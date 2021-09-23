Arkansas offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) and No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) with a look at the Razorbacks offense against the Aggie defense.

The scene

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 TV: CBS Weather: The game will be indoors.

Trelon Smith has been banged up, but playing well for Arkansas.

Arkansas depth chart (spread base)

QB: #1, KJ Jefferson; RS-So.; 6-3, 245 #4, Malik Hornsby; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 180 RB: #22, Trelon Smith; RS-Sr; 5-9, 185 #5, Raheim Sanders; Fr.; 6-2, 225 TE: #87, Blake Kern; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 265 #82, Hudson Henry; RS-So.; 6-5, 255 WR: #10, De’Vion Warren; Sr.; 5-10, 195 #2, Ketron Jackson; Fr.; 6-2, 205 WR: #16, Treylon Burks; Jr.; 6-3, 225 #11, Jaquayln Crawford; RS-Jr.; 5-10, 175 WR: #19, Tyson Morris; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 202 #84, Warren Thompson; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 201

LT: #76, Myron Cunningham; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 325 #74, Jalen St. John; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 330 LG: #62, Brady Latham; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 #70, Luke Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 310 C: #51, Ricky Stromberg; So; 6-4, 311 #57, Shane Clenin; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 325 RG: #66, Ty Clary; Sr.; 6-4, 315 #55, Beaux Limmer; RS-So.; 6-5, 300 RT: #78, Dalton Wagner; RS-Sr.; 6-9, 330 #53, Ty’Kieast Crawford; So.; 6-5, 350

DeMarvin Leal is off to a great start for the Aggies.

Texas A&M Depth Chart (4-2-5 base)

DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290 #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240 #18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220 #37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220 DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325 #6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR #93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325 DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310 #34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330 #5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285 DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270 #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260



WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR #24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240 MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR #23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR #22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250

CB: #0, Myles Jones; Gr.; 6-4, 185 #16 Brian George; Sr; 6-2, 190 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200 CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205; #7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 OR #31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180 S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215 S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215 #14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200, #20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185 Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200 #4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200

Injury update

Arkansas: C Ricky Stromberg (knee) and RT Dalton Wagner (back) are doubtful. TE Hudson Henry (ankle) is questionable. RB Trelon Smith (turf toe) is probable. Texas A&M: Safety Keldrick Carper is probable. DE Tunmise Adeleye and Nickel Erick Young are out.

Arkansas statistical leaders

Passing: Jefferson, 39-63 (61.9%), 632 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT Rushing: Smith, 42 carries, 216 yards (5.1 YPC), 3 TD Jefferson, 24 carries, 180 yards (7.5 YPC), 2 TD Receiving: Burks, 13 catches, 206 yards (15.8 YPC), 1 TD Morris, 6 catches, 148 yards (24.7 YPC), 2 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Antonio Johnson, 18 Hansford, 15 Leal, 13 Tackles for loss: Leal, 3.5 Hansford and Peevy, 3 Sacks: Leal, 2.5 Turner, 1.5 Five players with 1 Interceptions: O’Neal, 2 Cooper and Peevy, 1

Arkansas by the numbers

Total offense: 492.3 YPG (22nd nationally, 5th SEC) Scoring offense: 41 PPG (22nd, 4th) Rushing offense: 282.3 YPG (8th, 4th) Passing offense: 210 YPG (85th, 10th) Third down conversion percentage: 39.5% (74th, 10th) Red zone offense: 93.8% (21st, 3rd) Sacks allowed: 2 (7th, 2nd) Tackles for loss allowed: 16 (58th, 9th) Time of possession: 30:12 (62nd, 8th) Turnovers: 2 (12th, 3rd) Turnover +/-: +2 (35th, 5th)

Texas A&M by the numbers

Total defense: 239.3 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC) Scoring defense: 5.7 PPG (1st nationally) Rushing defense: 162 YPG (86th, 12th) Passing defense: 77.3 YPG (1st) Team sacks: 10 (22nd, 5th) Team tackles for loss: 25 (12th, 4th) Third down conversion defense: 34.7% (53rd, 10th) Red zone defense: 50% (4th, 1st) Turnovers forced: 4 (66th, 8th) Turnover +/-: -2 (98th, 10th)

What Arkansas wants to do

The Hogs will RPO you to death. They like to go up-tempo, but they're looking to run the ball as much as possible. The offense goes through Smith, who has had an excellent season so far in spite of dealing with nagging injuries. Even though he's only 5-foot-8, they like to run between the tackles and get going downhill as quickly as possible. But Smith isn't the only threat to run; Jefferson can keep and bull his way through defenders with his size. You've got to be very careful to see who ends up with the football. Jefferson doesn't mess around, either; they'll run quarterback dive plays and let him hammer his way through. The passing game is largely very quick and short. There are a lot of bubble screens and quick slants coming off of handoff fakes. In spite of having the outstanding Burks and other very good receivers, the goal is to get the ball out of Jefferson's hands quickly with high-percentage passes. Their big plays in the passing game have come when Jefferson has gotten the ball out to his receivers in space, and then they've done the lion's share of the work. That's not to say that they can't go deep, because Jefferson certainly has the arm to do it, but with Jefferson still developing, they have tended towards quicker passes that allow them to keep their tempo going.

How A&M may counter