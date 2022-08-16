Albert Regis part of stacked DT group
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive tackle Albert Regis.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 320 pounds
2021 stats: Redshirted
Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive tackle
If you look at the Aggie defensive line, it's one 4- or 5-star after another -- except for Albert Regis. He's the lone 3-star of the group.
His performance this spring, however, was a whole lot better than 3 stars. Injuries allowed Regis to get extra snaps and he made the most of them, performing very well. It's enough to have him in the fight for playing time this fall, even as the group gets healthy and stronger.