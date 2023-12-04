With the NCAA transfer portal now open for business, here's a look at the Aggies who have entered the portal and players from other teams who have received A&M offers. This page will be updated throughout the process.

Max Johnson is already locked in with North Carolina.
Max Johnson is already locked in with North Carolina.
Advertisement

Departures

A&amp;M players in the portal
Position Player 2023 stats Destination

QB

Max Johnson

1,452 yards passing, 9 TD, 5 INT

North Carolina

OL

Remington Strickland

Played in 7 games

TBD

OL

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Played in 1 game before being suspended

TBD

WR

Raymond Cottrell

1 catch, 13 yards, 1 TD

TBD

S

Jardin Gilbert

3 tackles, .5 TFL in 2 games

TBD

Players with A&M offers

Players with A&amp;M offers
Position Name Former school 2023 stats Destination

WR

Ja'Mori Maclin

North Texas

57 catches, 1,004 yards, 11 TD

TBD

WR

Javon Harvey

Old Dominion

29 catches, 391 yards, 5 TD

TBD

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Arkansas

74 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks

TBD

WR

Will Sheppard

Vanderbilt

47 catches, 684 yards, 8 TD

TBD

CB

Will Lee III

Kansas State

42 tackles, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

TBD

LT

Easton Kilty

North Dakota

Honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Conference

TBD