Spring camp preview: RB

AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team as spring practice begins continues with a look at the running backs.

Rueben Owens should get plenty of work this spring.

Advertisement

Returning players

Senior Le'Veon Moss: 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC), 10 TD; second-team All-SEC (out for spring due to injury) Senior Amari Daniels: 139 carries, 661 yards (4.8 YPC), 8 TD (out for spring due to injury) Redshirt sophomore Rueben Owens: 16 carries, 66 yards (4.1 YPC) Graduate EJ Smith: 54 carries, 207 yards (3.8 YPC)

Incoming freshmen

Spring goals

* Make sure Owens is fully healthy and stays that way in preparation for an increased role in the offense * Firmly establish Smith's role in the offense * Start the process of getting Morrow and Riden familiar with the offense and major college football in anticipation of being needed this season -- especially early

The spotlight's on...

Owens. With Moss and Daniels both out for at least the spring and possibly longer (though Daniels should be back for the summer), it's time for the number one back in the 2023 class to take a big step forward. The team may need him to be RB1 at the start of the season, so he needs to approach spring in that fashion. He looked more aggressive and physical in his limited snaps late last season, so Aggie fans should be excited to see if that progression continues.

Analysis

At some point this season, A&M should have one of the best stables of running backs in the entire nation. When that happen really depends on the recovery of Moss, who may not be ready to go when the season starts. That means Owens and Daniels will likely be the guys getting most of the carries, but Smith, Riden and Morrow should all get a shot. The coaching staff would probably like to keep the freshmen off the field and redshirt them, but they could be needed early in the season. If they come in and perform at a high level, this group could be very interesting to watch.

Projected 2025 depth chart