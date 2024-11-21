Published Nov 21, 2024
Auburn's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Weather: Clear with temperatures in the 40s

TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden)

Auburn (4-6, 1-6 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Payton Thorne

Sr.-TR.

6-2

203

15

Hank Brown

RS-Fr.

6-4

208

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

27

Jarquez Hunter

Sr.

5-10

209

0

Damari Alston

Jr.

5-9

209

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

Rivaldo Fairweather

Sr.

6-4

252

86

Luke Deal

Sr.

6-5

259

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Cam Coleman

Fr.

6-3

197

4

Camden Brown

Jr.

6-3

200

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Robert Lewis

Sr.

5-10

188

OR 11

Malcolm Simmons

Fr.

6

179

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Sr.

6-1

182

3

Perry Thomspon

Fr.

6-3

222

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

52

Dillon Wade

Jr.

6-3

303

OR 73

Percy Lewis IV

Sr.

6-7

355

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

52

Dillon Wade

Jr.

6-3

303

OR 55

Bradyn Joiner

RS-Fr.

6-2

328

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

75

Connor Lew

So.

6-3

302

54

Tate Johnson

Jr.

6-4

281

Right guard
77 JEREMIAH WRIGHT (6-5, 333, Jr.) 56 E.J. Harris (6-5, 321, So.)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

77

Jeremiah Wright

Jr.

6-5

333

56

E.J. Harris

So.

6-5

321

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

72

Izavion Miller

Sr.

6-5

301

74

Ronan Chambers

Sr.

6-5

301

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC)

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

Auburn: WR Caleb Burton and TE Brandon Frazier are out.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell is out for the year.


Auburn statistical leaders

Passing: Thorne, 156-245 (63.7%), 2,111 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT

Brown, 27-43 (62.8%), 403 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: Hunter, 146 carries, 1,015 yards (7 YPC), 5 TD

Alston, 50 carries, 276 yards (5.5 YPC), 3 TD

Thorne, 91 carries, 203 yards (2.2 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: Lambert-Smith, 40 catches, 761 yards (19 YPC), 8 TD

Simmons, 34 catches, 412 yards (12.1 YPC), 3 TD

Coleman, 23 catches, 392 yards (17 YPC), 5 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 55

Brooks, 39

Ratcliffe and Williams, 35

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 14

Turner and Williams, 5.5

York, Brooks and Stewart, 4.5

Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Mayes, 2

Six players with 1

Forced fumbles: Six players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Mayes, Hill and Williams, 1


Head-to-head

Auburn's offense vs. A&M's defense
CategoryAuburnNational/SEC rankA&MNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

27.6 PPG

73rd, 13th

19.4 PPG

23rd, 9th

Total offense/defense

428.5 YPG

41st, 7th

344.8 YPG

47th, 11th

Rushing offense/defense

172 YPG

53rd, 7th

124.4 YPG

40th, 10th

Passing offense/defense

256.5 YPG

37th, 6th

220.4 YPG

71st, 11th

First downs/allowed

206

72nd, 11th

182

39th, 10th

3rd down conversions/

defense

43.3%

42nd, 9th

33.1%

25th, 7th

Red zone %/ defense

77.4%

112th, 16th

90.9%

115th, 16th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

5.3/game

61st, 8th

7.3/

game

11th, 3rd

Sacks allowed/sacks

2.4/game

95th, 11th

2.1/

game

59th, 13th

Turnovers/

forced

19

117th, 16th

14

55th, 7th

Turnover +/-

-11

127th, 16th

+4

35th, 6th

Time of possession

28:00

109th, 13th

31:48

23rd, 4th

What Auburn wants to do

Go fast, run the ball with Hunter and hit some big plays to Lambert-Smith and Coleman.

And, by the way, not shoot themselves in the foot.

Thorne threw five touchdowns last weekend against ULM; he's thrown eight touchdowns and three interceptions in SEC play. But he has two absolute beasts at receiver -- who, if they were on the other side, might be the difference between the Aggies being 8-2 and 10-0.

But Hugh Freeze doesn't fully trust Thorne, so the offense runs through Hunter and Alston first and foremost. Hunter has had an All-SEC season, including a 278-yard performance in Auburn's lone conference win against Kentucky. He's been contained, but not fully stopped, a few times this season. The more he gets the ball, the happier Auburn will be.

Auburn's biggest problems are obvious. They turn the ball over at an incredible rate (19 total, nine in SEC play) and they're terrible in the red zone. They haven't scored more than 24 points in a conference game yet and have only gotten past 20 points one other time.

The Tigers have the ability to move the ball effectively. They also have shown the ability to absolutely self-destruct, something they'll try hard to avoid Saturday.

How the Aggies may counter

They're going to look to win first down. If they do that, things get dicey for Auburn. Tiger quarterbacks have been sacked at least twice in every conference game and have gone down as many as five times (against Arkansas). While their line is solid in the running game, they give up a fair number of tackles for loss and a lot of sacks. The Aggies are elite in forcing tackles for loss and are pretty good at bringing the quarterback down.

That makes it really important to stuff Hunter (or Thorne, if they run RPO) on first down. If they do that, they can pull their ears back and get after Thorne and try to impose their will against the Auburn offensive line.

One thing the Aggies need to do is try to force fumbles. They haven't done that well this year, but the Tigers have fumbled the ball away nine times already this season. If an Auburn player has the ball away from their body, A&M should go for the strip.

A&M must absolutely tackle better than they did in their last conference game. The Aggies got in the South Carolina backfield frequently, but LaNorris Sellers found a way to escape every time. That can't be repeated.

Another thing A&M needs to do is improve their play in the red zone. Auburn stinks when scoring inside the 20, but the Aggies have put out the red carpet for teams when they get in close. If they can continue Auburn's frustrations inside the 20, avoid giving up the big play in the passing a game and can force some turnovers, they should be in a good position.