AY Portal Tracker
With the NCAA transfer portal now open for business, here's a look at the Aggies who have entered the portal and players from other teams who have received A&M offers. This page will be updated throughout the process.
Departures
A&M players in the portal
|Position
|Player
|2023 stats
|Destination
|
QB
|
Max Johnson
|
1,452 yards passing, 9 TD, 5 INT
|
North Carolina
|
OL
|
Remington Strickland
|
Played in 7 games
|
TBD
|
OL
|
Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
|
Played in 1 game before being suspended
|
TBD
|
WR
|
Raymond Cottrell
|
1 catch, 13 yards, 1 TD
|
TBD
|
S
|
Jardin Gilbert
|
3 tackles, .5 TFL in 2 games
|
TBD
Players with A&M offers
|Position
|Name
|Former school
|2023 stats
|Destination
|
WR
|
Ja'Mori Maclin
|
North Texas
|
57 catches, 1,004 yards, 11 TD
|
TBD
|
WR
|
Javon Harvey
|
Old Dominion
|
29 catches, 391 yards, 5 TD
|
TBD
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Arkansas
|
74 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks
|
TBD
|
WR
|
Will Sheppard
|
Vanderbilt
|
47 catches, 684 yards, 8 TD
|
TBD
|
CB
|
Will Lee III
|
Kansas State
|
42 tackles, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
|
TBD
|
LT
|
Easton Kilty
|
North Dakota
|
Honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Conference
|
TBD