Junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon announced Tuesday that he will stay at Texas A&M for his senior season and not enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The decision, which was expected, was announced on social media.

Ausbon rebounded from a frustrating and injury-filled 2018 in style this past season, racking up 66 catches for 872 yards (13.2 YPC) and 5 TD, including one in the 24-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

With the departure of Quartney Davis, who did decide to leave early, Ausbon's return was even more important to the Aggie receiver corps. One of the handful of vocal leaders and a team captain, Ausbon will be counted on to provide mentorship to a suddenly much younger group of wideouts including Ainias Smith, Demond Demas, Muhsin Muhammad III, Kam Brown, Dylan Wright and Caleb Chapman, among others.

Ausbon's return will also benefit his roommate, quarterback Kellen Mond. Ausbon not only led the team in receptions in 2019, but was also Mond's primary target on most third downs.



