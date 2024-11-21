Auburn's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Go fast, run the ball with Hunter and hit some big plays to Lambert-Smith and Coleman.

And, by the way, not shoot themselves in the foot.

Thorne threw five touchdowns last weekend against ULM; he's thrown eight touchdowns and three interceptions in SEC play. But he has two absolute beasts at receiver -- who, if they were on the other side, might be the difference between the Aggies being 8-2 and 10-0.

But Hugh Freeze doesn't fully trust Thorne, so the offense runs through Hunter and Alston first and foremost. Hunter has had an All-SEC season, including a 278-yard performance in Auburn's lone conference win against Kentucky. He's been contained, but not fully stopped, a few times this season. The more he gets the ball, the happier Auburn will be.

Auburn's biggest problems are obvious. They turn the ball over at an incredible rate (19 total, nine in SEC play) and they're terrible in the red zone. They haven't scored more than 24 points in a conference game yet and have only gotten past 20 points one other time.

The Tigers have the ability to move the ball effectively. They also have shown the ability to absolutely self-destruct, something they'll try hard to avoid Saturday.