Albert Regis part of stacked DT group

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 320 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive tackle

If you look at the Aggie defensive line, it's one 4- or 5-star after another -- except for Albert Regis. He's the lone 3-star of the group.

His performance this spring, however, was a whole lot better than 3 stars. Injuries allowed Regis to get extra snaps and he made the most of them, performing very well. It's enough to have him in the fight for playing time this fall, even as the group gets healthy and stronger.