August is here, and that means football has arrived! What better way to celebrate than by stocking up on both your knowledge and your gear?

Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com! Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store!

Here's what you get

* Top notch team news and recruiting information all year long; * The legendary Friday TIDBITS, filled with information you won't get elsewhere; * Publisher Mark Passwaters gives a deep dive into the program with his Monday Thoughts to start each week; * In-depth breakdowns of each weekly matchup and opponent; * Both video and written updates daily; * The support of the national reach of the Rivals network, its regional analysts and database; And much more!

Here's what you do

IMPORTANT: USE PROMO CODE ADIDAS. If you're a new susbcriber, click here: https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas If you're a monthly subscriber or want to come back, click here: https://tamu.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Other important things to know