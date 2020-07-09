AggieYell - Arkansas starts from scratch -- again

After less than two completely disastrous years under Chad Morris, the Razorbacks are back at square one, bringing back former offensive line coach Sam Pittman (who had been at Georgia) as the head man. He brings in respected assistants in Kendal Briles and former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom, and has a decent number of returning starters.

That's the good news. The bad news is pretty heavy.

First, the returning starters weren't very good last year, especially on defense. Briles didn't turn around FSU's offense last year, so there's decent reason to wonder if he'll have any luck in the SEC. And the schedule is positively brutal.

Franks was brought in to start, and he almost certainly will. But what will you get? After a much-improved 2018, Franks was back to being inconsistent before he was hurt and lost his job to former Manvel QB Kyle Trask. At season's end, Dan Mullen basically wished him the best of luck and that his starting days at Florida were over. So he comes with a lot of experience and some absolutely beastly receivers to throw to. He also has former A&M running back Boyd to hand off to, and he's become one of the SEC's top running backs the past two years. On the negative side, the offensive line was abysmal last year and the best of the bunch, Capps, is gone.

In spite of the supposedly explosive nature of Morris' offense, the Razorbacks were 111th in total offense, 110th in scoring offense and 111th in time of possession. Ouch.

Under John Chavis, the Arkansas defense was absolutely horrid. They were 124th in scoring defense, 110th in total defense and 122nd in passing defense. And they lost their three best players, Agim, Harris and Curl. Getting Gerald back and adding Kelly should help up front, but will keeping most of the secondary intact actually be a plus for Odom?

Like some other teams in the conference, Arkansas has to find talent to fit their new schemes while making do with the talented inherited by the incoming staff. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a whole lot for Pittman and the Hogs in 2020.