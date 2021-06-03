AMPLIFY: A&M launches NLI program for student-athletes





According to a statement released by the university June 3, AMPLIFY is "an innovative and comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness program designed to equip Aggie student-athletes with tools and training to maximize their brand and platform."

"As we enter a new era in college sports, Texas A&M has the grand ability to be a leader in the name, image, and likeness space so that we can support our student-athletes at the highest level,” Athletic Director Ross Bjork said. “Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed and can capitalize to their full potential. Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals.”

A&M said AMPLIFY will provide student-athletes with "best-in-class" education and resources related to personal branding, finance, networking and media training. This will include a program on building a digital brand, a potentially huge opportunity to prominent collegiate athletes.

In addition to its collaboration with prominent outside resources, A&M has established 12th Man Creative, its own branding, digital and social media group.

"Texas A&M Athletics has doubled-down on its commitment to competing on the vast digital playing field," the university said. "Aggie student-athletes now have more access to world-class photography, social media professionals, and state-of-the-art social monitoring tools than possibly any other NCAA program in the country. When any eventual NIL legislation passes, the AMPLIFY foundation already has been laid to serve Aggies and aid them in building their brands."