Arkansas offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) and No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) with a look at the Razorbacks offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25
TV: CBS
Weather: The game will be indoors.
Arkansas depth chart (spread base)
QB: #1, KJ Jefferson; RS-So.; 6-3, 245
#4, Malik Hornsby; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 180
RB: #22, Trelon Smith; RS-Sr; 5-9, 185
#5, Raheim Sanders; Fr.; 6-2, 225
TE: #87, Blake Kern; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 265
#82, Hudson Henry; RS-So.; 6-5, 255
WR: #10, De’Vion Warren; Sr.; 5-10, 195
#2, Ketron Jackson; Fr.; 6-2, 205
WR: #16, Treylon Burks; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#11, Jaquayln Crawford; RS-Jr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #19, Tyson Morris; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 202
#84, Warren Thompson; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 201
LT: #76, Myron Cunningham; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 325
#74, Jalen St. John; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 330
LG: #62, Brady Latham; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
#70, Luke Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 310
C: #51, Ricky Stromberg; So; 6-4, 311
#57, Shane Clenin; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 325
RG: #66, Ty Clary; Sr.; 6-4, 315
#55, Beaux Limmer; RS-So.; 6-5, 300
RT: #78, Dalton Wagner; RS-Sr.; 6-9, 330
#53, Ty’Kieast Crawford; So.; 6-5, 350
Texas A&M Depth Chart (4-2-5 base)
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB: #0, Myles Jones; Gr.; 6-4, 185
#16 Brian George; Sr; 6-2, 190
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 OR
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Injury update
Arkansas: C Ricky Stromberg (knee) and RT Dalton Wagner (back) are doubtful. TE Hudson Henry (ankle) is questionable. RB Trelon Smith (turf toe) is probable.
Texas A&M: Safety Keldrick Carper is probable. DE Tunmise Adeleye and Nickel Erick Young are out.
Arkansas statistical leaders
Passing: Jefferson, 39-63 (61.9%), 632 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Rushing: Smith, 42 carries, 216 yards (5.1 YPC), 3 TD
Jefferson, 24 carries, 180 yards (7.5 YPC), 2 TD
Receiving: Burks, 13 catches, 206 yards (15.8 YPC), 1 TD
Morris, 6 catches, 148 yards (24.7 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Antonio Johnson, 18
Hansford, 15
Leal, 13
Tackles for loss: Leal, 3.5
Hansford and Peevy, 3
Sacks: Leal, 2.5
Turner, 1.5
Five players with 1
Interceptions: O’Neal, 2
Cooper and Peevy, 1
Arkansas by the numbers
Total offense: 492.3 YPG (22nd nationally, 5th SEC)
Scoring offense: 41 PPG (22nd, 4th)
Rushing offense: 282.3 YPG (8th, 4th)
Passing offense: 210 YPG (85th, 10th)
Third down conversion percentage: 39.5% (74th, 10th)
Red zone offense: 93.8% (21st, 3rd)
Sacks allowed: 2 (7th, 2nd)
Tackles for loss allowed: 16 (58th, 9th)
Time of possession: 30:12 (62nd, 8th)
Turnovers: 2 (12th, 3rd)
Turnover +/-: +2 (35th, 5th)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Total defense: 239.3 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Scoring defense: 5.7 PPG (1st nationally)
Rushing defense: 162 YPG (86th, 12th)
Passing defense: 77.3 YPG (1st)
Team sacks: 10 (22nd, 5th)
Team tackles for loss: 25 (12th, 4th)
Third down conversion defense: 34.7% (53rd, 10th)
Red zone defense: 50% (4th, 1st)
Turnovers forced: 4 (66th, 8th)
Turnover +/-: -2 (98th, 10th)
What Arkansas wants to do
The Hogs will RPO you to death. They like to go up-tempo, but they're looking to run the ball as much as possible.
The offense goes through Smith, who has had an excellent season so far in spite of dealing with nagging injuries. Even though he's only 5-foot-8, they like to run between the tackles and get going downhill as quickly as possible. But Smith isn't the only threat to run; Jefferson can keep and bull his way through defenders with his size. You've got to be very careful to see who ends up with the football. Jefferson doesn't mess around, either; they'll run quarterback dive plays and let him hammer his way through.
The passing game is largely very quick and short. There are a lot of bubble screens and quick slants coming off of handoff fakes. In spite of having the outstanding Burks and other very good receivers, the goal is to get the ball out of Jefferson's hands quickly with high-percentage passes. Their big plays in the passing game have come when Jefferson has gotten the ball out to his receivers in space, and then they've done the lion's share of the work. That's not to say that they can't go deep, because Jefferson certainly has the arm to do it, but with Jefferson still developing, they have tended towards quicker passes that allow them to keep their tempo going.
How A&M may counter
The gameplan is probably going to be pretty basic: stop the running game as much as possible and force Jefferson to throw. After a pretty tough start to the season against the run, A&M has given up just 195 yards on the ground in the past seven quarters of play. They've also given up no points. Even if Arkansas is down to starters up front, though, the Aggies need to ratchet up their run defense even further this weekend.
This is going to require a lot of basic assignment football. The defensive front is probably going to get their fair share of push, because they've gotten it against everyone. But they can't get out of their lanes and need to keep Smith, Jefferson and the other backs contained in the pocket. The linebackers need to be aggressive, but also smart. The biggest problem A&M has had against the run is the linebackers getting themselves out of position repeatedly. They cut down on that last weekend, but it has to continue to be a point of emphasis.
The safeties will likely be up a lot, not only to stop the run, but the quick crosses Arkansas likes. BJ Foster of Texas snuck up and stole an interception because he got right in Jefferson's passing lane as he was trying to throw a moderate range slant. A&M needs to be on the lookout for those opportunities.
But the key here is to stuff Arkansas on first down. Force the Hogs to get away from that RPO look where Jefferson can throw the ball quickly or even keep it himself. The more that he's forced to drop back and look for receivers, the better the odds are that A&M can contain the Arkansas offense.