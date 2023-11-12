With the stunning news that Jimbo Fisher is likely to be dismissed Sunday, here's some discussion on key issues surrounding the firing and what could be next for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M needs to move swiftly to find a replacement for Jimbo Fisher.

Why now?

You have to admit the timing of this move is surprising, considering the Aggies just won one of the most convincing conference wins of FIsher's tenure. But the decision was made Thursday, not last night.

Yeah, but...why now?

What is this, Zoolander and "but why male models?" But, to the point, they made this move now out of -- I believe -- emotion and strategy. Emotionally, the idea of losing to Lane Kiffin (again) and being stagnant as Texas prepares to enter the SEC was unacceptable. But strategically, A&M is now at the head of the line to go after a coach and, hopefully, get him in in time to save the recruiting class, keep key players and maybe add to both the roster and recruiting class.

Do they have a target?

Do you mean a singular one? No, I don't think so. Do they have a short list? It's hard to believe that they would make this move without one, and they must have some idea of how much it will cost.

So how much will it cost?

I'm waiting for "why male models?" now. Jimbo will be owed more than $76 million over time. The assistants aren't cheap, and that could be another $10 million or so. I would guess that, if they go big (as they almost certainly will), a new coach and staff would cost $60 million or more. So that puts you in the $150 million range.

Would a new coach want to retain any assistants?

If there isn't a coach in America that wouldn't fight tooth and nail to keep Elijah Robinson, then I wouldn't want him here. The resume is sparkling and he gets it done on the field and off. As for the rest of the coaching staff, I don't see anyone who jumps out as a "must have".

Will A&M see a mass exodus of players and commits?

It's possible, but that takes us back to "why now?". The more time you have to convince a player to stay, the better.

What kind of coach are they looking for?

From what I can tell, they're looking for a younger coach with an established track record who has skins on the wall in recruiting. This would likely be a head coach, though I think they will also consider some elite assistants. The $150 million price tag would mean a bigtime established coach, though. Big point here: I think they want someone aggressive. Kevin Sumlin was reserved and distant; Jimbo was stuck in his ways and conservative in many respects. They don't want either of those.

But...why male models?