Johnson, an All-SEC selection each of the past two years, has been a popular presence in mock first rounds for the better part of a year. In the eyes of many observers, Johnson is the top safety prospect in the draft, as his ability to cover receivers one-on-one sets him apart. He's also willing to come up in run support, as A&M opponents can attest to.

In spite of missing three games, Johnson still racked up 71 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack and 3 forced fumbles in 2022. That was enough to ensure a repeat selection to the coaches and AP All-SEC teams. In 2021, he tallied 79 tackles, 8.5 TFL, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defender ends his Aggie career with 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 8 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles and the single interception.

After Johnson's injury against Alabama, the Aggies got a look at their future at the position as freshmen Bryce Anderson and Jarred Kerr split time at nickel. Those two players will likely compete for the starting job again this year.