Tide and Aggies, has been a monster in the deep passing game. We've seen it the past couple of years; Alabama loves the out and up moves and just outrun you down the sidelines. Young can hit those passes just like Tua and Mac Jones did.
This doesn't even mention John Metchie, who leads the team in receptions and has been the clutch mover of the chains. He's the first look for Young on virtually every passing play, but hasn't broken the big one yet.
What A&M needs to do
Do the fundamental things right. The Aggies have allowed too many big plays because they've gotten out of position or have missed tackles. The defense, especially the defensive line, has to step up and control this game today.
The line did well last season and stuffed the running game, but Jones exploited the secondary. There's no question they'll look to do the same today with a true freshman and true sophomore starting and the backups also freshmen. So that means A&M has to apply pressure from somewhere.
Odds are that will mean the linebackers. Aaron Hansford and Andre White have been blitzers recently, but the speed man is Edgerrin Cooper and they may have to get him involved. The Aggies are going to have to show multiple looks and then play their assignments behind them.
The temptation may be there to play soft and protect the corners, but that's probably not going to work. They're going to need to be aggressive and get after Young and make him uncomfortable. One of the best players at that is Antonio Johnson, so look for him near the line of scrimmage a lot tonight.
The Aggies have plenty of talent on defense. We know this. But they're decimated in the secondary and the front seven has to do more than play decently. They've got to play very, very well to keep A&M in this.