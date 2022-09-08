Appalachian State's offense vs. A&M's defense
Setting the stage
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 10
TV: ESPN
Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 94
Appalachian State depth chart (spread base)
QB: #7, Chase Brice; Super senior; 6-3, 235 (ProFootballFocus score of 75.8)
#11, Brady McBride; RS-Sr.; 6, 200 (DNP)
RB: #6, Camerun Peoples; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-2, 225 (73.8) OR #5, Nate Noel; RS-So.; 5-10, 185 (71.1)
TE: #88, Henry Pearson; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 245 (58.6)
#81, Miller Gibbs; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-4, 235 (64.4)
WR: #9, Christian Wells; 4th-year RS-So.; 5-11, 180 (57.2)
#2, Kaedin Robinson; 4th-year RS-So.; 6-2, 210 (67.1)
SLOT: #17, Dashaun Davis; 4th-year RS-So.; 5-9, 165 (65.5)
#20, Tyler Page; Super Senior; 5-11, 200 (57.6)
WR: #13, Christian Horn; RS-So.; 6-2, 185 (63)
#22, Dalton Stroman; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 200 (73.8)
LT: #74, Anderson Hardy; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-6, 290 (58.2)
#63, Jayden Ramsey; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 280 (DNP)
LG: #75, Damion Daley; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-4, 300 (46.9) OR #62, Bucky Williams; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-3, 295 (72.7)
C: #52 Troy Everett; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 285 (65.3)
#66, Luke Smith; 4th-year RS-So.; 6-1, 290 (DNP)
RG: #54, Isaiah Helms; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 285 (71.5)
#78, Craig McFarland; 4th-year RS-So.; 6-6, 295 (DNP)
RT: #70, Cooper Hodges; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-4, 305 (72.2)
#72, Markell Samuel; 3rd-year RS-Fr.; 6-4, 265 (DNP)
Texas A&M projected depth chart (4-2-5 base)
DE: #30, Tunmise Adeleye; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 290 (PFF Score of 71.1)
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (64.9) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6)
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 (DNP) OR #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (59.3)
#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (51.1)
DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (56.1)
#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (83.1)
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (86.4)
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (68.1) OR #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (79.3)
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (67.5)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (66.1)
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (55.5) OR #32, Andre White Jr.; Sr.; 6-3, 235 (53.7)
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (63.6)
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (DNP)
CB: #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (61)
#3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180 (53.8)
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (71.1)
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (66.8)
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (53.8)
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (DNP) OR #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (66.2)
#2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175 (64.4)
Injury update
Appalachian State: No reported injuries
Texas A&M: CB Myles Jones (ankle) and DT Gabe Dindy (offseason surgery) are out. LB Andre White (knee) is "day-to-day".
Appalachian State statistical leaders
Rushing: Noel, 14 carries, 116 yards, 2 TD
Peoples, 13 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD
Passing: Brice, 25-36, 361 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Davis, 6 catches, 72 yards, 1 TD
Pearson, 4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD
Horn, 3 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: 4 players with 5
Tackles for loss: 6 players with 1
Sacks: Johnson and Overton, 1
Raikes and Stewart, .5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 1
Forced fumbles: White, 1
Fumble recoveries: Mathews, 1
|Category
|Appalachian State
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
649 YPG (2nd nationally, 1st Sun Belt)
|
198 YPG (16th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
61 PPG (5th, 1st)
|
0 PPG (1st nationally)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
288 YPG (13th, 3rd)
|
107 YPG (47th, 6th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
361 YPG (13th, 2nd)
|
91 YPG (13th, 2nd)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
53.8% (29th, 3rd)
|
8.3% (2nd, 1st)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
100% (1st nationally)
|
0% (1st nationally)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
1 (32nd, 5th)
|
3 (24th, 3rd)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
2 (6th, 1st)
|
6 (48th, 4th)
|
Time of possession
|
27:18 (94th, 12th)
|
32:23 (40th, 3rd)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
1 (27th, 5th)
|
2 (32nd, 4th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (50th, 10th)
|
Even (50th, 6th)
What Appalachian State wants to do
Go up-tempo, spread A&M out and hit them for big plays. They run a lot of run-pass option and it worked well against North Carolina -- in no small part because UNC's defenders got themselves out of position and created big gaps for App State to take advantage of.
Brice is in his sixth collegiate season, so he is what he is at this point. That was pretty solid against UNC, throwing six touchdowns. Brice spread the ball out in the matchup with the Tarheels, but his favorite target is Davis, another veteran player. They hooked up on a number of big gainers last weekend, largely over the deep middle of the field, but Brice really loves the go route down the sideline.
The Mountaineers hope that the play action off the RPO look will get opponents to vacate that area in the middle of the field, giving them open space on the deep in. When that works, they can put together some huge plays (touchdowns, last weekend). If it doesn't, it can lead to interceptions, as Brice threw right into the teeth of the defense when the linebackers dropped last Saturday. A bite on the outside fly could be all the receivers need to get separation.
Appalachian State split their carries and snaps between their backs almost evenly last weekend, but it was Noel who had the big plays. He ran for a 63-yard touchdown early in the game, ripping the UNC defense that was spread out and lost gap containment. This is an experienced offensive line, so they know how to block the RPO extremely well.
The Mountaineers want chunk plays and they want to go fast. They're a veteran team and will likely keep mistakes to a minimum.
How the Aggies could try to counter
This could be a game as much about mental discipline as it is physical effort. The Aggies need to be able to contain Appalachian State's RPO game and get home when they pressure the quarterback.
A&M was constantly in Sam Houston's backfield last weekend, but only ended up with 3 sacks. They could have had many more, and the majority of SHSU's offense came on broken plays where Jordan Yates was running for his life. If Brice is able to keep plays alive because A&M's pursuit missed him, he can make big plays.
The other goal has to be to stay home, play your gaps and don't get out of position. The Mountaineers will try to get defenders to run themselves out of position, giving openings for the running game or slants over the middle. That RPO look, with the playaction, has to be something A&M is expecting. They cannot bite on it. If they don't, and they stay home, then Appalachian State is in trouble.
The Mountaineers tore UNC's defense apart last weekend, scoring 40 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Aggies are not UNC. They're on another level defensively, with far more talent and depth. This will be a game where the front four will have to be smart and effective, while Demani Richardson, Jardin Gilbert and Antonio Johnson cover the back end. If the Aggies play disciplined football, the Mountaineers will find moving the ball to be difficult.