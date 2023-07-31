If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"I have seen the graphic listing the word count for every head coach's opening statement last year at this event, and Coach Leach's was seven. Seven words," he said in his first opening statement at SEC Media Days. "I've already said too much, and that combined with wearing a tie, I'm sure I've disappointed him a little bit here today."

Arnett, Leach's former defensive coordinator, isn't going to try to follow in Leach's footsteps. He will do many things differently, but will still rely on a base of experienced players to lead his team in 2023.

"We are really fortunate as a coaching staff. We have at least a dozen more seniors back in Starkville right now just like (Media Days attendees quarterback Will Rogers, running back Woody Marks and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy)," he said. "We have a core group of returning upperclassmen, a senior and junior class who have played a lot of football, and they know what it takes to compete and win and the level of strain that is required in this conference."

Arnett will not be following in Leach's footsteps when it comes to using the Air Raid offense. He hired former Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Arnett said the design of the offense is still taking shape.

"Everywhere (Barbay)' been it's looked a little bit different because the players are different. Your job on offense is to get the ball in your most explosive players' hands, hopefully in as much space as possible so they can do what they do," Arnett said. "The players influence the scheme that you run. So we're going to figure out who our best players are and get them out there and in position to be the most successful so we can move the ball and score points."

The defense has more certainty, with linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson serving as anchors for the group.

"When you got the two leading returning tacklers in the SEC coming back, you feel pretty good about your front six, front seven on defense," he said. "Jett and Bookie ... we need them to take the next step in their game. They made a lot of plays for us last year and now we need them to elevate their game and bring the other guys along."

One thing Arnett said he hope does not change as he takes over from Leach is the approach the Bulldogs take to each game.

"I hope it's a continuation of the identity that Mississippi State has always had as a football program: tough, hard-nosed, disciplined," he said. "It's been acknowledged for a long time in this league.When you line up against Mississippi State, you'd better pack your lunchbox and hardhat, because it's going to be a physical game. That's what Mike Leach wanted."



