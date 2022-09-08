Go up-tempo, spread A&M out and hit them for big plays. They run a lot of run-pass option and it worked well against North Carolina -- in no small part because UNC's defenders got themselves out of position and created big gaps for App State to take advantage of.

Brice is in his sixth collegiate season, so he is what he is at this point. That was pretty solid against UNC, throwing six touchdowns. Brice spread the ball out in the matchup with the Tarheels, but his favorite target is Davis, another veteran player. They hooked up on a number of big gainers last weekend, largely over the deep middle of the field, but Brice really loves the go route down the sideline.

The Mountaineers hope that the play action off the RPO look will get opponents to vacate that area in the middle of the field, giving them open space on the deep in. When that works, they can put together some huge plays (touchdowns, last weekend). If it doesn't, it can lead to interceptions, as Brice threw right into the teeth of the defense when the linebackers dropped last Saturday. A bite on the outside fly could be all the receivers need to get separation.

Appalachian State split their carries and snaps between their backs almost evenly last weekend, but it was Noel who had the big plays. He ran for a 63-yard touchdown early in the game, ripping the UNC defense that was spread out and lost gap containment. This is an experienced offensive line, so they know how to block the RPO extremely well.

The Mountaineers want chunk plays and they want to go fast. They're a veteran team and will likely keep mistakes to a minimum.