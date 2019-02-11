AY: Let’s look at the 2019 class. What do you think about the way A&M finished?

SC: Air was very impressive. They got some strong guys in their class. I love them boys.

AY: Now lets take a look at the 2020 class. Four offensive lineman already committed. Tell us about your relationship with those guys, and the group as a whole.

SC: We are all very close. We have group chats and we talk all of the time. We are a family. Our relationship is very strong.

AY: Also, news recently surrounding A&M OL, Jim Turner has moved on to the NFL. I know you had a good relationship with him. I also saw your tweet to him saying that he will be missed. How has that impacted you? Also, now that A&M has hired someone new Josh Henson from OK. St. What are your thoughts concerning that?

SC: Coach Turner is a very good guy. We are very close. We will still keep in contact hopefully. I like Josh Henson. He offered me when he was at Ok. St. so I know him previously from that. We’ve been talking for a while now.

AY: Does any of this change your mind any or change your commitment status at all?

SC: No it hasn’t changed anything. I mean I took it a little rough when I first found out. I talked about it with my family, and they supported me. They said A&M is place to be.

AY: Some Aggie fans are a little concerned, because you are still taking some visits. One of which being this weekend to Texas. Can you explain your decision behind that? What you want to get out of it? What’s the point behind it?

SC: I want to go out and explore. I’ve been here my entire life so I want to go see what other places have to offer.

AY: Are you paying attention to what they have to offer, or would it change your mind at all.

SC: (Shakes his head no) I don’t think it would. I don’t think it would. I’m just trusting the process.

AY: Before we started this interview you said nothing is taking me from A&M. I am an A&M guy. Is that still the same?

SC: yes ma’am.

AY: On a scale from 1-to-10; one meaning not very solid in your commitment and ten meaning very solid—where would you say you are at?

SC: A 9.5

AY: Moving forward, do you plan on taking any other visits?

SC: I plan on taking all of my official visits.

AY: You were recently at A&M for the Super Bowl Junior Day. The 2020 class gained two more commits. Tell is about that day and your time there.

SC: I go up there a lot and every time it feels like seeing family again—Seeing everybody and being with everybody. We enjoyed ourselves; ate great.